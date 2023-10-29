The Best Anti-Aging Products For Men; Wind Back The Clock & Look Your Best

Whether you’re in your 20s, 30s or 40s, looking after your skin is an important part of fighting the signs of aging. We’ve long been advocates of this and that’s why we’ve tested a range of products we believe to be the best in the market.
I think the best advice we can give our readers is prevention is better than cure. If you’re smashing booze, bags and everything else most nights of the week you will age faster. Sun damage and smoking are also the quickest ways to look like a leather belt with eyes before you turn 40.
That said we want you to live your life, so we recommend adding one of two grooming products into your morning routine. It’s like brushing your teeth, only it takes less time and will keep you looking fresh and youthful well into your 50s.
What you need to know when buying anti-aging creams, serums and moisturisers.
- Ingredients – There are natural ingredients like caffeine and more active ones like retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides. The active ingredients do work better.
- Price – Anti-aging is a captive market therefore brands can overcharge for products. If you know your ingredients then you can avoid overpaying.
- Men’s products vs women’s products – Honestly, they’re much of a muchness. You don’t need to only shop for products that have ‘MEN’ on the bottle.
- Time – Some moisturisers will have anti-aging properties, whereas others will be additional to your daily moisturising routine.
- Protect – If you’re spending this money on anti-aging potions, then invest in a good daily SPF15 moisturiser.
If you’re serious about this, then I would recommend setting a monthly budget with what you’re prepared to pay for one or two products to reverse the clock.
What do the experts tell us?
We asked Olivier Duvillard, a leading beauty industry expert who’s been in the business for over 20 years. Olivier tells us;
- For healthy skin, prioritize antioxidants like Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), especially for oily skin, consider Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (SAP). Also, explore Vitamin E, Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), CoEnzyme Q10, and Ferulic Acid for daily protection in your morning routine.
- Anti-aging solutions often include antioxidants, with Vitamin A (Retinol) being highly effective. Start with 0.3-0.5% retinol serum every other night and increase gradually.
- Look for peptides tailored to your skin’s needs, such as collagen-boosting, hydrating, or wrinkle-reducing peptides.
- Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) is essential, offering multiple benefits at 3-5% concentration.
- Incorporate chemical exfoliants (AHAs and BHAs) for smoother, clearer skin, but avoid after shaving.
- Check for company-conducted clinical studies to validate product efficacy.
- Ingredient quality and formulation matter, as advanced delivery mechanisms can enhance penetration, making higher percentages not always better.
How do you know if they’re working?
Unless you’re doing botox, filler or PRP injections the difference will be subtle. The key to using any of these products is consistency. Expect to see results in 4-12 weeks. Sometimes a bit longer.
In the ever-evolving world of skincare, these products are in a league of their own helping you tackle aging, stay fresh, and maintain healthy, resilient skin. They are designed to elevate your skincare routine and ensure you look and feel your absolute best, every day. Time to take your grooming to the next level!
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream
Best Anti-Aging Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Clinique is known for its dermatologist-developed and allergy-tested products, with a strong emphasis on fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formulations. It’s part of the Esté Lauder group which also owns Aesop and Tom Ford Beauty.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream has CL1870 Peptide Complex™ which helps boost the skin’s natural collagen to help fortify the dermal structure, leaving skin feeling stronger and looking smoother. It goes on smooth and leaves my skin feeling bloody beautiful.
WHY WE LIKE IT
What immediately caught my attention was its focused approach. This cream is specifically engineered to combat wrinkles head-on. It belongs to Clinique’s Smart Clinical range, which offers tailored solutions for distinct skin concerns. In this case, the focus is squarely on reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula is enriched with advanced ingredients known for their effectiveness in battling wrinkles, essentially a powerhouse of anti-aging goodness.
We have recently picked up the Clinique’s Smart Clinical Serum and added it to our daily routine. Combined, they’re a powerful defence against aging. Just remember to slip, slop, slap.
Age Defender Cream Moisturizer
Best Anti-Aging Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
If you haven’t heard about Kiehl’s before, then you must have been living under a rock. Kiehl’s was founded in 1851 and has become one of those modern vintage men’s beauty brands. They have stand-alone stores in many Westfield shopping centres all over the world. So they’re legit.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Capryloyl Salicylic Acid to exfoliate skin and smooth imperfections. Linseed Extract is known to help reduce wrinkles and visibly firm skin. Caffeine is an alkaloid known for its stimulating properties.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Most anti-aging creams and potions have some pretty potent ingredients, like retinol. If you want to fight the signs of aging and do it in a cost-effective way, then Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer is the way to go. It’s also a more natural approach to anti-aging which will appeal to a lot of men. It’s a daily moisturiser so it’s a very easy way to cover your bases if you’re busy or lazy. Comes in a nice black tub which will impress the ladies who visit your apartment.
Add Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum to really supercharge your anti-aging routine.
Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum
Best Anti-Aging / Wrinkle Repair
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded by beauty writer Paula Begoun with the aim of producing science-backed products, Paula’s Choice has grown to become a trusted and respected brand. They steer clear of parabens and fragrances in their products. It’s a must-have addition to your skincare collection.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Retinol improves skin texture, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and boosts collagen production. Squalane which has antioxidant properties thus protects the skin from radical damage. Vitamins C & E helps to brighten the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
I’m going to be honest with you, the initial draw for me with this brand was its packaging. It’s got that visual appeal that’s easy on the eyes and super user-friendly. The serum comes in a transparent glass bottle with a convenient pump dispenser. When you apply it, the serum does this neat disappearing act, sinking right into your skin without any leftover greasy stuff. Paula’s Choice Intensive Wrinkle Repair Retinol Serum is on a mission to help smooth out those pesky wrinkles while being pretty gentle on your skin. It’s a win-win because it also works its magic on your skin’s texture and keeps things well-hydrated.
Remember, this serum is a bedtime buddy since retinol and sunlight don’t exactly play nice, potentially causing skin issues. If you’re thinking of adding this to your skincare routine, take it slow and steady to avoid any unexpected irritation. Your skin will thank you!
Patrick's Anti-Aging Mosturiser
Best Dedicated Men's Anti-Aging Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Despite being a new brand in the skincare industry, Patricks is currently one of the top skincare brands worldwide. They use scientifically engineered ingredients to create both hair and skin care products to keep you looking and feeling youthful.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Aqua to hydrate the skin and to act as a solvent for other ingredients. Cetearyl Alcohol to moisturise the skin and soften it. Squalane is known to boost hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Patrick’s Anti-Aging Moisturiser was designed to help slow down the signs of aging while keeping the skin hydrated and velvety smooth. Packed with antioxidants, it serves as a shield against the effects of photoaging. Plus, this moisturizer improves the firmness of the skin without clogging your pores. If you’re in the dry skin club and have been on the hunt for the perfect moisturizer, take this as your cue to drop Patrick’s Anti-Aging Moisturizer to your next skincare shopping haul.
For the ultimate skincare experience, don’t forget to consider adding the cell regenerating foaming cleanser. It’s your ticket to added benefits and a little extra help in boosting skin cell turnover. Your skin deserves the best, after all!
L'oreal Paris's Vita Lift Anti Aging Moisturiser
Best Anti-Aging For Everyday Use
ABOUT THE BRAND
When we talk about the big names in beauty, L’Oréal Paris is certainly a front-runner. They’ve been in the skincare game for over a century, and during that time, they’ve done their homework. And let me tell you, they’ve really come through with some fantastic products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Capryloyl Salicylic Acid which helps to exfoliate the skin, reduce oiliness and prevent acne breakout. Glycerin has moisturising properties and helps in retaining water. Caprylyl Glycol to help smoothen the skin and soften it.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
L’oreal Paris’s Vita Lift Anti Aging Moisturiser is a necessary part of my routine. Formulated with ingredients that help to reduce wrinkles appearance by stimulating the production of collagen and improving the elasticity of the skin, it’s definitely one to keep on your radar. It’s got this silky texture that’ll make your skin feel all smooth and hydrated. Don’t forget, this is a round-the-clock deal, so make it a part of both your morning and evening routines for the best results. Oh, and here’s a little tip, try using it after a serum and top it off with sunscreen. It’s like an anti-irritation combo that works like a charm.
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Serum
Best Affordable Anti-Aging Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
CeraVe is the real deal when it comes to skincare – it’s practically a household name. They’ve got something for everyone, covering all sorts of skin types and concerns. It’s the go-to brand that practically everybody swears by!
WHAT’S INSIDE
Retinol has amazing antioxidant properties that protects the skin from damage. Chicory Root soothes inflammation and helps with moisture retention. Ceramides 1,3,6-11 to help restore the skin’s natural barrier function.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Here’s another fantastic retinol-based serum that really knows how to tackle those fine lines and wrinkles. It’s packed with other ingredients to keep your skin moisturized and happy. The first time we tried it, the texture was dreamy. The serum had a lovely texture – not greasy at all. It absorbs into the skin almost instantly, leaving no residue behind. Like most retinol serums, it’s best used in the evening. If you’re into morning skincare routines, just remember to top it off with some sunscreen to avoid any nasty irritations.
This serum is suitable for all skin types, so add CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Serum to your skincare regimen today.
Horace Face Firming Gel
Best Anti-Aging For Firming Skin
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded in 2015 in Paris, Horace is a skincare brand that’s shattered the myth that newcomers can’t rival the big players. They design products for both men and women, with a little something in their lineup to suit every skin type.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Hyaluronic acid helps hydrate the skin and prevent/reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Kakadu plum helps brighten the skin and increase its elasticity.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Initially, this brand wasn’t even on our radar, but after checking out some reviews, we couldn’t resist giving it a shot. And let me tell you, it didn’t disappoint. One thing I always keep an eye out for in skincare products is antioxidants, and Horace Face Firming Gel delivers. It fights against those free radicals, plus the gel feels weightless and soaks right in, no fuss. When it comes to anti-aging, this product means business. It does wonders for the skin’s elasticity and firmness.
It is a wallet-friendly option to consider if you’re after an effective anti-aging solution. Your skin and your wallet will both thank you!
Lab Series's Max LS serum
Best Nighttime Anti-Aging Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Lab Series is a skincare brand that primarily targets men with its products, but they actually work great for anyone, no matter the gender. They take each product through rigorous research to make sure they’re formulated properly and hence effective.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Acetyl Glucosamine to help reduce hyperpigmentation. Salicylic acid which helps in clearing out pores and reducing the appearance of blackheads. Hydrolyzed rice extract and Sodium Hyaluronate both help in hydrating the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Lab Series’s Max LS serum is the outcome of substantial scientific research aimed at creating an effective formula. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you get a noticeable improvement in skin firmness and radiance, contributing to a more youthful appearance. More importantly, it tends to be gentle on the skin, causing no significant irritation or breakouts. While it’s true that the price tag might be on the higher end, consider it an investment in your skin’s long-term health and beauty.
Make this serum a staple in your nighttime regimen, and pair it with a great moisturizer. During the day, don’t forget to apply sunscreen for optimal results.
Skinstitut™'s Expert Reset Skin Firming Peptide Serum
Best Anti-Aging Peptide Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Skinstitut is a skincare brand that clearly focuses on one primary goal: developing products that enhance skin appearance without costing an arm and a leg.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Niacinamide to help reduce oil production, hyperpigmentation and even out the skin tone. Vitamin B5 to calm redness, reduce inflammation and moisturise the skin. Hyaluronic acid to smooth skin’s texture and help skin retain moisture.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
I’ve got a soft spot for products that include Niacinamide in their ingredient list, and this one definitely caught my eye. Skinstitut™ ‘s Expert Reset Skin Firming Peptide Serum is effective in promoting your skin’s elasticity and calming inflammation. It comes in this clear glass bottle, which is not just chic but also practical. You can actually see how much of the good stuff is left inside, making it super easy to know when it’s time for a re-up.
It’s always a great idea to pair this with a retinoid to get the very best results and wear your sunscreen fellas!
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturiser
Best Anti-Aging Firming Moisturiser
ABOUT THE BRAND
Perricone MD is a prominent skincare brand established by a certified dermatologist and New York Times best-seller, Dr. Nicholas Perricone. They’re known for creating products that are not only gentle but also non-irritating, making them a versatile choice for just about anyone.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Dimethylaminoethanol(DMAE) improves skin’s firmness and elasticity. Vitamin E which has antioxidant properties, helps to heal scars and minimize inflammation. Kukui nut seed oil hydrates the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturiser is a fantastic moisturiser and every ingredient plays a crucial role in the anti-aging process. Using it feels like a refreshing splash on my face. The texture is great and it didn’t just sit there – it practically vanishes into my skin, leaving no annoying coating. This moisturizer doesn’t stop at hydration though, it’s a pro at softening your skin, giving it that supple feel. So, it’s essentially a two-in-one deal – anti-aging benefits and silky-soft skin. What more could you ask for?
Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturizer
Best Anti-Aging For All Skin Types
ABOUT THE BRAND
With a reputation for high-quality, user-friendly products, Clinique is a go-to choice for many seeking reliable skincare.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Caffeine to help with dark circles under the eyes and eye bags. Vitamin E to keep the skin hydrated. Hexapeptide8 to help with relaxation of face muscles and collagen production.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
I’ve never quite grasped the concept of skincare products being gender-specific, as what truly sets them apart, right? Regardless, the Clinique For Men Anti-Age Moisturizer, much like all Clinique products, boasts quality scientific research in its formulation. This moisturiser is a game-changer – it’s non-comedogenic, works wonders on diminishing facial wrinkles and lines, and it sports a delightful scent that strikes just the right balance. Safe to say, it aint leaving my skin care regimen anytime soon.
Shiseido's Total Revitalizer Cream
Best Revitalising Anti-Aging Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Shiseido is a Japanese skincare brand that uses cutting-edge technology when it comes to its skin care products. Their extensive product line spans from cleansers to serums and moisturizers, offering a pretty wide range to address various skincare needs.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Cornflower Extract to help brighten the skin and restore the skin’s protective barrier. Xylitol to help repair damaged skin barrier. Rice Bran Oil to reduce the appearance of dark spots while having antioxidative properties.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
I must admit, I’m a bit partial, or you might say, inclined toward Asian skincare products. I’ve got this feeling that they’ve nailed some of the best skincare routines out there, so every time I get my hands on their products, I’m practically buzzing with excitement. Shiseido’s Total Revitalizer Cream is a hydration powerhouse and, with consistent use, works like magic on dark spots and blemishes. What’s impressive is its brightening effect, evening out your skin tone without any skin-lightening agents. After application, it leaves your skin with a velvety smooth feel, and the best part? No heavy coating or filmy residue.
So if you’re wondering which Asian skincare product to add to your next skincare restock, consider Shiseido’s Total Revitalizer Cream.
Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream
Best Anti-Aging For Lift & Firming
ABOUT THE BRAND
Dermalogica pioneered the concept of “skin health” and maintains a strict no-comedogenic and no-irritants policy in its product formulation. They introduced the unique Face Mapping concept, personalised skin analysis, and created one of the first-ever SPF products.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil helps to slow down the appearance of aging. Glycerin to retain moisture in the skin and Capric Triglyceride to improve those fine lines and wrinkles.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This moisturiser has been a remarkable addition to my skincare journey. It marries plant-based ingredients with cutting-edge science to promise a rejuvenated complexion, potentially shaving years off your look. I initially thought it might be too heavy for my oily skin but the texture is great and it absorbs right away. It does have a slight fragrance but I don’t mind it and it doesn’t stick around. Now that bold claim of turning back the clock by four years might sound like a tall order but with consistent use, you can get some truly amazing results.
It is one of the pricier options on this list but if you’re willing to invest in your skin’s well-being, Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream deserves a spot in your daily routine.