Whether you’ve been with your girlfriend for a short time or you’ve been together for years, it can sometimes be a little difficult to know what to get her as a gift. Despite her best efforts to drop hints, she’s a little too cryptic meaning you’re still clueless and coming up blank in terms of gift ideas. Perhaps you’re starting to panic as you don’t want to get her something she’ll hate, or even worse, something that makes her question why she’s with you… Well, do not panic.

We have rounded up the absolute best gifts for your girlfriend, all guaranteed to delight and surprise her. Plus, these cool gifts are suitable for all occasions like her birthday, Valentine’s, anniversary, Christmas, etc. And we’ve got many options for you to choose from in terms of what type of gift you’d like to get her: cute, romantic, unique, creative, thoughtful… These gifts will definitely give you big brownie points with your favourite girl.

So, take a look at the awesome 21 gifts for a girlfriend below and get ready for your jacket to become made of A+ boyfriend material.

1 of 21 Skin Gym Facial Roller Kit Your girlfriend will absolutely love this beautiful addition to her skincare products. The facial roller and sculpture tool by Skin Gym will give her skin a radiant glow, and the amethyst stones, known for soothing, will calm her and her skin while she completes her daily routine. This gift is perfect for women who are really into self-care and skincare, but will also be cherished by any girlfriend. Price: US$60.

2 of 21 Roller Rabbits Pyjamas This beautiful set of pyjamas made from 100% pima cotton, feature a charming love heart print. Your girlfriend will love how comfortable these pjs are but will be over the moon with the symbolism of the pj's pattern coming from you as a gift (you love her, duh). Price: $98.

3 of 21 Anthropologie Vase Handcrafted from stoneware and featuring a lovely floral design, your girlfriend will adore this vase. Plus, you can easily score bonus points if you put a beautiful bouquet of flowers in the vase before you give it to her. Price: US$28.

4 of 21 Anthropologie Wine Rack If your girlfriend loves enjoying a good old bottle of wine, gift her this handcrafted wine rack so she can elegantly display them at home. Handcrafted from brass, the rack holds three bottles of wine and also serves as a sophisticated gilded piece of decor. Price: US$98.

5 of 21 Kate Spade Necklace Jewellery is a staple when it comes to gifts for a girlfriend. And you can't go wrong with this playful yet stylish necklace from Kate Spade. Featuring an array of cubic zirconia flowers in multiple beautiful colours, your girlfriend will absolutely love this delicate necklace as a gift. Price: US$160.

6 of 21 Gem Water Beauty Water Bottle We all need to stay hydrated, and while a water bottle may not seem like the best option as a gift for your girlfriend, the Gem Water Beauty Bottle is different. The mixture of gemstones at the bottom of the bottle are encapsulated by a GemPod, which will give your girlfriend a deeper impact on skin detoxification and purification when she drinks water. Plus, they look oh so pretty. Trust us, she'll be thrilled with this gift. Price: US$120.

7 of 21 Kate Spade Bag When buying a gift for a girlfriend, you really can't go wrong with a bag from luxury and iconic design house, Kate Spade. But, if you need a little more help deciding, our pick is the Dainty Bloom Tote Bag. Your girlfriend will adore its sweet print as well as the fact it will fit everything she could possibly need in it. Price: US$312.

8 of 21 Anthropologie Picnic Basket This sweet picnic basket, with a dual entry lid and a classic plaid liner, makes an excellent gift for a girlfriend. To give the gift a romantic touch, fill it with her favourite cheeses, snacks and wine before giving it to her and surprise her by saying you're whisking her away for a charming picnic immediately. She'll swoon, guaranteed. Price: US$68.

9 of 21 Cocktail Porter French Martini Kit Treat your girlfriend to this fabulous French Martini Kit. She'll enjoy crafting her own cocktail, especially if you do it together, and she'll love the delectable forest berry and tropical fruit overtones. Plus, the kit comes with fairy floss to top each cocktail with so she'll have a Instagram worthy drink to brag about (and you'll definitely get a mention in the caption too). Price: AU$145.

10 of 21 Kate Spade Initial Necklace If you really want a gift that'll make your girlfriend, absolutely head over heels, go for this beautiful initial pendant from Kate Spade. The twist? Get your initial, not hers and she'll love you for your ability to give a romantic-comedy leading man worthy gift. Price: US$76.

11 of 21 Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Set Slip is renowned for its silk pillowcases that protects facial skin and hair from the scratches, creases, and tugs caused by regular pillow slips. Chances are your girlfriend already has a set of the pillowcases for her bed, but she definitely won't have this Travel Set. Complete with a small pillow, silk pillowcase and silk eye mask, your girlfriend can now rest easy on trips knowing her face and hair are protected. She'll love the practicality of this gift. Price: US$124.

12 of 21 Agent Provocateur Lingerie With exceptional design, a commitment to creativity and a range that is specifically created to empower the wearer, if you're looking for a racier gift for your girlfriend, Agent Provocateur is the perfect option. Their beautiful lingerie sets come in a variety of styles and colours, and will actively excite your girlfriend. Plus, you'll get to see her show the lingerie off. It's a win-win gift. Prices start at US$58.

13 of 21 Uncommon Goods Candle Candles are an absolute classic gift to give a girlfriend. This hand-poured Love In Bloom candle, takes it to the next level though with its symbolism. The candle is topped with rosebuds to represent heartfelt confessions, jasmine petals to represent beauty and romance, and titanium-coated quartz to signify balance in relationships. Your girlfriend will love the meaning behind this candle as well as its delicious cedarwood and coconut fragrance. Price: US$30.

14 of 21 Uncommon Goods Wine Making Kit Sometimes the best gift is a gift you can experience together. This all-inclusive wine making kit makes a great gift for a girlfriend, as she'll love the fun time you two will have together making the wine. Plus, you both can enjoy the wine when you're done. Price: US$60.

15 of 21 Gucci Heart Bracelet The Gucci Heart Bracelet is a delicate chain-link bracelet made with sterling silver and features a love heart pendant. This gift is a no-brainer; it's gorgeous, durable and will remind her of your love. Price: US$180.

16 of 21 Uncommon Goods Gift Set Your girlfriend will enjoy relaxing and pampering herself with this awesome gift set. Including a hydrating body oil, a luxurious bath bomb and moisturising lip and cheek tints, this gift set will allow your girlfriend to have a lovely, unwinding self-care night and for that she'll thank you. Price: US$70.

17 of 21 Dolce & Gabbana Bag You really can't go wrong with a gift for your girlfriend that features a heart in a sophisticated way, as it'll remind her of the love you have for each other. This stunning bag by Dolce & Gabbana is crafted from buffed calfskin and sports a luxurious heart with pearl detailing. She'll adore this Italian made bag for its opulence. Price: US$1145.

18 of 21 The Adventure Challenge Scrapbook This scrapbook offers 50 activities for you and partner to complete together. The activities are fun and surprising, and ensures 50 playful, happy memories of each other doing peculiar but amusing things, such as baking a cake but the person baking is blindfolded & the other is only allowed to read instructions. The scrapbook comes with an optional instant camera you so can document each activity. Your girlfriend will love this gift for both the fun it'll provide but also the memories that'll last a lifetime. Prices start at US$40.

19 of 21 Burberry Scarf If your girlfriend's a bit of a fashionista she'll love this cashmere scarf toting Burberry's iconic signature print. Made in England and remarkably soft, your girlfriend will cherish this cosy scarf. Price: US$990.

20 of 21 Chanel Perfume Chanel No. 5 is legendary in the fragrance world. It was first launched in 1921 and is still popular today because of its luxurious smell and its ability to stay fragrant for a very long time. However, your girlfriend will not want to smell like her (or your) mother just yet, so go for Chanel's Chance perfume. Chance has a fruity-floral scent that's fresher and younger than the No. 5 but it does have the long-lasting power of No. 5, making it the perfect gift for your girlfriend. Prices start at US$108.