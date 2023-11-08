9 Best Body Washes For Men: The Key To Keeping Clean And Looking Mean

Body wash ain’t what it used to be; gone are the days of a bargain bucket 4-in-1 gel that was your shampoo, conditioner, body wash and best friend wrapped into one. Now, it’s an essential step in your expanding daily routine and a key step in the journey towards total cleanliness and crystal clear skin.
While many body washes advertise themselves as unisex — and many will, without a doubt, cater tothe basic needs of you and your partner, friends, or family from all across the gender spectrum — there are definitely some that are better designed for use by men, either through their masculine branding or through their science-based composiiton.
Here, we run you through our top picks for blokes.
What To Look Out For
- Fragrance: Smell is everything, you want to love it when you pump it.
- Design: Will you feel comfortable having your next guest see it on your shower shelf?
- Price: You’re using it every day so ensure you buy something that’s good value to YOU!
- Ingredients: Know what you’re putting on your body; it matters.
The Bottom Line
In today’s world, being a man doesn’t mean you have to smell like a construction site at the end of the day. Using body wash isn’t just about smelling fresh — though that’s a nice bonus — it’s also about taking care of your skin, feeling confident, and starting (or ending) the day right. It’s time to upgrade your grooming game, my friend.
Patrick's BW1 Multi-Action Body Wash
Best 2-In-1 Bodywash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Patrick’s is a luxury skincare, hair care and grooming brand for men that started out in 2013. It was developed with the focus of producing simple and effective products with long-lasting results. Some of their signature products include AM 1| Anti-Aging Moisturiser, FW 1 Cell regenerating Foaming Cleanser and FS1 Crushed Diamond Face Scrub
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin works like a magnet, drawing moisture from the air and locking it onto your skin, giving you lasting hydration. Niacinamide calms redness and soothes your skin. The final magic ingredient, Carnosine, works to shields your skin from oxidative damage and also prevents the unwanted breakdown of collagen.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Patricks’ potent fragrance kickstarts your day with a burst of energy, setting the tone not just for a refreshing shower but for an invigorating day ahead. It also rinses off easily without leaving any lingering soapy suds or residues. Bottom line: Patrick’s BW1 | Multi-Action Body Wash transforms your daily shower routine into a mini spa session.
Aēsop's Geranium Leaf Duet
Best Smelling Body Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aēsop is that trusted skincare name we all turn to. With a track record as long as your skincare wish list, they’ve covered the whole spectrum of skincare needs over the years. Some of their most popular products include Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum and Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Geranium Leaf reduces blemishes and tightens pores. Mandarin Rind brightens the skin and fights premature aging, while Shea butter keeps your skin moisturized and healthy.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Aēsop’s Geranium Leaf Duet is the smart move if you’re looking for a true skincare one-stop shop. This combo includes a cleanser along with a body balm which work in perfect unison to exfoliate, hydrate, and leave you smelling damned good to boot. It’s pretty much the gold standard, especially for Aussies wanting to fly the flag of a homegrown brand. Made from organic ingredients, this will leave your skin feeling healthier than ever.
Le Labo's Rose 31 Shower Gel
Most Luxurious Body Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Le Labo was founded by Fabrice Penot and Edouard Roschi in 2006 and boasted a powerful USP from day one: incorporating their already sought-after scents, Noir 39 and Rose 31, into their skincare products gave them a much-needed edge in an already crowded market.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Their body wash is packed with all of mother nature’s natural goodness: Aloe vera heals and soothes your long-suffering skin, jojoba oil hydrates, green tea extract defends against those infamous free radicals, while Vitamin E locks in moisture for soft and supple skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
LeLabo’s Rose 31 shower gel leaves your skin softer and more hydrated while the subtle, long-lasting, and sophisticated scent leaves you smelling fresh, ready to be topped off with your cologne of choice. If you’ve got the cash and the keenness to take your shower and skincare routine to a whole new level, this is the place to start.
Grown Alchemist's Body Cleanser: Chamomile, Bergamot, Rose
ABOUT THE BRAND
Grown Alchemist prides itself on using natural botanical ingredients, making them the safest pair of hands for keeping your skincare regime gentle on the body, steering clear of those harsh man-made chemicals that have become the norm; free from parabens, artificial fragrances, and a whole clutch of nasties, this is the no-brainer brand if your skin errs on the sensitive side.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Bergamot, Willow Bark, and Chamomile work as one to exfoliate, brighten, clear pores, and soothe your skin. On the other side of the aisle, Neroli, Rosemary, and Tangerine oils even out your skin tone and keep all that natural moisture locked in.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Grown Alchemist is an Aussie brand that has spent decades working on their products. While they may not have the same long histories as some titans of the industry, they’ve quickly earned a top spot thanks to their unique approach. That’s precisely why we’re recommending the Body Cleanser: Chamomile, Bergamot, Rose which lathers up nicely and keeps your skin’s natural oils intact. Its scent strikes that perfect balance: ever-present but never overpowering. Plus, it’s budget-friendly compared to some.
Horace's Berg Peppermint Shower Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Horace is a modern French skincare brand that emerged in 2015 with a simple, effective approach to grooming for everyone. Their lineup covers skincare basics, keeping it clean, natural, and easy. They offer straightforward, affordable skincare that’s suitable for both men and women, making daily routines a breeze.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Italian bergamot essential oil helps balance the skin’s sebum production while cleansing and purifying the skin. Peppermint essential oil provides a refreshing and soothing effect while aiding against acne. Witch hazel floral water helps even out the skin tone and tighten pores.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The peppermint fragrance was an instant draw for us when we got this product. Horace’s Berg Peppermint Shower Gel is the perfect way to start the day and you can ask our resident expert Luc who has been hooked since he first got his hands on it. This shower gel lathers up beautifully with just a small amount and gives your skin a cool, refreshing sensation. You should note that the peppermint scent may not be the best choice if you’re sensitive to strong fragrances.
Cremo's Italian Bergamot Body Wash
Best Barber Approved Shower Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Cremo is something of a newcomer to the Body Wash game but has quickly made its mark through strong, masculine scents and equally boldbottle design. Specialising in high-quality men’s grooming products across wash, shave, hair and more, they pride themselves on using natural ingredients wherever possible and, with their self-consciously vintage stylings, Cremo brings a touch of nostalgia to your grooming routine.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Aloe vera maintains maximal hydration while soothing a number of skin issues such as eczema and sunburn. It works in tandem with Citric acid which exfoliates the skin, clearing it of dead cells and ultimately leading to a brighter complexion.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Cremo’s Italian Bergamot Body Wash is the standout in Cremo’s Reserve Collection. The Bergamot’s tart scent lingers on the skin for hours and, thanks to the product’s smooth texture, application is just a pleasant, frothing up into a rich lather every time. Combine this with the old-school packaging and you’ve got a body wash that looks as good in your bathroom s it feels on your body.
Brutal Truth's Shower Gel - Rustic & Woody
Supports Men's Mental Health
ABOUT THE BRAND
Brutal Truth is a skincare brand that doesn’t pull any punches. Their philosophy goes something like this: embracing your imperfections is a mark of a true, and truly confident, individual. Besides this masterful marketing, you also won’t find any parabens or artificial fragrances in their lineup, which is great news if one of your aforementioned imperfections happens to be especially sensitive skin. It’s also much better for Mother Earth to boot.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Extract is something of a holy grail for sensitive skin, soothing redness and irritation with a force that few other ingredients — especially natural ones — can boast. Decyl Glucoside gently removes dirt without punishing your natural oils. Finally, Glycerin keeps those with drier skin hydrated.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
The Brutal Truth’s Shower Gel-Rustic and Woodsy uses a simple yet effective formula that exfoliates and hydrates in equal measure. While the fragrance isn’t as powerful as some in this article, the gel undeniably leaves you feeling revitalised. Here at DMARGE, we have a soft spot for brands that genuinely do some good for men, so its worth noting that Brutal Truth partners with Movember in an effort to give something back to their customers and community.
Hunter Lab Hand and Body Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded in Melbourne, Hunter Lab is a young but fast-growing Australian brand that believes in the increasingly evident power of natural ingredients. Their packaging foes easy on the eye too, making it a win-win for anyone who values aesthetics and effectiveness in equal measure.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Bladderwrack Extract pulls a double shift by calming inflammation and protecting your skin from those harmful UV rays — especially prevalent in its antipodean motherland — all while reducing the inevitable if combatable effects of ageing. Wakame Extract works to hydrate the skin, leaving it smooth and nourished.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Hunter Lab’s Hand and Body Wash cleanses your skin without dousing it in harsh, lab-made chemicals. It lathers nicely but doesn’t boast a scent that sticks around. While some may not love this feature, others may embrace a product that allows your cologne to do all the talking. For the full experience, consider pairing with the Hydrating Hand & Body Lotion.
Triumph & Disaster YLF Body Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Inspired by traditional barbers, Triumph & Disaster is a New Zealand-based brand that churns out more high-end men’s grooming products than you can shake a stick at. With a collection that encompasses skincare, shaving, and hair care, their approach combines centuries-old wisdom with modern-day needs.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Green Tea is the foundational antioxidant while Argan Oil, sourced from Moroccan Argan trees, is packed with Vitamin E and Omegas 3, 6, and 9, all of which hydrate the skin without clogging those pesky pores. Finally, the hard-to-pronounce but essential-to-know Kawakawa has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, helping to soothe cuts, eczema, and a raft of other minor dermatological afflictions.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you’re time-poor, Triumph & Disaster’s YLF Body Wash is the perfect time-saver: made for quick-hitting daily use, its silky texture adds a luxurious touch and old-school charm to your grooming regimen. The fragrance is a tad on the strong side for some, but others will find it the perfect kickstart to your day. It’s undeniably on the pricier end of the spectrum too but it’s a smart choice, especially for those with dry skin.