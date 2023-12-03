17 Men’s Online Jewellery Stores We’re Loving Right Now

Ever since the caveman placed the first string of bones around his neck, jewellery has been a staple of individual expression for mankind. A symbol of status and power, aristocrats, gladiators, and royalty were all known to have adorned themselves with jewel-encrusted rings, pocket watches, and golden chains.
Fast forward to the 21st century, and you would be forgiven for thinking that the online jewellery market was dominated by brands catering only to women, but this is far from the truth! Celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Lenny Kravitz, and Ringo Starr have brought men’s jewellery back into the limelight.
Jewellery was, and is, for anyone and everyone, and when worn the right way, embellishes any outfit with a touch of sophistication. So whether you’re looking to get iced out yourself or you want to treat the lady in your life to something sparkly, we’ve curated our top picks for online jewellery stores.
If you’re looking to add a sophisticated piece to your jewellery collection, these are the best online jewellery stores to shop from.
Miansai
Miansai employs 30 skilled craftsmen to transform Italian leathers, pure precious metals, and custom-made marine-grade ropes into high-brow, elevated designs for men. The meticulously curated assortment of hand-crafted men’s cuffs, bracelets, necklaces, and rings are available in a variety of finishes, including matte gold vermeil and polished sterling silver. This is one of the best online jewellery stores for men’s jewellery.
Wolf & Badger
Wolf & Badger provides a platform that takes the effort out of finding and sourcing sustainably and ethically produced jewellery without compromising on quality and design. With fantastic brands, such as Northskull and Stolen Girlfriends Club, and all reasonably priced Wolf & Badger is an online jewellery store you can’t ignore.
Alana Maria
Australian jewellery designer Alana Maria is all about quality and contemporary designs for men looking for rings and necklaces. Made from sterling silver and gold. This premium brand is heavily focused on great design and quality which is perfect for guys looking for more than a cheap and nasty piece. Buy once and buy right with Alana Maria.
Fred Meyer Jewelers
Are you ready to get seriously iced out? Fred Meyer Jewelers have brought their A-game with a huge range of men’s fine jewellery to suit all budgets. The online jewellery store sells Samuel B. Italian chains, engagement rings, bracelets, and cufflinks, not to mention their signature masculine PRIMO range, crafted from black onyx, grey agate, and stainless steel.
Missoma
Although the brand and its online jewellery store, Missoma may be better known for its collections for women, the jewellery brand boasts an impressive assortment for men, including simple yet timeless chains and Roman coin pendants by Lucy Williams. Missoma specialises in versatile, demi-fine jewellery for everyday wear, focusing on pieces that can both stand-alone or be layered up.
SSENSE
SSENSE caters for all tastes and styles with a vast, cutting-edge selection of men’s jewellery. Amongst the treasures displayed on their site, you will find the likes of Alexander McQueen skull bracelets, neo-punk Gucci rings, and understated A.P.C. pendants on this online jewellery store.
Mr Porter
Mr Porter is the embodiment of fashion for the modern man, combining sophistication and class with individual flair. The array of playful designer creations includes elegant yet edgy beaded bracelets from the likes of Luis Morais and Shaun Leane, chunky statement rings from Tom Wood, and gold-plated cuffs from Miansai.
Farfetch
Men who enjoy standing out from the crowd shouldn’t hesitate to delve outside the box and into the obscure, and Farfetch’s quirky collections for men and women do just that! The men’s selection includes signature beaded bracelets from M. Cohen, cigarette case necklaces, and barbed wire rings from AMBUSH and a silver-tone skull beetle brooch from Alexander McQueen.
Matches Fashion
While Matches Fashion stocks jewellery designs that embody status for both men and women; with their men’s selection including pieces worthy of a Roman Emperor! Think gladiator-esque gold and sterling silver pendant necklaces from Alighieri, signet rings from Versace, and engraved cuffs and leather bracelets from Yves Saint Laurent.
24S
You can’t go wrong with a dash of French sophistication, and 24S is the place to go for luxury pieces from coveted brands hand-selected by Parisian fashion experts. This online jewellery store stocks statement necklaces from Celine, timeless minimalist bracelets from Le Gramme, and iconic Off-White Arrows bracelets.
Anthropologie
You might know Anthropologie from the creative splash that they’ve made in the women’s fashion industry, but I bet you haven’t heard about their suave range of men’s accessories! Products include Beau rustic gold cufflinks and a Frye watch crafted from leather, stainless steel, and sapphire crystal; guaranteed to embellish a classic suit with a elegant yet playful flourish.
Shop Bop
‘Style over trends’ is the mission statement of Shop Bop; a brand that serves up a range of expertly-crafted jewellery products from heritage brands and new names, including Paul Smith, A.P.C., Mikia, Miansai, Le Gramme, Giles & Brother, and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Browns Fashion
Stocking big names including Hatton Labs, Le Gramme, Alexander McQueen, and Fernando Jorge, Browns are leading the pack in men’s designer online jewellery stores. Whether you want fine and delicate or eccentric and bold, this is the place to look to be kitted out with some serious bling.
La Garçonne
Trailblazers in elegant, androgynous craftsmanship, La Garçonne’s aesthetic is a seamless blend of understated creativity which caters for all genders. Brands in stock on this online jewellery store include big names like All Blues, Charlotte Chesnais, Corali, Ileana Makri, Shihara, Sophie Bille Brahe, Sophie Buhai, Tapley, and Vibe HarslØf.
Forward
Bold, brave and effortlessly masculine, few online jewellery stores can rival the elusive roster of designers at Forward. Showcasing the latest designs from Ambush, A.P.C., Off-White, and Versace to name a few, this is the place to be if you’re after a statement ring, glitzy chain, or unusual earring.
Luisaviaroma
Despite major international success, Luisaviaroma maintains its charm as a 100% family-owned Italian business. First-class customer service and their signature luxury packaging compliment an exciting range of men’s and women’s jewellery, including creations from Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Off-White, Ambush, and Versace.
Sak’s Fifth Avenue
Created by New York retailers Horace Saks and Bernard Gimbel, Saks Fifth Avenue embodies fashion and grace with experience on the frontline of the big apple fashion scene. The online collection includes David Yurman beaded bracelets, iconic Off-White arrow pendants, Versace necklaces and signet rings, and Emanuele Bicocchi gold-plated chains.
Amy O Jewelry
Looking for something for the lady in your life? Amy O’s online jewellery store has you covered with a stunning range of celestial necklaces, pave earrings, and dainty rings at seriously affordable prices! Each product is handmade and is of extremely high quality, guaranteed to glimmer with elegance and sophistication.