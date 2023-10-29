The Best Anti-Aging Products For Men; Wind Back The Clock & Look Your Best

Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s or 40s, looking after your skin is an important part of fighting the signs of aging. We’ve long been advocates of this and that’s why we’ve tested a range of products we believe to be the best in the market.

I think the best advice we can give our readers is prevention is better than cure. If you’re smashing booze, bags and everything else most nights of the week you will age faster. Sun damage and smoking are also the quickest ways to look like a leather belt with eyes before you turn 40.

That said we want you to live your life, so we recommend adding one of two grooming products into your morning routine. It’s like brushing your teeth, only it takes less time and will keep you looking fresh and youthful well into your 50s.

What you need to know when buying anti-aging creams, serums and moisturisers.

Ingredients – There are natural ingredients like caffeine and more active ones like retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides. The active ingredients do work better.

– There are natural ingredients like caffeine and more active ones like retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides. The active ingredients do work better. Price – Anti-aging is a captive market therefore brands can overcharge for products. If you know your ingredients then you can avoid overpaying.

– Anti-aging is a captive market therefore brands can overcharge for products. If you know your ingredients then you can avoid overpaying. Men’s products vs women’s products – Honestly, they’re much of a muchness. You don’t need to only shop for products that have ‘MEN’ on the bottle.

– Honestly, they’re much of a muchness. You don’t need to only shop for products that have ‘MEN’ on the bottle. Time – Some moisturisers will have anti-aging properties, whereas others will be additional to your daily moisturising routine.

– Some moisturisers will have anti-aging properties, whereas others will be additional to your daily moisturising routine. Protect – If you’re spending this money on anti-aging potions, then invest in a good daily SPF15 moisturiser.

If you’re serious about this, then I would recommend setting a monthly budget with what you’re prepared to pay for one or two products to reverse the clock.

What do the experts tell us?

Olivier Duvillard

Cosmetic Industry Expert, Strategic Consultant to Brands, Retailers and PE funds.

We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. Olivier tells us;

For healthy skin, prioritize antioxidants like Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), especially for oily skin, consider Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (SAP). Also, explore Vitamin E, Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), CoEnzyme Q10, and Ferulic Acid for daily protection in your morning routine.

Anti-aging solutions often include antioxidants, with Vitamin A (Retinol) being highly effective. Start with 0.3-0.5% retinol serum every other night and increase gradually.

Look for peptides tailored to your skin’s needs, such as collagen-boosting, hydrating, or wrinkle-reducing peptides.

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) is essential, offering multiple benefits at 3-5% concentration.

Incorporate chemical exfoliants (AHAs and BHAs) for smoother, clearer skin, but avoid after shaving.

Check for company-conducted clinical studies to validate product efficacy.

Ingredient quality and formulation matter, as advanced delivery mechanisms can enhance penetration, making higher percentages not always better.

How do you know if they’re working?

Unless you’re doing botox, filler or PRP injections the difference will be subtle. The key to using any of these products is consistency. Expect to see results in 4-12 weeks. Sometimes a bit longer.

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, these products are in a league of their own helping you tackle aging, stay fresh, and maintain healthy, resilient skin. They are designed to elevate your skincare routine and ensure you look and feel your absolute best, every day. Time to take your grooming to the next level!