The BR-X5 Green Lum Establishes Bell & Ross As The Vanguard In Creativity

Since Bruno Belamich and Carlos Rosillo founded luxury Franco-Swiss watch brand Bell & Ross in 1992, the brand’s identity has been inherently linked to vintage aircraft and the high-stakes, transient environment pilots willingly put themselves in daily.

In order to do their job effectively – to see the mission through – these working men and women need an instrument that’s both functional and distinct; in a high-pressure environment where split-second decisions can be the difference between life and death, there can be no room for error.

Image: Bell & Ross

From their signature square cases that sit gently on the wrist, large numerals and distinctive dial designs reminiscent of vintage cockpit instruments, Bell & Ross are leading the way for aviation standard watches; exceptional timepieces that reflect the Franco-Swiss manufacture’s commitment to functionality without sacrificing their signature aesthetic.

First launched in 2017, the celebrated LUM collection from Bell & Ross perfectly exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing pieces of the highest quality that serve a unique function. By utilising Super-LumiNova® technology, B&R have put unparalleled visibility at the centre of their collection for years, delivering superior luminosity and readability in the harshest, low-light conditions.

But now, with their latest offering, this storied watchmaker is raising the bar again.

Image: Bell & Ross

Inspired by Bell & Ross’ BR-X5, the brand’s more sporty BR-05 selection, first launched in 2022 with a stainless steel bracelet and a prestigious BR-CAL.323 calibre, the BR-X5 GREEN LUM is marrying the best components from two of their most unique collections, for a contemporary piece that represents the pinnacle of the LUM series.

The case is presented in a 41mm diameter with a 12.8mm thickness to sit comfortably on the wrist and is of course completed with B&R’s iconic “round within the square” visual signature. The BR-X5’s stainless steel casing is replaced by aerospace grade 2 titanium bezel, and produced with the utmost precision and detailing. The strap is replaced with black open-worked rubber.

But this is where Bell & Ross took their desire to innovate one step further, integrating professional features that have been almost 100 years in the making.

Image: Bell & Ross

Enveloped with a bespoke composite material made from quartz fibres, LM3D was specifically designed for the Swiss watchmaker to allow their latest offering to glow in the dark for a new chapter in their enduring legacy.

On the dial, matte black stays for a nod to the previous BR-X5 iteration. It sits below Bell & Ross’ signature enlarged dials, indices and numerals that have been applied with skeletonised Super-LumiNova® for a fully glow-in-the-dark timepiece that blends a uniquely stunning aesthetic with increased visibility and functionality.

The BR-X5 GREEN LUM boasts an automatic calibre and 70-hour power reserve, with the presented clearly on the 9 of the dial. At 3 o’clock, three digits indicate the date.

With a limited release of just 500 pieces, Bell & Ross’ BR-X5 GREEN LUM is not only a rich expression of creativity and innovation but embodies the exclusivity and craftsmanship for which this esteemed manufacture is renowned.