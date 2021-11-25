Timeless & Classic Gold Chains For Men For A Polished Look

Is there any better way to spruce up your neck than with a gold chain? Though fashion is ever-evolving, it’s essential to have a few classic men’s accessories you can incorporate into almost any outfit and elevate your own personal style. Even if you’re feeling a bit drab, a men’s gold chain is the perfect way to fuse a little personality into your look.

Never underestimate the power of this accessory; though it may be synonymous with lyrics in almost any hip hop song ever, a gold chain is highly versatile and elegant. Suitable for casual, street, or formal wear, a gold necklace is perfect for just about any occasion. If you’re looking for something effortless, there’s a range of necklaces that are the ideal accessory for an off-duty look. However, if you’re looking for something a little more regal, choose a chain with a bold pendant, guaranteed to make you stand out in any room.

Again, if you choose a necklace that's around 18K, everyday wear is generally ok. However, make sure you take your necklace off when you shower or sleep to prevent it from being damaged. Also, to ensure your necklace lasts a while, clean and polish your chain every six months.

If you're after something ideal for everyday use, don't opt for a necklace that's 20K or 24K, as these chains scratch more easily. If you're looking to wear a chain frequently, definitely go for one that's 18K.

If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to update your jewellery collection, we’ve rounded up which brands are creating the most stylish gold chains. From classic designs to more contemporary pieces, these necklaces will make you feel like royalty.

1/11 Miansai Since Miansai was founded in 2008 by Michael Saiger, this world-class brand has delivered the finest handcrafted men's accessories and jewellery. Miansai offers a space where "curiosity and creativity are intrinsically intertwined", with each piece is meticulously crafted from high-quality materials to ensure Miansai jewellery lasts a lifetime.



If you're looking for subtle yet classic men's gold chains, make sure you check out this impeccable range. Many of these sterling silver and gold chains feature unique pendants - from tigers to anchors and symbols, it's the perfect way to encapsulate your personal style.

2/11 Emanuele Bicocchi Emanuele Bicocchi was born in Florence, Italy, in 1983. Always displaying his creative skills and incredible aesthetic, Bicocchi decided to launch his eponymous label after working for renowned luxury houses including, Fendi and Robert Cavalli.



Bicocchi men's gold chains capture a rock n roll and gritty aesthetic inspired by the punk rock subculture. From more understated solid gold necklaces to bold pendant chains, each piece of jewellery is made from the finest materials while highlighting superb Tuscan craftsmanship.

3/11 All Blues All Blues, founded in 2010 by friends Fredrik Nathorst and Jacob Skragge, creates effortlessly cool Stockholm inspired pieces, adding a personalised touch to design. Expertly handcrafted, these gold chains for men are the ultimate statement piece to elevate any outfit.



These gold chains are a clean and simple design inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, made with raw hand-carved textures and come with a sturdy toggle fastening to stay securely on all day.



4/11 Alighieri When Rosh Mahtani hit rock bottom, she founded this label to help her get through a dark time. What may have started as a personal project has now become a highly sought after men's jewellery brand, creating pieces inspired by the words of Italian poet Dante Alighieri. Mahtani also uses her hometown of Zambia, Africa, as her muse, influenced by its culture as she spent much of her time collecting “magical” stones while living there. Each piece of jewellery tells a story while celebrating the beauty of human imperfection and vulnerability.



The Dante 24kt gold-plated chain necklace is one of the most delicate gold chains on the market, as this piece is guaranteed to bring a little old charm into your everyday look. This piece was inspired by the 14th-century epic poem 'Divine Comedy' and was handcrafted in the label's Hatton Garden workshop – a place known for its expert jewellery-making.

5/11 Tom Wood Tom Wood is a premier Norwegian lifestyle brand, established in 2013 by Founder and Creative Director Mona Jensen. Like All Blues, Tom Wood is also inspired by Scandinavian functionalism and minimalism, as these men's gold chains are ideal for upgrading your off-duty style.



Tom Wood has a vast collection ranging from thin, delicate pieces to thicker chains geared to make you stand out. If you're looking for a stunning pendant necklace, they have heaps of different designs sure to cater to every man's style.

6/11 David Yurman David Yurman was a sculptor who always had a love for fashion and design. With his wife Sybil, Yurman began his house of design in 1980 in New York City and quickly grew a large following due to his innovative and luxurious designs. David Yurman offers men's jewellery that is the perfect blend of style and innovation, as these pieces are pure the embodiment of modern-day luxury.



If you're looking for something clean and simple, suitable for everyday wear, it would be their newest 18kt yellow gold box chain necklace. Crafted in Italy, this chain is incredibly versatile and can be layered with other pieces too. Also, this item is extremely easy to clean, just polish with a bit of soapy non-bleach water, and it's as good as new.

7/11 Tiffany & Co If you're looking for a highly distinct, decadent gold chain, you've come to the right place. If you had to describe Tiffany & Co using one or two words, it would be rare or luxury. Tiffany's was founded in 1837 when 25-year-old Charles Lewis Tiffany and his friend John B Young opened a small stationery and fancy goods store in New York City. However, despite coming from humble beginnings, Tiffany's is arguable one of the most well-known jewellery brands of all time, synonymous with high-quality and romantic pieces. Tiffany's has an endless range of gold available in various styles, catering to every man's aesthetic. From rose gold, solid gold, to white gold, they have it all.



Their Makers Chain Necklace in 18k Gold, 24 is a remarkable accessory, featuring 18k gold links while capturing the practical spirit of classic American design. Additionally, Tiffany's offers store pickup if you want to choose something from their extensive online store. Otherwise, book an appointment with their jewellery consultant if you're seeking a bit of expert advice.

8/11 Maria Black Maria Black is an international brand that has been delivering high-quality jewellery and accessories since 2010. This brand was launched after Maria Black discovered a gap in the market, as she noticed there was grungy jewellery and refined, elegant jewellery, yet, there was nothing in between.



This collection is simple yet packs a lot of personality and is even fashioned by your favourite celebrities, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Jessica Alba. These gold chains are great for every day, as they promise to go with almost any outfit, from formal to casual wear; it doesn't matter. However, if you want to add a nice finishing touch to your chain, consider adding a pendant too.

9/11 Maple This Vancouver-based jewellery brand was founded in 2014 by designer Austin McMahon. Maple was mainly inspired by American cartoonist Robert Crumb and director Ralph Bakshi, known for their adult animation Fritz the Cat, as their initial collection featured a silver cat pendant. However, their newest additions are gold plated chains with a polished finish that are great for layering.

10/11 Givenchy This famous luxury famous house was launched in 1952 by French designer Hubert de Givenchy. Known for combining casual chic, aristocratic elegance and timeless designs, it's no surprise why this iconic brand has lasted on top all these years.



At Givenchy, you'll find a range of men's gold chains available in different styles and materials. If you're looking for a thick bold statement necklace or even a mixed chain necklace that features both gold and sterling, make sure you delve into this incredible collection.