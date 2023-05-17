Australian Cafe Charges $1500 For A Cup Of Coffee That Moves People To Tears

Written by Finlay Mead

In the heart of Penrith, Sydney there lies a veritable coffee Mecca that goes by the name of Brew Lab Cafe, where connoisseurs embark on a remarkable java journey like no other. How much would you pay for an unrivalled caffeination experience? Well, these guys are asking for a mere $1500.

Two years ago, we proclaimed to have tried the most expensive coffee in Australia. Though it was, undeniably, “better than sex”, it may no longer hold this prestigious title. Though recent data suggests that a morning coffee isn’t actually all that good for you, Aussies are turning out in droves to try this new, record-breaking blend…

With an astonishing price tag of $1500, Brew Lab’s most expensive beverage is a testament to the dedication and artistry of owner and barista, Mitch Johnson, who established the cafe out of a love for coffee and the pursuit of percolating perfection.

WATCH: Here’s why a Nespresso machine might be a better investment…

But what exactly justifies such a sky-high price tag? Indeed, can such an eye-watering cost ever be truly justified? Well, to answer that question we need to take a closer look at where the coffee comes from and how it’s made.

First, the beans that go into this blend are only available on customer request. Once the order is received, Brew Lab contacts their partners in Panama who delicately roast the beans to perfection before – wait for it – transporting them to Australia on their private jet. It’s recommended you place the order two weeks ahead of your preferred tasting date.

Once received, the equally intricate and extravagant brewing process begins. Pre-dampened filter paper is placed above water boiled to an exacting 94 degrees Celsius. Then multiple rounds of a meticulous “pour over” process begin, each timed down to the second to ensure flawless flavour extraction. Finally, the coffee is carefully poured out to be enjoyed by its big-ticket customer.

Believe it or not, the $1500 cup is prone to selling out. Image: 9News

Johnson explains that most people’s first impression is that the drink resembles a tea more closely than a typical coffee. However, their ambivalence quickly gives way when they experience the subtlety of flavours and velvety texture. The customers thus far – of which there have been a grand total of two – are said to have been moved to tears.

Though purchases of this specific blend might be few and far between, patrons sample their range of $100 or $200 coffees far more regularly. According to Johnson, this is testament to Sydney’s underground coffee scene that somehow seems to thrive while so many Aussies give up on their favourite foods in light of a biting cost-of-living crisis.

Though I’m happy for the die-hard coffee heads, I’ll have to pass on this one until the broader economic situation swings my way. For now, you’ll find me tweaking out on 7-Eleven’s $2 filter…