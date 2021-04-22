Wine has been around for a long time, dating all the way back to 6000BC! And yet, it still plays a large part in the bar scene today. In 2020, a whopping 25,800ml of wine was produced globally; there’s even an official term for people who love all things wine: ‘oenophile’. It seems safe to say there are a lot of oenophiles or ‘wine lovers’ out there, and we all, more than likely, know at least one or two.

So, when it comes to buying gifts for wine lovers, while a bottle of wine may be the obvious choice, there are so many other options that are just as good, if not better! We’ve curated a list of 21 cool gift ideas for wine lovers below, perfect for any occasion like a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas. And whether your wine lover is a white or red drinker (or both!), there’s plenty of relevant choices on our list for you to choose from.

These gifts truly are the best for wine lovers and will have them feeling like they’re on cloud wine.

GALLERY BEGINS AFTER THIS ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 21 Wine Candles Handmade in California, these eco-friendly candles are a great gift for a wine-lover! Made with upcycled wine bottles and scented like classic wine varieties such as Cabernet, Chardonnay, Champagne, Pinot Grigio, Rose and Zinfandel; any wine-lover will be thrilled to be able to fill their house with the rich scent of their favourite wine variety, plus the candles themselves look awesome, even when they're not burning! Price: US$24. Shop Now

2 of 21 Tom Dixon Wine Glasses Chances are that most wine-lovers will already own wine glasses. But they won't own ones as sophisticated as the Tank wine glasses by Tom Dixon. Handmade in Poland with a modern faded black finish, and inspired by the functional shapes and volume of scientific glassware, these wine glasses will be refined additions to a wine-lover's collection. Price: US$110. Shop Now

3 of 21 Merlot Infused Tea As much as wine-lovers want to drink wine 24/7, it's not something they can actually do. But you can add wine flavours to their daily routine by gifting them this Merlot infused tea. Wine-lovers will be able to enjoy the taste of a Merlot, with berry, bergamont, vanilla and cornflower flavours in this non-alcoholic tea, that can be enjoyed hot or iced. This gift will become their next favourite beverage! Price: US$20. Shop Now

4 of 21 Merlot Infused Coffee If the above gift sounds perfect except for one thing: your wine-lover prefers coffee to tea; we've got you covered. These 100% Arabica beans are aged in oak wine barrels to give them a full-bodied Merlot flavour, without the alcohol. They'll wake up happy once they get this gift; they can start their day with wine-flavoured coffee! Price: US$20. Shop Now

5 of 21 Porter Travel Wine Glass There's nothing better than enjoying wine at a picnic, at the beach, at a friend's backyard bbq; but all of these places are high-risk for breaking a wine glass. Take that risk out of the equation by giving a wine-lover this stemless and sturdy travel wine glass. It also has a spill prevention lid, so your wine-lover can enjoy their beverage outdoors without worrying about spilling a single drop. Price: US$25. Shop Now

6 of 21 Tu Las Wine Shelf This beautifully crafted wine shelf, made from natural Polish wood, can hold four bottles of wine and six wine glasses. Any wine-lover will love how the shelf celebrates wine, by displaying the bottles & glasses in a artistically pleasing way; and will become a centerpiece of whatever room they choose to put it. Price: US$143. Shop Now

7 of 21 Wine Folly Book Written by certified sommelier, Madeline Puckette, Wine Folly: Magnum Edition, is a guide book to take a wine-lover to the next level. Any wine-lover will love this gift for its easy to digest and illuminating information about all things wine, such as: grapes, colour-coding, labelling, food & wine pairings, and much more. Price: AU$46.50. Shop Now

8 of 21 Personalised Mini Wine Barrel This miniature barrel made from oak, will age vino to its peak flavour, just like full-sized barrels do at professional wineries. This gift will actively excite wine-lovers as it'll give them a small slice of a winery-feel at home, plus they can age wine to their preferred taste. And, you can get the barrel personalised with their name! Prices start at US$85. Shop Now

9 of 21 L'Atelier du Vin Wine Set The Le Globe Glass and Walnut Wine Set is an elegant gift for a wine-lover. Complete with professional-grade wine implements for opening and sealing wine, the glass-topped walnut tray is stylish and will elevate a wine-lovers collection. Price: US$280. Shop Now

10 of 21 RBT Wine Pourer/Aerator Wine-lovers will know that proper aeration can take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, which can be a bummer if they're wanting to drink straight away. Help them out with the RBT Wine Pourer/Aerator as a gift, which allows for instant oxygenation and will immediately enhance the wine's flavours. Plus, the drip-free spout makes pouring an ease. Price: US$30. Shop Now

11 of 21 Bosca Wine Carrier Don't let your wine-lover carry their bottles to parties and events in a trite brown paper bag; give them this sophisticated wine carrier. Crafted from hand-stained Italian leather, this stylish carrier holds two wine bottles in a cushioned fabric liner, and features a sturdy carrying strap. Wine-lovers will highly appreciate this gift as it'll enhance their appearance as well as the wine's. Price: US$185. Shop Now

12 of 21 Wine Barrel Side Table If you really want to spoil your wine-lover, you can't go wrong with this fantastic piece of furniture. Handmade in Georgia, from recycled white oak wine barrels, this stunning side table will be cherished by wine-lovers for its connection to the drink they love so much. Price: US$380. Shop Now

13 of 21 Métier Leather Wine Charms Wine charms can sometimes be slightly tacky-looking; but they do make it easier to keep track of everyone's glasses. This leather set of wine charms from Métier are a sophisticated version that any wine-lover will adore as a gift. Price: US$190. Shop Now

14 of 21 Üllo Wine Purifier + Decanter This hand blown decanter, made with ultra transparent lead-free crystal will decant wine but also purify it with its Selective Sulfite Capture technology, ensuring the best tasting wine possible. Wine-lovers will greatly enjoy this practical gift. Price: US$149.99. Shop Now

15 of 21 Wine Soaps This handmade soap set comes with four all-natural vegan soaps, each with a wine fragrance that'll make showers and baths way more exciting for wine-lovers. The 'flavours' of the soaps included in the set are Chardonnay, Cabernet, Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio; trust us, wine-lovers will love this gift as it's another way to get wine into their daily routine. Price: US$30 for a set of 4. Shop Now

16 of 21 Sommify Board Game Game nights will be become ten times more fun for wine-lovers when you give them this game. Easy to learn, Sommify will allow players to take turns sampling and guessing mystery wine bottles, and unlock 'cellar doors' as they progress through the board. Ultimately, the game teaches players to blind-taste like a sommelier in a fun way, something wine-lovers will treasure. Price: US$50. Shop Now

17 of 21 BergHOFF Electric Wine Opener A wine-lover will dearly appreciate this gift, as it'll allow them to open their favourite beverages quickly and with ease. Including an electric corkscrew, foil cutter and stand, the BergHOFF Electric Wine Opener is an awesome gift for the wine-lover in your life. Price: US$59.99. Shop Now

18 of 21 Vintner's Kitchen Wine Rubs These wine-infused seasoning rubs make an excellent gift for a wine-lover as it'll allow them to enjoy their favourite beverage through food. The three flavours included in the set, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Cabernet, add mouthwatering flavour to a variety of dishes such as salads, casseroles, pasta dishes, over eggs or any meal that needs a flavourful boost. Price: US$39 for set of 3. Shop Now

19 of 21 Wine Regions of Italy Artwork Printed and framed in Portland, this artwork highlights the wine regions of Italy and features beautiful water-coloured hues that reflect the wine most commonly produced in each region. Wine-lovers will love this artwork as it's a charming print inspired by wine history. Price: US$130. Shop Now

20 of 21 Forét Shirt While not technically wine related, this collared shirt is a stylish button down made from heavy-duty cotton canvas that's been dyed the most wonderful colour that's reminiscent of a good glass of red wine. This hard-wearing but dashing shirt will be loved by wine-lovers mostly for its rich colour, but also for its impeccable quality and style. Price: US$138. Shop Now