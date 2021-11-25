Timeless & Classic Gold Chains For Men For A Polished Look

Is there any better way to spruce up your neck than with a gold chain? Though fashion is ever-evolving, it’s essential to have a few classic men’s accessories you can incorporate into almost any outfit and elevate your own personal style. Even if you’re feeling a bit drab, a men’s gold chain is the perfect way to fuse a little personality into your look.
Never underestimate the power of this accessory; though it may be synonymous with lyrics in almost any hip hop song ever, a gold chain is highly versatile and elegant. Suitable for casual, street, or formal wear, a gold necklace is perfect for just about any occasion. If you’re looking for something effortless, there’s a range of necklaces that are the ideal accessory for an off-duty look. However, if you’re looking for something a little more regal, choose a chain with a bold pendant, guaranteed to make you stand out in any room.
Men’s Gold Chain FAQs
How do I choose a men's gold chain?
If you're after something ideal for everyday use, don't opt for a necklace that's 20K or 24K, as these chains scratch more easily. If you're looking to wear a chain frequently, definitely go for one that's 18K.
Can I wear a gold chain everyday?
Again, if you choose a necklace that's around 18K, everyday wear is generally ok. However, make sure you take your necklace off when you shower or sleep to prevent it from being damaged. Also, to ensure your necklace lasts a while, clean and polish your chain every six months.
If you’re looking for the perfect excuse to update your jewellery collection, we’ve rounded up which brands are creating the most stylish gold chains. From classic designs to more contemporary pieces, these necklaces will make you feel like royalty.
Miansai
If you're looking for subtle yet classic men's gold chains, make sure you check out this impeccable range. Many of these sterling silver and gold chains feature unique pendants - from tigers to anchors and symbols, it's the perfect way to encapsulate your personal style.
Emanuele Bicocchi
Bicocchi men's gold chains capture a rock n roll and gritty aesthetic inspired by the punk rock subculture. From more understated solid gold necklaces to bold pendant chains, each piece of jewellery is made from the finest materials while highlighting superb Tuscan craftsmanship.
All Blues
These gold chains are a clean and simple design inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, made with raw hand-carved textures and come with a sturdy toggle fastening to stay securely on all day.
Alighieri
The Dante 24kt gold-plated chain necklace is one of the most delicate gold chains on the market, as this piece is guaranteed to bring a little old charm into your everyday look. This piece was inspired by the 14th-century epic poem 'Divine Comedy' and was handcrafted in the label's Hatton Garden workshop – a place known for its expert jewellery-making.
Tom Wood
Tom Wood has a vast collection ranging from thin, delicate pieces to thicker chains geared to make you stand out. If you're looking for a stunning pendant necklace, they have heaps of different designs sure to cater to every man's style.
David Yurman
If you're looking for something clean and simple, suitable for everyday wear, it would be their newest 18kt yellow gold box chain necklace. Crafted in Italy, this chain is incredibly versatile and can be layered with other pieces too. Also, this item is extremely easy to clean, just polish with a bit of soapy non-bleach water, and it's as good as new.
Tiffany & Co
Their Makers Chain Necklace in 18k Gold, 24 is a remarkable accessory, featuring 18k gold links while capturing the practical spirit of classic American design. Additionally, Tiffany's offers store pickup if you want to choose something from their extensive online store. Otherwise, book an appointment with their jewellery consultant if you're seeking a bit of expert advice.
Maria Black
This collection is simple yet packs a lot of personality and is even fashioned by your favourite celebrities, including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Jessica Alba. These gold chains are great for every day, as they promise to go with almost any outfit, from formal to casual wear; it doesn't matter. However, if you want to add a nice finishing touch to your chain, consider adding a pendant too.
Givenchy
At Givenchy, you'll find a range of men's gold chains available in different styles and materials. If you're looking for a thick bold statement necklace or even a mixed chain necklace that features both gold and sterling, make sure you delve into this incredible collection.
Nialaya
Founded in Spirituality and beauty, Nialaya always strives to make pieces that will have you looking and feeling your best, and their gold chains are no exception. These designer necklaces vary from elegant, subtle designs to more elaborate chains featuring bold pendants. You'll struggle to find a more versatile range than Nialaya's.