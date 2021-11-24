The Best Cap Brands That’ll Lift Your Hat Game

Caps are the perfect way to capture an effortlessly cool off-duty look. Whether you’re pairing this staple accessory with jeans, sneakers, a hoodie, or even a camel coat, it’s an easy way to upgrade your casual wear instantly, as a cap is a lot more than a piece of athletic gear.

It’s hard to believe that the very first cap or ‘baseball cap’ was made of straw, worn by the New York Knicks. However, within a few years, the legendary team ditched the straw and began wearing caps cut from fine merino wool. Soon after, everyone was fashioning this hat, and since then the cap has become an omnipresent accessory in American and Western culture.

If you’re looking to change up your hat game, we’ve rounded up the best cap brands that are guaranteed to make you look impeccable trendy. From clean polished designs to more flamboyant prints, there’s a cap here for every man.

1/19 Hugo Boss Hugo Boss is renowned for its exquisite range of men's clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Since 1924, this luxurious German brand has continued to build on its rich legacy by modernising menswear for the better, notable in its range of accessories - especially their trendy baseball caps.



If you're looking for the perfect statement cap to elevate your street or athletic wear, make sure you check out their range. These caps feature an embroidered logo on the front and are available in many different colours. If you're looking for cotton blend caps that feel soft on the head or ones with mesh on the side to keep you ventilated during your workouts, Hugo Boss has it all. Shop Now

2/19 Outerknown When Surfing legend Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore came together, it was all about creating a clothing brand ethically sourced clothing, helping preserve the planet. Enter Outerknown, this excellent lifestyle brand, is committed to serving outdoor enthusiasts while promoting responsible and sustainable manufacturing.



Their Bruce Brown Films trucker hat is innovative yet practical in its design. Made from 100% organic cotton with polyester mesh, this signature style cap is one of the most comfortable hats around, the perfect accessory to wear while you run your daily errands. It also comes with super easy adjustments, so you can make it feel as loose or as tight as you wish. Shop Now

3/19 Reiss Reiss was launched in 1971 on a philosophy centred around producing design-led menswear. Since its creation, Reiss always strive for excellence and has offered the perfect balance of contemporary and classic styles.



Their cool men's baseball caps come in many kinds of fabrics, from polyester to wool, or even suede if you're after a little more luxurious. These sporting caps are also available in cool colours, a subtle way to upgrade your casual wear. Shop Now

4/19 Frescobol Carioca This stellar Brazilian lifestyle clothing brand is primarily known for creating fashionable men's swimwear. However, aside from their beach collection, they also have a vast range of men's accessories that will have you prepped for summer.



Their men's caps come with the stylish Frescobol Carioca logo embroidered on the front of the design and a black webbing back strap, so you can adjust your cap to feel like a customised fit. Whether you're going for a hike or a run, grab one of these babies on the fly to give you a little extra protection from the sun. Shop Now

5/19 AllSaints AllSaints was established in the mid-nineties by Kait Bolongaro and Stuart Trevor, which quickly grew to prominence, thanks to their signature innovative and trendy fashion. All Saints has dark-coloured baseball caps that are guaranteed to go with any outfit. These men's caps also come with a Ramskull metal clip on the strap, so you can adjust them any way you want. Shop Now

6/19 River Island River Island has created innovative menswear for over 60 years, so you know you're in great, experienced hands. Founded by Bernard Lewis and his brothers in the late forties, River Island has always delivered original pieces available for great value, and their classic caps are no exception.



These caps come in all different styles and colours, so you're bound to find what you're looking for. Whether you're after a monogram baseball cap or an embroidered cord cap, River Island offers a diverse range for those wanting to elevate their style game. Shop Now

7/19 Todd Snyder x New Era Just like Billy Ray and Lil Nas X, Todd Snyder x New Era is the collaboration we didn't think we needed, but we're so thankful for it anyway. Both respected brands in their own right, Todd Snyder and New Era have joined forces providing the coolest snapbacks on the market. These unique caps fuse British Millerain textiles with the signature New Era logo patch for an effortlessly stylish design. Aside from just looking cool, these caps are also highly comfy with their adjustable strap on the back. Shop Now

8/19 Buck Mason Neighbours Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen launched their highly successful clothing brand, Buck Mason, in 2013. Their shop may have started in a 50 square foot garage selling basic jeans and tees but has since cultivated a large following, proving they're a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.



Their Herringbone Twill Baseball Cap is a classic, mid-profile hat cut from mid-weight cotton twill herringbone and is available in a gorgeous rich khaki colour, a great accessory to lift your hat game. Shop Now

9/19 Saturdays NYC Saturdays NYC was launched in 2009 and opened on a quiet street in SoHo. Since its launch, Saturdays NYC has grown from a small, humble business to a global lifestyle brand creating classic and timeless pieces.



Saturdays NYC has a vast collection of stylish men's hats, from bucket hats to beanies; however, their baseball caps are among their finest casual accessories. These caps come with the most remarkable graphics if you're after a distinct and trendy style. However, they also have their fair share of classic style caps if you're looking for something a little more understated. Shop Now

10/19 Club Monaco Club Monaco, defined as "affordable luxury", is ideal for the modern man seeking out sportswear apparel without breaking the bank. Club Monaco launched in 1985 and was founded on the dream to create "better basics" through their classic, chic, and effortless pieces.



Club Monaco has a diverse range of men's caps available. Whether you're looking to incorporate a bit of 90s nostalgia into your wardrobe, try their denim cap; otherwise, their plush sherpa cap will keep you warm during the cooler months. Shop Now

11/19 Acne Studios This Stockholm-based fashion house is known for its signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail while always combining the most innovative materials and fabrics into its collection. If you're looking for fashionable men's accessories, you've come to the right place, as Acne Studios create the boldest and colourful baseball caps on the market. Many of these designs have even been crafted from organic cotton, set to feel incredibly comfy on your head while you rep this brand's unique style. Shop Now

12/19 Vuori Vuori offers distinctive styles influenced by the Californian coastal lifestyle. Vuori have their customer's well-being at the forefront of its designs as they create products that empower connections with fitness, nature, creativity, and community. Vuori offers clean yet funky available in many different colours, the ideal way to incorporate a little cool dad aesthetic into your wardrobe.



Shop Now

13/19 J. Crew J. Crew is one of the most well-known clothing brands, creating modern designs that feature advanced technology. Setting a global benchmark for accessible, high-quality products, J Crew offers classic pieces with a fresh take. Their Cotton Twill baseball cap exudes just that, as this cap provides a classic silhouette fused with distressed cotton twill, offering an edgy yet polished look. Shop Now

14/19 Mango Mango is synonymous with chic fashion available for affordable prices. If you’re looking for classic pieces without harming the bank account, you have to check out their menswear and accessories, including their stylish men's caps. Even their men's baseball caps reflect their passion and diligence, as these accessories have been impeccably crafted to feel like a perfect fit. Vuori has cord and wool-blend caps if you're looking for a heavyweight style to keep you warm in colder weather. Shop Now

15/19 Herschel Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie and Lyndon Cormack, Herschel came from a small town where three generations of the Cormack family grew up. Herschel supply fashion-forward products that are timeless and classic designs promising to never go out of style. Herschel has a mix of clean baseball caps and snapbacks that are a laidback, relaxed style. These items have the brand's stylish logo embroidered on the front too. Shop Now

16/19 Vans Vans dates as far back as 1966 under a different name -Van Doren Rubber. Initially designing canvas deck shoes with a rubber grip, everyone in Southern California soon owned a pair of Vans. However, since then, the brand has expanded into a range of sports and lifestyle apparel influenced by the sandy beaches of California and skate culture.



Their collection of men's caps are the ideal accessory to keep you protected and stylish in the warmer months. Van's have a range of different coloured caps available in classic silhouettes, with a clean and straightforward design. Additionally, they offer caps with mesh on the sides if you're looking for one with a bit of extra ventilation. Shop Now

17/19 POLO Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren is synonymous with sophisticated and polished style. This American fashion brand has been producing highly sought after men's fashion ever since its launch in 1967. These men's caps are cut from cord and cotton materials, set to feel super secure and soft on the head. Also, each design comes with the Ralph Lauren recognisable logo, offering a nice finishing touch. Shop Now

18/19 ASOS Design ASOS is the famous UK online store that launched in 2000, offering a diverse range of clothes, selling over 850 brands and its own range of clothing and accessories, called ASOS Design. ASOS Design has an extensive range of hat brands in their collection, offering every kind of style. No matter if you're looking to represent your favourite major league baseball team or a classic monochromatic cap, you're guaranteed to find something that suits you. Shop Now