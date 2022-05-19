Take A Look At The Home Named ‘Best In Australia’

The HIA-CSR has announced the winner of ‘Australian Home of the Year’ and it’s a no-brainer as to why this incredible house was chosen to receive the award. With impeccable architecture and construction as well as awesome features, you’ll get serious house envy when you take a look at the property…

If you’re one of those lucky few who thinks they’ve found their dream home, well think again, because the Housing Industry Association has just announced the winner of their HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year Award – and it might just be the coolest house you’ll ever see.

The double-story house, located in Noosa Heads in Queensland, has a unique architectural design and is made with concrete and timber, giving the house a modern and clean look. However, draped beautifully over the exterior are lush plants and greenery, which softens the angular lines of the house and, ultimately, gives the property cool ‘urban meets jungle’ vibes.

The window-framed pool is a stunning feature. Image Credit: Sunshine Coast News

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house also boasts views of the Noosa River as well as a courtyard and a private garden accessible only from the master bedroom. Plus, we haven’t even mentioned the best features of the house yet:

A window-framed pool and a glass temperature-controlled wine cellar. Talk about luxury.

The house also features a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Image Credit: HIA

This home was designed by Lockyer Architects and was built by JW Constructions. The managing director of JW Constructions, Jason Warren spoke to Sunshine Coast News and said that he was just thrilled he was able to bring his client’s [the homeowners] vision to life and provide them with their dream home – a challenging feat as they were stuck overseas thanks to COVID, and were unable to oversee construction.

“For them to put faith and their vision in our hands is rewarding. I feel privileged to be able to work on such an amazing design and be a part of bringing a person’s dream to life…” Jason Warren, managing director of JW Constructions

Australia’s ‘best home’ is located right on the Noosa River. Image Credit: HIA

We have a feeling this house will soon be replicated all over the country because it’s so well-designed and, let’s be honest, just straight-up cool.

