There’s nothing quite like firing up the grill and cooking delicious meats and veggies on a summer afternoon, surrounded by friends and family, and with a cold beer in hand. But we’ve all got one mate, (or maybe it’s even your dad), who takes grilling and barbecuing to the next level. We’re talking about the kind of guy who is using their barbecue as often as possible, obsessed with smoking meat, and is always the first to volunteer their place for the next cook-out.

A BBQ fanatic. A grilling enthusiast. A meat lover. Whatever you want to call them, we all know someone who’s obsessed with barbecuing. So, if their birthday or Christmas (or Father’s Day, if your BBQ lover is your dad) is just around the corner, we’ve come up with some awesome ideas that’ll make the best gifts for BBQ lovers. We’ve got everything from meat smokers, to grill sets, to portable BBQs and grillers, to meat rubs, to smokey sauces that’ll enhance any barbecue.

Take a look through our gifts for grill lovers that will definitely get your BBQ lover all fired up and ready to grill.

1 of 22 Weber Original Kettle Grill An updated modern version of the Original Kettle that was loved around the world, this will make an excellent gift for a barbecue or grilling enthusiast. With an ultra-durable, porcelain-enameled lid and bowl to retain heat, and easily adjustable dampers for precise temperature control, barbecuers will love this gift as it'll give them the best grilling experience. Price: US$109. Shop Now

2 of 22 Premium Grilling Tool Set This complete tool set comes with 34 grilling implements all made with professional grade stainless steel to ensure they will not crack, melt or rust after extended use. Including long-handled tongs, basting brush, grill mats, meat injector, corn holders, skewers, grill glove, and much more, all tools fit neatly into a lightweight aluminium case, making it the perfect gift for a BBQ enthusiast. Price: US$39.95. Shop Now

3 of 22 Wood Chip Smoking Kit If you're looking for an awesome gift, look no further than this smoking kit that'll allow your barbecuer to turn any grill into a wood chip smoker. Guaranteed to infuse rich flavour into their food, and complete with everything they need to get started, they'll truly thank you for this gift. Price: US$44.99. Shop Now

4 of 22 Deluxe Grilling Gift Basket Any barbecue lover will be highly impressed with this gift basket. Featuring a maple peppercorn grilling rub, hearty garlic burger mix, smoky sweet BBQ sauce, and many other delicious treats, barbecue lovers will enjoy working their way through all the grilling-themed foods and condiments in this deluxe gift basket. Price: US$92.59. Shop Now

5 of 22 Portable Charcoal Grill Your barbecue lover will be thrilled by this gift, that'll allow them to BBQ or grill wherever they please. This easy-to-use, durable grill folds up flat into a compact suitcase, meaning they can do what they love, no matter where they go. They'll love this cool gift. Price: US$52.99. Shop Now

6 of 22 The Ultimate Companion to Meat Fifth-generation butcher, Anthony Puharich, details and celebrates the importance of meat in this book. Plus, he reveals how to make sublime meat with over 100 recipes. Your BBQ enthusiast will highly enjoy learning about how significant meat is, as well as trying out new recipes with this gift. Price: US$25.25. Shop Now

7 of 22 Cedar Grilling Planks Treat your grilling lover to a new way to cook with his barbecue or grill. By placing food directly on them, instead of the grill, these cedar planks will add a delicious smoky flavour to whatever your griller decides to make: fish, beef, poultry, veggies or even pizza! Price: $54.99. Shop Now

8 of 22 Beer Can Chicken Roaster Rack For the best roast chicken and veggies your barbecuer has ever had (or made), give them this Beer Can Roaster Rack. Capable of handling the largest chicken, thanks to its wide stainless steel base, this roaster rack ensures no overflowing juices with its extra deep drip tray, and can simultaneously roast veggies with attached spikes. Any barbecue lover will highly enjoy experimenting with this gift. Price: US$24.99. Shop Now

9 of 22 Portable Grilling Basket Made with durable stainless steel for long lasting use, this basket will make grilling a breeze. The grill basket locks food into place to enable easy flipping, making it an awesome gift for grilling lovers. Price: US$19.99. Shop Now

10 of 22 Grill Cleaning Brush The key to a perfect barbecue, is a clean grill. This 3 in 1 bristle-free grill brush will easily get rid of years of buildup without damaging the grill. Any BBQ fanatic will love the practicality of this gift, that'll ensure his barbecues are the best (and cleanest) in town. Price: US$19.95. Shop Now

11 of 22 Portable Wood Fire Grill & Smoker Spoil your grilling enthusiast with this portable wood fire grill and smoker will perfectly sear steak, cook eggs, bake pizza, or whatever he decides to make. The grill will also infuse amazing wood-fire flavour into everything he cooks, and can be taken with him where he decides to go. Trust us, BBQ lovers will cherish this gift. Price: US$698.99. Shop Now

12 of 22 Professional Grade Apron For a practical gift, you can't go wrong with this built-to-last apron made with heavyweight cotton to protect your BBQ lover from any splashback or potential burns. Plus, with large pockets, this professional-grade apron will make grilling easier for your enthusiast; and for that, he'll thank you. Price: US$29.95. Shop Now

13 of 22 Steak Rubs Steak rubs can drastically change the flavour of meat, but in a very good way. If you feel like your barbecuer has every BBQ or grilling implement under the sun already, an adventurous steak rub flavour will make for an exciting gift; although, classic flavours will also delight him. Prices start at US$2.66. Shop Now

14 of 22 Natural Charcoal Barbeque and grilling lovers undeniably go through a lot of charcoal; so gift them a bag or two so they can continue to do what they love. This all natural charcoal is guaranteed to provide massive cooking power, extremely hot temperatures and long burn times. It'll also enhance flavour profiles with its aromas, but won't overpower whatever your griller is cooking. Price: US$49.95. Shop Now

15 of 22 A5 Grade Wagyu Beef It's safe to assume that BBQ enthusiasts love their meat, so you can't go wrong by giving them genuine Japanese wagyu. Renowned worldwide for its depth of flavour and decadent marbling, this award-winning A5 grade (the highest grade) wagyu beef will have your BBQ lover firing up the grill as soon as they get this gift. Price: US$139.95 for 12 oz. Shop Now

16 of 22 High Quality Steak Knives A set of premium steak knives is a perfect gift for grilling lovers, because you can't truly enjoy quality steak or meat without the appropriate implements to eat it with. High quality steak knives will allow them to eat the delicious meat they make without having to hack into it; it'll make eating their grilling creations even more enjoyable. Prices start at US$11.99. Shop Now

17 of 22 Michael Symon's Playing With Fire Another great read for BBQ enthusiasts is Michael Symon's Playing With Fire. Your barbecuer will highly enjoy this gift because he can have hours of fun trying out all 72 "finger-licking" recipes all specifically created for barbecues or grills. Price: US$16.01. Shop Now

18 of 22 Charcoal Starter & Grill Lighter This grill lighter will quickly ignite a fire without lighter fluid or soaking coals/wood in dangerous chemicals, meaning your grilling lover will no longer face jeopardising the taste of his food with excess lighter fluid. The innovative tool starts charcoal in under 10 minutes and is made from high quality stainless steel making it an excellent gift for any BBQ lover. Price: US$49.99. Shop Now

19 of 22 Digital Meat Thermometer With a digital meat thermometer, your barbecuer can ensure perfectly cooked meat every time they fire up the grill, making it a gift they'll treasure. Digital thermometers have ultra-fast response times and extreme accuracy, and are used by professional chefs and BBQ competitors. This gift will take their grilling to the next level. Price: US$55.99. Shop Now

20 of 22 Bamboo Cutting Boards Preparing meat and veggies is all apart of the fun of barbecuing, but you can make it easier for your BBQ lover with bamboo cutting boards. Guaranteed to make cutting a breeze without dulling their knives, and featuring deep grooves to catch meat juices, this gift will delight your avid barbecuer because it'll make prep and clean up a breeze. Prices start at US$21.22. Shop Now

21 of 22 Grill Socks These soft socks with arch support make a playful gift for a grilling lover. Featuring images of grills, steaks, and other grilling-related things, these socks will subtly remind your barbecuer of the thing they love most, even when they're stuck in the office. Price: US$10.93. Shop Now