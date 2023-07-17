15 Best Golf Shorts For Men: Big Guys, Hot Weather, 7-Inch, Stretch & Slim Fit

Written by Hugo Whitehead

Looking for some stylish golf shorts to hit the golf green? Look no further.

What you wear on the green matters, which is why a pair of golf shorts is essential to keep you cool in warmer weather, but also to keep things functional. Style plus function is the formula for golf shorts and this guide will help you to choose which fit is right for you.

Features of the best golf shorts

Golf shorts aren’t just a pair of regular chino shorts with the word gold placed in front of them, oh no. They are specially designed to accommodate all the movements you’ll make on the golf course by offering plenty of stretch and weight next to nothing. Plus, they’ll keep you looking fresh on the walk through the clubhouse. Some pairs of golf shorts will even offer extra benefits such as anti-odour technology or moisture-wicking to help keep you extra cool when you’re hoping to make that birdie putt.

Those featured on this list of must-own golf shorts all approach design in the same way they approach their clubs and balls, namely, with innovation and the latest technologies to support performance. Sportswear brands like Adidas and Nike aim to make things as comfortable as possible, but put their own spin on it, keeping you on-trend.

The Best Golf Shorts Shopping Guide

Lululemon 1/15 Shop at lululemon.com - From $88 Designed with anti-stink technology, Lululemon’s range of men’s golf shorts are tailored to make that trip back to the clubhouse a comfortable one. Their ‘Commission’ shorts can be fitted to all shapes and sizes but are always guaranteed to give you breathing room. They also utilise a variety of different fabrics, including recycled polyester, if you are more of a player concerned with looking the part, with their minimalist design and a vibrant gallery of different colour options. What we like: High-quality materials, available in different lengths, Warpstreme fabric offering stretch, moisture-control and wrinkle-resistance Price: From $88

Sizes: 28-46 in

Origin: Vancouver, Canada Rhone 2/15 Shop at rhone.com - From $98 A brand that knows golf has always been the gentleman’s game and when it comes to the style, Rhone goes for the classic look combined with dependable function. The ‘Commuter’ range of golf shorts are designed for the player who wants to head to the golf course right after work, since their reserved design makes them suitable for wearing on a daily basis. They’re made from a Flex-Knit fabric, which promises flexibility and breathability, and has the added benefit of secure zipper pockets and a gusset for comfort and mobility for premium activewear that will endure those scorching days on the green. What we like: Available in different lengths, wide range of colours, exceptional quality Price: From $98

Sizes: 28-40 in

Origin: Stamford, Connecticut Nike 3/15 Shop at nike.com - From $80 With the benefit of being one of, if not the most recognisable brands in all of sports, Nike understands that when you slap the swoosh on a pair of golf shorts, there’s a certain standard that comes with it. Designed with comfort and function in mind and integrating their Dri-FIT moisture-control technology, these Nike golf shorts for men are sure to be your best friend on the course. Structured with a stretchy fabric and a tacky waistband that will keep your shirt tucked when swinging, and pockets for all your essentials, they offer everything you need and nothing you don’t. What we like: Dri-FIT technology for breathability and moisture-control, plenty of stretch for movement, good range of colours Price: From $80

Sizes: 28-42 in

Origin: Beaverton, Oregon Adidas 4/15 Shop at adidas.com - From $65 Another of the major sports brands, Adidas intricately design all of their activewear according to the sport it’s being designed for, and their golf shorts are no different. This pair of Ultimate365 Core golf shorts use recycled materials in their makeup and benefit from a water-repellent finish just in case you get caught in a light rain shower while out on the green. The fabric itself is knitted, meaning it’s incredibly breathable and lightweight, making them perfect for summer rounds of gold. With belt loops, pockets and UV 50+ protection, they’re pretty damn perfect. What we like: Good range of colours, water-repellent, affordable Price: From $65

Sizes: 28-44 in

Origin: Bavaria, Germany Bonobos 5/15 Shop at bonobos.com - From $99 Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping. They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists. That same waistband has been applied to Bonobos’ golf shorts, which includes this pair of Performance Link Shorts. Made from 100% recycled polyester, these golf shorts offer all the features you could need: UV protection, moisture control, breathability and a fast drying fabric. They’re also available in a huge range of colours and prints, meaning you can regularly switch up your complete golf look. What we like: Exceptional fit, great range of colours and prints, wide range of waist sizes Price: From $99

Sizes: 28-40 in

Origin: New York City FootJoy 6/15 Shop at footjoy.com - From $78 FootJoy have specialised in golf clothing and accessories since 1857, and so certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to designing timeless golf clothing pieces. Quality continues to impress with FootJoy, especially when you take this pair of Seersucker Traveller Shorts as an example. A limited edition golf short for men made in collaboration with Todd Snyder, you can confidently wear them on the green and revel in their luxurious fabric that has just a hint of stretch for freer movement, or wear them away from the course thanks to their minimal aesthetic. An elastic waist helps to provide a snug fit, but should you need to tighten them, then you have the added benefit of an internal drawcord. What we like: FootJoy quality with Todd Snyder design, perfect for on or off the course, luxurious seersucker fabric Price: From $78

Sizes: 30-42 in

Origin: Fairhaven, Massachusetts Callaway 7/15 Shop at callawayapparel.com - From $78 Callaway is one of the biggest names in golf, so it should come as no surprise to learn the brand also had a complete range of golf clothing, including shorts. Callaway’s range of men’s golf shorts is huge, but our pick has to be the EverPlay short. Made from a material blend that is lightweight and includes plenty of stretch to allow you to swing freely, the Callaway EverPlay golf shorts also feature the company’s Opti Dry technology for moisture control and quick drying. Available in a range of colours and sizes, including big and tall, they could just be the best golf shorts available today. What we like: Quality craftsmanship and materials, wide range of sizes, Opti Dry moisture-wicking technology Price: From $78

Sizes: 30-42 in

Origin: Carlsbad, California G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Short 8/15 Shop at gfore.com - From $145 With the modern golfer in mind, G/FORE aims to fuse the classic aesthetic that honours the history and tradition of golf, with premium fabrics such as twill to create their range of golf shorts. The Maverick Hybrid Shorts haven’t just been designed with golfing in mind, although naturally, they make an excellent partner on the green. But, thanks to their lightweight construction and quick-drying technology, they make a perfectly comfortable pair of everyday shorts to wear wherever you want. What we like: Versatile in their use, high-performance fabric, essential colours catered to Price: From $145

Sizes: 30-40 in

Origin: Los Angeles, California J.Lindeberg 9/15 Shop at jlindebergusa.com - From $135 If you are wanting to look as sleek as possible for a day on the course, whether you are a beginner or an expert, then look no further than Swedish brand J.Lindeberg Ticking off both functionality and style, the Eloy Golf Shorts benefit from a technical stretch fabric for easy movement and making every swing a comfortable one. Add a tapered silhouette, lightweight construction and a water repellent finish and you’ll be looking fresh with no effort at all. What we like: Minimalist Scandinavian design, free and easy movement, water repellent finish Price: From $135

Sizes: 29-43 in

Origin: Stockholm, Sweden Travis Mathew 10/15 Shop at travismathew.com - From $90 Founded and based in California, Travis Mathew has approached the design of their apparel with inspiration from the lifestyle of the sunny state. Their golf shorts are constructed with comfort and liveability in mind, and an overall relaxed style wherever you are, such as the ‘Beck’ short, that is made with their premium Lifestyle Performance fabrication and a lightweight, 4-way stretch that will have you performing on the course and comfortable for those after game drinks. What we like: Good range of colours, relaxed fit, suitable for everyday wear. Price: From $90

Sizes: 30-42 in

Origin: Huntington Beach, California Under Armour 11/15 Shop at underarmour.com - From $70 Under Armour is a brand that has garnered a reputation for creating professional-level sports equipment and apparel for even the most amateur of athlete any level of player. This is perfectly exemplified in their golf shorts have exhibit a decidedly tour-level quality. Our pick of Under Armour’s golf shorts has to be the Drive Short, due to its UA Storm water repellent coating, lightweight, stretchy fabric and great choice of colours. What we like: Water repellent coating, 10-inch inseam for optimum coverage, exceptional quality Price: From $70

Sizes: 28-44 in

Origin: Baltimore, Maryland Oakley 12/15 Shop at oakley.com - From $65 Oakley isn’t just in the sunglasses game, nor it is just a brand for extreme sports, as you’ll also find Oakley has a rather comprehensive range of golf clothing for men. The Take Pro Short 3.0 perform just as well, if not better than many of its competitors, with a 4-way stretch design, water resistant finish and a rather genius waistband design that promises genuine all-day comfort, they’re a pair you really should consider. What we like: Quick drying material, interior silicone tape for added comfort around the waist, wide range of sizes. Price: From $65

Sizes: 28-40 in

Origin: Foothill Ranch, California Original Penguin 13/15 Shop at originalpenguin.com - From $95 The history of Original Penguin is unique. It involves a delayed flight in 1955, a lot of alcohol, and a stuffed penguin losing it’s head at some point during said flight, probably due to more alcohol. Out of all of that craziness somehow emerged one of today’s premier golf clothing brands, and within their wide range you can find some of the most comfortable golf shorts, with an emphasis on everyday style and stretchy fabrics. The Pete Performance golf short makes use of some recycled polyester and offers a wholly modern look. The 9-inch inseam is great for men who are particularly style-conscious, as it makes them more on-trend than ‘dad short’, and the 4-way stretch means you can move freely in them all-day long. A water repellent finish only adds to their list of benefits. What we like: Recycled materials, moisture wicking, all essential colours catered to Price: From $95

Sizes: 28-42 in

Origin: Minneapolis, Minnesota Peter Millar 14/15 Shop at petermillar.com - From $100 Founded in 2001 off the back of a cashmere sweater, Peter Millar has grown their range of golf apparel to include shorts that show off the brand’s ethos, luxury, elegance and superior craftsmanship. We’ve picked out the Shackleford Performance Hybrid golf shorts as our go-to pair, primarily for their versatility. The timeless design means they can be worn pretty much wherever you want (Peter Millar even says they can be used as swim trunks in summer!) while their four-way stretch allows for easy and free movement as you make your way around the golf course. A huge choice of sizes means men of all proportions can benefit from their comfort. What we like: Versatility, huge range of sizes, water-resistant performance fabric Price: From $100

Sizes: 30-44 in

Origin: Raleigh, North Carolina Devereux 15/15 Shop at dvrxthreads.com - From $58 Devereux designs their clothes for real golfers, the good, the bad, and the mediocre; the golfers who are there because they enjoy it. Therefore, Devereux makes golf apparel that allows you to relax and have more fun on the course, which can be seen through the use of humorous graphics on their t-shirts and sweatshirts that make great everyday pieces. As for golf shorts, it’s all about technical performance. Take the Gravity shorts for example. Offering a 7.5-inch inseam (making them much shorter than most others on this list) and a lightweight, breathable design that allows them to function both on and and in water, meaning they can double as a pair of swim shorts. They’re available in a good selection of colours and a wide range of sizes so no man is left behind. What we like: Versatile design, quick-drying fabric, essential colours all catered for. Price: From $58

Sizes: 30-40 in

Origin: Tempe, Arizona

So, if you’re in the market for some comfortable, stylish and well-fitting golf shorts, check out the curated list of our favourites below.