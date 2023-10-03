Audemars Piguet Drops 3 New Models That Are Perfect For Smaller Wrists

From the iconic Royal Oak to the contemporary allure of the Code 11.59, Audemars Piguet has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. Now AP has released three new models that add to its horology heritage, unveiling the latest innovations that continue to captivate modern watch enthusiasts.

Throughout its long and storied history, Audemars Piguet has maintained a reputation for craftsmanship, innovation, and artistry in the world of watchmaking, boasting notable iterations such as the Code 11.59, the Oak and, arguably, its most famous piece, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Founded in 1875 by Jules-Louis Audemars and Edward-Auguste Piguet in the Vallée de Joux, Switzerland, AP maintains its enduring legacy as one of the finest watchmakers in the world, yet continues to grow in popularity through its classy and considered iterations, released for modern watch lovers.

Image: Audemars Piguet

The Code 11.59 earned its name due to the codename Project 11.59 which the company used to represent a departure from the classic well-established iterations of the iconic Royal Oak series.

The collection, known for its distinct, round case shape with an octagonal mid-case element, creates a unique and eye-catching silhouette that hugs the wearer’s wrists.

Until recently, the AP Code 11.59 was available with case diameters typically ranging from 36mm and 42mm. However, in recent years, there has been a modern trend towards larger watches that offer a bold and more prominent aesthetic.

Now, AP welcomes a new 38mm case size, merging creativity and technical complexity for a modern piece that can fit slimmer wrists. Available in an 18-carat pink gold case with either a purple or ivory embossed dial, the AP Code 11.59 is finished with a large-squared matching alligator strap for an overall classy ensemble.

Next Audemars Piguet has announced its first 34mm Royal Oak Selfwinding model, crafted entirely in white ceramic.

First introduced in 1972 and designed by the legendary Gerald Genta, the AP Royal Oak Selfwinding is a variation of the classic Royal Oak model that has become synonymous with the luxury Swiss watchmaker.

This present-day iteration is consistent with the black model released in 2021, but still maintains its classic status of timeless elegance and luxury and is considered one of the most revered and sought-after timepieces in luxury horology.

The white ceramic version is presented in expert contrast with touches of pink gold on the screws, hands and hour markers.

Image: Audemars Piguet

Simply referred to as the Royal Oak Jumbo, the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin is an iconic and highly regarded watch within the Royal Oak collection that quickly became a staple of the AP range since its debut in 1972.

It typically has a case size of 39mm, which was considered “jumbo” in the 70’s. Now, it almost feels standard with larger, modern models exceeding 40mm; although an 8mm thick case results in an exceptionally thin design – especially for such a technical watch.

Audemars Piguet has also announced two fully set variations now available: either 18-carat white gold complete with 1,528 brilliant-cut diamonds, or 18-carat yellow gold with brilliant-cut yellow sapphires.

With each new release, Audemars Piguet cements its legacy in the world of fine watchmaking, continuously adapting to the evolving tastes of modern watch lovers, whilst maintaining a timelessness that has defined them for over a century.