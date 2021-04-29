Father’s Day is a great opportunity to thank your dad for everything he’s done for you, from teaching you how to drive, to making you cringe (but inwardly laugh) at his terrible (great) dad jokes. But it can be tough to come up with good ideas for a Father’s Day gift. You want something that your dad will actually like and use; a gift that’ll make him happy.

That’s where we come in. We’ve curated a list of the best Father’s Day gifts you can buy your dad or grandpa for their special day. All these gifts are practical, stylish, or cool and we guarantee that the perfect gift for specifically your dad is on our guide below. We’ve got everything from wallets, to pizza ovens, to razors, to whiskey; there’s something for every kind of dad.

Take a look at our guide and discover the perfect Father’s Day gift to get your dad. Trust us, none of these gifts will be a faux pa (sorry, we had to make at least one dad joke).

1 of 28 Everlane T-Shirt Dad's will rarely splash out on a quality t-shirt for themselves and yet, they're wearing them almost daily. Your dad will be thrilled with a new t-shirt from Everlane, all of which are made with premium fabrics, to add to his wardrobe. Available in a variety of colours and styles, your dad will be chuffed. Prices start at US$18. Shop Now

2 of 28 Cariuma Sneakers Dedicated to making good-looking and beyond comfortable shoes that are consciously made, a pair of Cariuma sneakers is bound to make your dad happy. With a large selection of sneakers in different styles & colours, any pair is guaranteed to elevate your dad's style. Prices start at US$79. Shop Now

3 of 28 Hugo Boss Polo Shirt It may seem like we're picking on your dad's style, but let's be honest: most dad's aren't that fashionable. But even if your dad is, he'll still love a Hugo Boss polo as a gift. Hugo Boss is renowned for creating instant classics with high-quality fabric, and will instantly add sophistication to your dad's wardrobe whether he's fashionable or not. Prices start at US$78. Shop Now

4 of 28 Rains Duffel Bag Chances are that your dad has a ratty old bag he regularly uses, and your mum's just itching to throw it out... Give him a stunning Rains duffle bag to replace it. All bags are made with Rains' signature waterproof fabric and just ooze elegance. This gift will definitely please your dad (and probably your mum too). Prices start at US$95. Shop Now

5 of 28 Timex Watch If you want to spoil your dad, there's nothing quite like a lavish Timex watch as a gift. Your dad will love the aesthetic meets practical style Timex has to offer, and he'll be reminded of you whenever he wears it. Prices start at US$50. Shop Now

6 of 28 Huckberry Grilling Gear Huckberry, an independent company committed to the best tried-and-tested brands, have rounded up the finest grilling gear that'll make your dad salvate, and his neighbours jealous. This gift will most definitely get your dad all fired up and excited to BBQ, and he'll thank you profusely! Prices start at US$50. Shop Now

7 of 28 Vilebrequin Swim Shorts A pair of cool swim shorts will never go astray and any dad will be thrilled with a pair from Vilebrequin as a gift. All swim shorts are specially treated to be quick dry and are available in a large range of fun colours and prints. Prices start at US$165. Shop Now

8 of 28 Therabody Massage Gun Whether your dad is a couch potato or a gym junkie, he'll definitely have aches and pains; we all do. Therefore, any dad will love a Therabody Massage Gun, specifically designed to relax and help sore muscles. All devices feature a customisable speed range, a handle design that eliminates hand/arm strain, and 16mm amplitude for deep muscle treatment. Prices start at US$299. Shop Now

9 of 28 Hickory Farms Meat & Cheese Gift Set If your dad is a bit of a foodie (and aren't all dads?) you can't go wrong with a meat & cheese gourmet gift basket. All of Hickory Farms' gift baskets are expertly crafted to include only the best products like gourmet cheese and dry Italian sausage. Your dad will love this gift, and, if you're lucky, he may even share some of his delicious goods with you. Prices start at US$17.99. Shop Now

10 of 28 Assouline Travel Book Thanks to a certain pandemic, international travel seems to be off the cards for at least a little while, much to the dismay of dads everywhere. Help your dad travel to exotic places without ever leaving his own house with a luxury Assouline travel book. All books feature stunning photography and rich histories, and there's a wide range of cities and countries to choose from. Your dad will definitely enjoy this gift. Prices start at US$50. Shop Now

11 of 28 Lululemon Training Gear For a dad who's a bit of a gym junkie, or even a dad who just enjoys comfortable clothes for their downtime, they'll love getting premium training gear as a gift. Lululemon is globally known for their awesome activewear, and you really can't go wrong with anything from their training line. We recommend pairing a top and a bottom, like the Drysense Short Sleeve and T.H.E. Short, for an impressive gift. Prices start from US$68. Shop Now

12 of 28 Ray Ban Sunglasses Ray Ban is renowned for producing the most iconic styles of sunglasses, so you can't go wrong with gifting a pair of them. Your dad will appreciate the practicality of the gift (keeping his eyes protected) as well as the injection of cool into his style. Prices start at US$150. Shop Now

13 of 28 Aesop Razor / Shaving Kit For a traditional gift to give a dad, look no further than either a quality razor or shaving kit. Aesop offer both, and all razors and kits are expertly crafted with premium materials to guarantee a perfect shave every time. This gift will have your dad throwing out his supermarket razors and shaving creams for good, and he'll thank you for his best shaving experience ever. Prices start at US$35. Shop Now

14 of 28 Sonus Speaker Dedicated to providing incredible sound-quality, a Sonus speaker will allow your dad to rock out to his favourite 70s & 80s classics at home. He'll enjoy how simple Sonus speakers can connect to his other devices, and that he can share whatever music, podcasts or audiobooks he's been listening to with the whole family. Prices start at US$169. Shop Now

15 of 28 Victorinox Swiss Army Knife If you want a practical gift for you dad, a Swiss Army Knife is the way to go. The epitome of functional, Victorinox knives features a large blade, scissors, reamer, can opener, 3mm & 7.5mm screwdriver, bottle opener, wire stripper and keyring. Your dad will cherish this cool gift, trust us. Prices start at US$20. LINK

16 of 28 G/FORE Golf Glove If your dad enjoys a game of golf (and most dads do), he'll be thrilled with new golf gloves from G/FORE. All crafted with 100% cabretta leather, G/FORE's gloves are sophisticated, comfortable and built to last, making them an ideal gift for dads. Prices start at US$35. Shop Now

17 of 28 Tom Dixon Drinkware Whether your dad's a beer, wine or whiskey drinker, elevate his favourite beverage with stunning Tom Dixon drinkware. All drinkware is inspired by the functional shapes and volume of scientific glassware, and are available in either timeless brushed black, or chic copper tones. He'll love the resplendent touch to happy hour at home. Prices start at US$80. Shop Now

18 of 28 Happy Socks No matter what your dad's personality or interests are, Happy Socks will have a pair of socks that he'll love. Designed to inject colour, creativity and personality into men's otherwise neutral outfits, these socks are uber comfortable and are available in a wide range of prints, colours and styles. Happy Socks definitely has a pair that'll make any dad smile. Prices start at US$12.95 Shop Now

19 of 28 Nespresso Coffee Machine Most dads love a good cup of coffee, so why not gift him a machine that'll allow him to have cafe-quality coffee at home? Nespresso is renowned for their carefully calibrated machines that produce the perfect cup of coffee, every single time. Plus, they are committed to sourcing the highest quality coffee beans. Your dad will be thrilled at how easy Nespresso machines can make delicious coffee from the comfort of his own home. Prices start at US$149. Shop Now

20 of 28 Miansai Ring If you're wanting a more luxurious gift for your dear dad, go for a resplendent piece of jewellery. You can't go wrong with a ring from a Miansai; renowned for producing stylish rings made from quality sterling silver and plated in 14 karat gold. Your dad will feel really special with a gift like this. Prices start US$85. LINK

21 of 28 Uncommon Goods Condiments Uncommon Goods has an excellent range of condiments including hot sauce gift sets and beer-infused food rubs, all of which would make an excellent gift for any dad. Whether your dad likes spicy, gourmet or sweet condiments, you'll find something that'll most definitely please his taste buds on Uncommon Goods. Prices start at US$12. Shop Now

22 of 28 Revel Wine Revel Wine only sells premium and award-winning wine from some of the leading vineyards and winemakers around the world, making it the perfect place to buy a bottle of wine from. With a wide variety of reds, whites and rosés, choose the type of wine your dad likes best and we guarantee he'll be thrilled with this gift. Prices start at US$10. Shop Now

23 of 28 S'well Water Bottle A water bottle will never go astray in day to day life. S’well water bottles stay cold for 24 hours and stay warm for 12, plus they're available in a variety of cool colours and styles. Stylish and practical, these water bottles make a great gift for any dad, but especially for an environment lover. Prices start at US$25. Shop Now

24 of 28 Master & Dynamic Headphones Silence is golden, and you can give your dad the next best thing with Master & Dynamic Headphones. These high-end headphones are superiorly designed to deliver their signature rich, warm sound, but cancel out unwanted sounds, so your dad can sit back and listen to his favourite music, podcasts etc. in peace. Prices start at US$249. Shop Now

25 of 28 Ooni Pizza Oven We defy you to find a dad who won't want to make pizza in his very own pizza oven. It can't be done, making an Ooni Pizza Oven a perfect gift for any dad. With two models available, you can pick the one best suited to your dad and his home, but no matter which you choose, your dad is guaranteed quality pizza and a good time every time he fires it up. Prices start at US$349. Shop Now

26 of 28 The Whisky Exchange Whiskey A family business that's grown into the number one specialist retailer of whiskey, The Whisky Exchange is the place to go when buying a bottle for your dad. Dedicated to only stocking the world's finest whiskeys, when purchasing a bottle from The Whisky Exchange, you know your dad is going to end up with a smooth delicious drink that he'll love. Prices start at US$35. Shop Now

27 of 28 Paul Smith Wallet British fashion house, Paul Smith known for its creative aesthetic which combines tradition and modernity, so spoil your dad with a stylish new Paul Smith wallet. All wallets are crafted with premium leather, and with a wide array of colours & styles, no matter what you pick, your dad will be highly impressed. Prices start at US$95. Shop Now