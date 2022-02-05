Cycling

Best Cyling Socks: 12 Best Cycling Socks To Enhance Performance

Slip into a pair of dedicated cycling socks and feel the immediate difference.

You may not believe it, but slipping the right cycling socks onto your feet when you head out for a ride can make all the difference to your performance.

Owning sportswear goes beyond aesthetics, as you don’t just want to own equipment that looks cool; you want something to secure ultimate comfort and support while maximising performance. When it comes to cycling socks, this usually means a design that helps you regulate your temperature – lookout for designs cut from merino wool and Primaloft fibres to provide extra warmth in cold weather.

For summer bike rides, opt for pair of waterproof socks that come with moisture-wicking properties and breathable materials, keeping your feet feeling fresh all day long. Also, keep in mind arch support and a padded footbed if you are looking for additional support.

From compression socks to ankle socks, we’ve found the best cycling socks geared to make you perform at your peak. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, these socks promise to make you a tour de force.

Sigr

This cycling clothing company was launched in Umea, Sweden, by the beautiful nature of the small city. Sigr makes its products are for everyone highlighting inclusion, quality and sustainability into their garments, pushing the sport forward.

Their men's Snow cycling socks are some of the best around if you do most of your cycling in summer, as they are cut from Q-Skin antibacterial tech fabric, which is moisture-wicking and highly breathable. These comfortable socks come in a two-pack and will have you riding long while keeping your feet fresh. Also, Sigr offers black and white cycling socks promising to go with the rest of your gear.
Sigr

Siroko

Siroko produces excellent cycling socks, considering the finer details of every item they make. Their products are designed in their studio in Northern Spain by a team of dedicated designers passionate about the outdoors. Whether you're going to a festival, surfing or even just heading out for a walk, these socks will have you feeling super supported and comfortable.

Siroko has a vast collection of cycling socks in various colours and styles. These mid-cut socks are the perfect summer cycling socks suited for riding in temperatures ranging from 20 to 35 degrees. These highly breathable socks are an incredibly innovative design, as they feature an elastic arch band, extra-wide cuff and Y-Shaped heel to feel super cosy.
Siroko

Giro

Jim Giro established his eponymous label in the mid-eighties, cultivating a reputation for designing athletic apparel geared to enhance experience and performance. Giro is one of the most well respected and reliable brands for equipment for cycling, skiing and snowboarding. When looking for high quality cycling socks, Giro has you covered.

Make sure you check out this collection, as Giro supplies a diverse range of cycling socks that are sure you add a pop of colour to the rest of your athletic gear. If you're looking for great summer cycling socks, Giro has many lightweight socks that help with moisture management too.

However, Giro design great winter cycling socks, as they offer items cut from merino wool, adding more warmth for cooler temperatures. These are some of the best winter cycling socks, as they also come with anti-odour and moisture-wicking properties, promising to keep your feet fresh.
Competitive Cyclist

Jenson

Pearl Izumi

Founded in 1950 in Tokyo, Japan, Pearl Izumi is a top-tier top-rated mountain biking, cycling & outdoor gear company supplying the best protective equipment to enhance performance. However, what separates Pearl Izumi from other brands, is their commitment to sustainability and actively confronting climate change. At Pear Izumi they understand that the way they manufacture their products directly affects all the places we love to ride, which is why they use many recycled, renewable, and organic materials to create their impeccable range.

Here you can find a diverse selection of mid-cut socks, providing you with a bit of extra coverage that's especially useful during the colder months. These designs are simple yet innovative and help regulate temperature. They supply merino wool waterproof socks ideal for winter. Otherwise, if you're looking for cycling socks suitable for hot weather, Pearl Izumi also provides items that come with mesh ventilation, helping pull sweat away from the skin.
Competitive Cyclist

PEARL iZUMi

Jenson

Backcountry

Castelli

Headquartered in Fonzaso in Veneto, Castelli is an Italian company specialising in premium cycling and triathlon clothing. Since 1876, Castelli has set the golden standard for cycling equipment using the best materials and advanced technology, promising to provide ultimate comfort while helping you perform at your peak.

Make sure you check out their collection, as Castelli produces cycling socks that are available in many different patterns and colours. These men's cycling socks are anti-odour and have an asymmetrical construction mirroring the foot's shape for extra support. These men's cycling socks are also incredibly lightweight, helping you to peddle faster with more ease.
Competitive Cyclist

Jenson

Backcountry

POC

POC is a leading manufacturer of snow and cycle helmets, goggles, armour, sunglasses and apparel. Founded in 2005, POC's vision has always been to ‘protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one'. With this mission, POC continues to explore new ideas to produce high-end products with safety at the forefront.

POC creates the best men's cycling socks suited for all kinds of weather conditions. From lightweight socks to waterproof cycling socks, they supply it all. If you're looking for winter cycling socks, POC design thermal and Primaloft socks that provide a little extra warmth for those icy temperatures. Otherwise, they have their fair share of summer socks highly breathable and come with mesh panels, perfect for warm weather rides.
Competitive Cyclist

Jenson

Louis Garneau

Louis Garneau is an international leader in designing and manufacturing cycling and triathlon clothing, gear and bikes. For more than 35 years, this company has pushed the limits of possibilities in the realm of sports, as they're always searching for the best fabrics and latest technology to infuse into every product they make.

These are the best socks to give you the competitive edge you need when it comes to cycling. Louis Garneau has a diverse selection of cycling socks available in many styles and cuts. If you're looking for an excellent design suitable for the heat, they produce great cycling socks that come with a synthetic construction that helps wick away sweat. They also supply socks with incredibly arch support, securing next-level comfort. recycled
Competitive Cyclist

Specialized

Since 1974, Specialized has supplied the very best equipment for cyclists and have revolutionised the industry for the better - they were even the first company to create a production mountain bike. Specialized offers premium layers as well for all your indoor and outdoor efforts. Make sure you visit their website, as you'll struggle to find a better cycling sock.

These cycling socks feature the latest technology, including Primaloft and VaporRize Hydrogen yarn, to help regulate your temperature in a range of climates. Also, many of these items come with arch support, mesh toes, seamless toe construction and breathable materials, making them the best practical cycling socks out there.
Competitive Cyclist

Jenson

Santini

Santini's products feel like a second skin, thanks to their highly technical fabrics. Founded in 1965 by Petro Santini after taking over a knitting factory from his sisters, this company initially began as a clothing supplier but eventually started making racing and cycling apparel. Santini conducts thorough research before producing every product to ensure their range maximises performance. Also, their collection promises comfort and durability, making it one of the best sportswear companies on the market.

These cycling socks are crafted by a team of talented designers to provide you with exactly what you need for those challenging rides. Santini has an endless collection of cycling socks available in many different cuts and colours.
Probikekit

Rapha

Rapha is a sportswear and lifestyle brand focused on road bicycle racing, clothing and accessories. Introduced by Simon Mottram in London in 2004, Rapha caters to every kind of cyclist, whether you're a beginner or professional; there's something here for everyone. This brand was also the supplier for Team Sky from 2012 to 2016 and has worked with the women’s UCI WorldTour team CANYON//SRAM since 2016. If it's fine cycling gear you're after, you've come to the right place.

Along with quality clothing, Rapha manufactures cycling socks guaranteed to keep your feet incredibly supported and cosy. These cycling socks are built with extra stretch, quick-dry and lightweight materials, encouraging you to ride longer. Also, many of these socks come in cool, sleek styles promising to elevate the rest of your activewear.

PEdAL ED

PEdAL ED was founded in 2007 by designer Hideto Suzuki after he left his career in high fashion to create highly functioning cycling apparel instead. Though this company began as a small shop in Shibuya, Tokyo, PEdAL ED has grown into an empire with numerous collections and countless product inventions.

These cycling socks are suitable for almost every temperature, as they've been cut from the most innovative fabrics such as merino wool and Primaloft fibres. These items are simple yet clever designs that feature the company's trendy logo.

Condor Cycles

Twin Six

After being dissatisfied with the range of mediocre clothing and equipment offered to cyclists at the time, Brent Gale and Ryan Carlson were inspired to launch their own business, forever changing the face of the cycling world. Sparking a movement of demanding better gear, Twin Six continues to be a leader in the industry, creating revolutionary apparel.

If you're looking for cycling socks featuring bold and bright patterns, make sure you check them out. From cross bone skulls to checkered patterns, you'll struggle to find a pair of athletic socks more playful than these designs. However, aside from just looking cool, these cycling socks are also highly functional as they come with sweat-wicking features and breathable materials.
Jenson

