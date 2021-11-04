Best Men’s Fragrances To Keep You Fresh For Under $100

In this day and age, colognes and men’s fragrances can be ridiculously expensive. So, for those of you who wear cologne daily and are sick of forking out loads of cash just to smell nice, and for those of you who are – c’mon, own up to it – cheapskates, may we suggest a solution? Cheap fragrances.

Cheap fragrances don’t necessarily smell, well, cheap and can even be long-lasting and high-quality. Some of the finest brands, such as Chanel and Dior, have affordable colognes in their range that smell just as good, if not better, than their most expensive colognes.

How to properly apply cologne

You don’t want to spray cologne all over you, as fragrances intensify over time. You just want a light spray on your neck and wrists; however, don’t spray one wrist and then rub your wrists together, as this will lessen the longevity of your cologne. Spray your neck and each wrist, extremely lightly.

If you really want to enhance your fragrance in warmer weather and you’re wearing shorts, try a light spray behind each knee too.

You May Also Like:

If you’re looking for a cheap fragrance that smells exquisite and will last long after you spray it, these are the best colognes that won’t break the bank.