The BR-X5 Green Lum Establishes Bell & Ross As The Vanguard In Creativity

The following article was produced in partnership with Bell & Ross.
Since Bruno Belamich and Carlos Rosillo founded luxury Franco-Swiss watch brand Bell & Ross in 1992, the brand’s identity has been inherently linked to vintage aircraft and the high-stakes, transient environment pilots willingly put themselves in daily.
In order to do their job effectively – to see the mission through – these working men and women need an instrument that’s both functional and distinct; in a high-pressure environment where split-second decisions can be the difference between life and death, there can be no room for error.
From their signature square cases that sit gently on the wrist, large numerals and distinctive dial designs reminiscent of vintage cockpit instruments, Bell & Ross are leading the way for aviation standard watches; exceptional timepieces that reflect the Franco-Swiss manufacture’s commitment to functionality without sacrificing their signature aesthetic.
First launched in 2017, the celebrated LUM collection from Bell & Ross perfectly exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing pieces of the highest quality that serve a unique function. By utilising Super-LumiNova® technology, B&R have put unparalleled visibility at the centre of their collection for years, delivering superior luminosity and readability in the harshest, low-light conditions.
But now, with their latest offering, this storied watchmaker is raising the bar again.
Inspired by Bell & Ross’ BR-X5, the brand’s more sporty BR-05 selection, first launched in 2022 with a stainless steel bracelet and a prestigious BR-CAL.323 calibre, the BR-X5 GREEN LUM is marrying the best components from two of their most unique collections, for a contemporary piece that represents the pinnacle of the LUM series.
The case is presented in a 41mm diameter with a 12.8mm thickness to sit comfortably on the wrist and is of course completed with B&R’s iconic “round within the square” visual signature. The BR-X5’s stainless steel casing is replaced by aerospace grade 2 titanium bezel, and produced with the utmost precision and detailing. The strap is replaced with black open-worked rubber.
But this is where Bell & Ross took their desire to innovate one step further, integrating professional features that have been almost 100 years in the making.
Enveloped with a bespoke composite material made from quartz fibres, LM3D was specifically designed for the Swiss watchmaker to allow their latest offering to glow in the dark for a new chapter in their enduring legacy.
On the dial, matte black stays for a nod to the previous BR-X5 iteration. It sits below Bell & Ross’ signature enlarged dials, indices and numerals that have been applied with skeletonised Super-LumiNova® for a fully glow-in-the-dark timepiece that blends a uniquely stunning aesthetic with increased visibility and functionality.
The BR-X5 GREEN LUM boasts an automatic calibre and 70-hour power reserve, with the presented clearly on the 9 of the dial. At 3 o’clock, three digits indicate the date.
With a limited release of just 500 pieces, Bell & Ross’ BR-X5 GREEN LUM is not only a rich expression of creativity and innovation but embodies the exclusivity and craftsmanship for which this esteemed manufacture is renowned.