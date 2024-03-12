Baume & Mercier’s Riviera Tideograph Is A Testament To The Dolce Vita

For almost 200 years, Baume & Mercier have produced Swiss watches of the highest quality, integrating form and function with celebrated contemporary pieces such as the Riviera and Hampton… and their latest offering could be one of their most stylish yet.

In 2023, Baume & Mercier introduced two exciting iterations to the Riviera collection, but ahead of this year’s highly-anticipated Watches & Wonders, the celebrated Swiss luxury watchmakers have dropped a limited edition release… and it’s a tantalising testament to the dolce vita.

The Baume & Mercier Riviera collection is known for its distinctive design and sporty elegance and since its first release in the 1970s, it quickly became synonymous with Swiss luxury and effortless sophistication, incorporating a unique dodecagonal case back with a flat-linked metal strap.

For watch fans at the time, the Riviera became a highly sought-after piece thanks to its sleek design and wide spectrum of colours resembling the allure of the French Riviera… and now, more than 50 years later, the Baume & Mercier Riviera is still an immutable object of desire.

Image: Baume & Mercier

Presented in a 43mm diameter, the Baume & Mercier Riviera Tideograph – in French Maréographe – is an ocean lover’s dream, following the ebb and flow of the transient tide. From the ultra-modern villas that line the shoreline to the picturesque mountains that tower over the Mediterranean, the Baume & Mercier captures the essence of the dolce vita of the 60s and 70s and the natural beauty of the Cote d’Azur.

Of course, as the name suggests, the Tideograph features a unique sandblasted blue disk at the 6 to indicate the 12-hour tide cycle. The disc, whilst in keeping with the Riviera’s sleek design, is the perfect instrument for Australian ocean-dwellers such as surfers, sailors and divers, looking to track the sea’s tidal patterns and a handy push-button at 4 o’clock calibrates the watch based on your location.

On the dial, the Tideograph features Roman numerals at 12 o’clock with Super-LumiNova coated white indices for a cool blue luminosity; a fitting contrast to the soaked tonal palette of sun-satin blue. Around the bezel, the Riviera is instantly distinguishable by its four exposed screws, placed in ADLC-coated stainless steel, and elevates the look and appeal of this inherently sporty piece.

Image: Baume & Mercier

Image: Baume & Mercier

Image: Baume & Mercier

Under the hood, the Baume & Mercier Tideograph utilises the brand’s self-winding Baumatic manufacture movement for expert Swiss precision, offering the wearer a hefty five-day power reserve (about 120 hours) for long days at sea.

The Baume & Mercier Tideograph is limited to just 500 pieces, and the watchmaker offers customisable options for free engraving such as “Special Edition One Out of 500″ for your own unique piece of this refined and celebrated collection for just $8,500 AUD.

For a watch that’s designed for lovers of the ocean, it’s found its spiritual home in Australia, and whilst the shores of Bondi are a just short trip away from the enduring allure of the Cote d’Azur, the Baume & Mercier Riviera is a testament to the dolce vita.