Ben Simmons Buys $20 Million Bachelor Pad Just Weeks After Break-Up

Australian NBA player Ben Simmons has dropped a cool AU$20 million on a new home, just weeks after breaking up with Maya Jama.

Last month, Australian-born NBA star, Ben Simmons broke up with his fiancee, British TV presenter, Maya Jama. While reports suggest Simmons and Jama’s split was amicable, and due to conflicting schedules and constant time apart, any break-up is hard – so we’d be willing to bet Simmons is feeling somewhat heartbroken.

But rather than licking his wounds with tried and tested methods such as eating copious amounts of ice cream or crying in the shower, Simmons has instead bought himself a man cave; a bachelor pad, if you will. And for a pretty damn penny.

The interior of one of Olympia’s units. Image Credit: Olympia Dumbo

According to The New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets basketballer is in contract to purchase a US$13 million (roughly AU$20 million) property in Dumbo – a trendy and affluent neighbourhood in Brooklyn, New York. The property is a combination of two units located in a luxury 33-story tower called, Olympia.

One unit is front-facing, meaning Simmons will have beautiful views of both the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, and features five bedrooms. The other unit features three bedrooms.

One of the many amenities Simmons’ new home has to offer… Image Credit: Olympia Dumbo

Both are located on a high floor of Olympia and total approximately 5325 square metres – plenty of space for the shenanigans of a newly single man. Plus, Olympia boasts plenty of impressive building amenities.

A regulation-size tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, a hot tub, an outdoor and indoor pool, treatment rooms and a two-lane bowling alley, for instance. Oh, there’s also a gym with a juice bar, a spin studio and a game lounge.

This tennis court has a seriously impressive view! Image Credit: Olympia Dumbo

It’s obvious that another reason Simmons has opted for this property is it’s a short drive from Barclays Center – home of the Brooklyn Nets. Although, Simmons is still yet to make his long-awaited debut for the team due to a back injury… Something, along with the whole Philadelphia 76ers trade fiasco, fans are still outraged about.