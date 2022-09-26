Ben Affleck’s $2,000 Nikes Suggest He’s A Sneaky Sneakerhead

Ben Affleck’s probably the last guy you’d expect would be into sneakers – but it turns out the famously style-adverse actor is into his streetwear, as his latest outfit suggests.

The 50-year-old Hollywood heavyweight was spotted at a costume shop on the weekend (doing some early Halloween shopping, we guess) with his stepkids, looking typically ‘normcore’ in a blue military shirt over a white t-shirt and some dark jeans – so far, so Affleck – but with a pair of Nike x Fragment x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers on his feet.

It’s an uncharacteristically stylish move from a man who normally gives off strong divorced dad vibes with his outfits… As well as a rather lavish one. These sneakers regularly sell on aftermarket sites like StockX and eBay Sneakers for well over $2,000.

Looks like hanging out with his fashionable stepkids has made him up his style game.

Image: Getty

A three-way collaboration between sportswear giant Nike, cult designer Hiroshi Fujiwara’s hyped imprint Fragment Design and big-name Houston rapper Travis Scott, these basketball sneakers rank as one of the most desirable pairs of shoes on the planet… As well as one of the most counterfeited.

This isn’t the first time Affleck’s worn Travis Scott sneakers, either. Last month he was also spotted wearing a similarly pricy pair of Cactus Jack x Dior B713 sneakers. Maybe he’s a big hip-hop fan?

Affleck’s also reportedly writing an as-of-yet untitled film about Nike, where he’s also set to direct as well as play Phil Knight, Nike’s billionaire co-founder. According to IMDB, it will follow the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he helped Nike sign Michael Jordan. Matt Damon is a co-writer, and stars like Viola Davis and Jason Batemen are also on board.