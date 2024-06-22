The Best Bondi Date Spots, According To A Local

The season’s warming up, and that means you’re in the mood for some loving. Easy tiger. Before things get wild and steamy, you first need to impress your date, which is the most crucial part of any Magnificent Bastard’s job.

We always like to say that if you’re going to do it, do it right the first time and get pulses racing with your charm backed with a killer location to score that home run. Welcome to the best date spots and date places in Bondi.

Eat

It’s not always about the chit-chat. Every man and his confidant needs a decent feed and you can do so whilst waxing lyrical at these proven hot spots for freshly minted lovers.

Sefa Kitchen

Middle Eastern is the name of the game here and it comes highly regarded amongst Bondi locals. The date portion is bound to go well with the restaurant serving up cool small tapas dishes to keep things light so that there’s room for sharing and conversing. There’s also some nice wines and cocktails on the menu shall you and they lover be needing it. Be sure to book this place ahead if you’ve locked down a second date.

292 Bondi Rd, Bondi

Raw Bar Japanese Restaurant

We’re calling it: Raw serves up the best Japanese in Bondi and rightly so since it was a local pioneer of the wildly popular cuisine way back in 1995. The menu scrubs up pretty well with favourites including tempura, sashimi, nigiri, hand rolls and udon noodle soups. If the date isn’t impressed with the food after a stint then you can conclude that they are not the one. If they are the one, take them to the airy outdoor space where you can watch the sunset and make onlookers cringe at your unruly PDA.

1/136 Warners Ave, Bondi

North Bondi Fish

You don’t mess with a local icon and North Bondi Fish has fought its way up to the upper echelons of the Eastern Suburbs eating precincts. If the name didn’t give it away, these guys specialise in casual seafood dining thrown in with vibrant salads and share plates. Drinks are notably coastal inspired with a selection of signature cocktails. Book ahead early and you can score a spot on the balcony for more sunset gazing.

120 Ramsgate Ave, North Bondi

The Nine

Day walkers needn’t be excluded from the game of love. For the perfect Bondi spot made for lunch dates, hit up The Nine. The beautifully appointed decor pairs seamlessly with the selection of freshly prepared brunch favourites including more healthy options than you can poke a stick at. A cosy little option if you’re busy at dusk.

163 Glenayr Ave, Bondi Beach

Also, check out…

Mamasan

Bills

Iberica

Taqiza

Tottis

Drink

When it needs to be a quick date make it one of the best places for a sneaky tipple before embarking on the night’s other proceedings. Here are the best date places for the romantic drinker.

The Corner House

They do food as well but that’s not why you’re here. The Corner House boasts one of Bondi’s most extensive alcohol lists including wines, beers, cocktails and ciders. We’d recommend heading upstairs to steal a spot on the bench or balcony.

281 Bondi Rd, Bondi

Speakeasy

For those who like dark and intimate spaces to engage in a spot of courtship, there’s no better place than Bondi’s Speakeasy. The bar is hidden away and evokes a regal lounge room feel, which makes chilling without Netflix a breeze. There are also small nibblies, should you need them.

83 Curlewis Street, Bondi Beach

Neighbourhood

Run by Bondi’s cool kids, Neighbourhood sports a great vibe and it’s always packed with patrons. It might not sound like the most ideal date spot but pop out back and you’ll seldom be seen. Their eclectic mix of Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine is also pretty spot on too.

143 Curlewis Street, Bondi Beach

Also, check out…

Bondi Iceberg Bars (Fancy)

Ravesis (Upstairs)