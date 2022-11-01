20 Best Joggers For Running Into 2023

It’s hard to be motivated to work out in the colder months, with many of us tempted to ditch the fitness regimen and hibernate; snuggled with a blanket, indulging in a little bit of Netflix. But rest assured, there’s some high-tech athletic pants out there, helping you to look your best while combating the cold.
Wearing running-specific gear is extremely important when approaching your winter workout as it can easily enhance your performance and will prevent injury and sickness. So, when it comes to purchasing activewear, you must invest in yourself as those early morning jogs are already challenging enough – at the very least, you want to make sure you have the proper kit.
When approaching your winter workout, you want gear engineered for cold weather, something providing added coverage without making you overheat. Compression tights and pants with insulation are essential when tackling the cold outdoors. You also want wind and water-resistant materials, keeping you warm and dry for those wetter days. Ultimately, you want activewear that’s functional in even some of the harshest conditions. Luckily, we’ve put together a list of brands producing some of the best men’s winter running pants available, tailor-made for you to tackle the coldest temperatures.
You May Also Like:
With winter fast approaching, these are the brands producing the best winter running pants for men.
Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Jogger
Outdoor Voices, founded in 2013 by Tyler Haney in New York City, is now headquartered in Austin. Outdoor Voice produces ideal activewear crafted from sustainable materials including responsibly sourced merino and recycled polyester.
They have many winter running pants for men available featuring textured compression and bluesign-approved fabrics. What is bluesign you ask? It’s the golden standard for sustainability and manufacturing amongst textile consumer products. This is important for Outdoor Voices as they are all about reinvesting in their business to reduce their carbon footprint. It’s safe to say, Outdoor Voices not only cares about its customers but the planet too.
Price: $118
Material: 36% Lycra, 34% Nylon, 30% Polyester
Rhone Reign Midweight Jogger
Rhone’s motto is “inspire one another in the pursuit of progress” and they do that well. Their activewear is all about form and function as they pair the world’s finest fabrics with some cutting edge technology. Their premium activewear is designed and engineered for ultimate comfort.
Their winter running pants for men are some of the best, as they are moisture-wicking and offer odour control with their GOLD FUSION technology. Rhone’s joggers also dry quickly, helping you endure the coldest and wettest winter mornings. Materials are also soft and stretch way behind weight class, securing mobility.
Price: $188
Material: Nylon, Polyester & Spandex
Quince Flowknit Ultra Pants
Quince is one of the best luxury brands out there, delivering high-quality activewear at a reasonable price. Serving as leaders in the retail world, they’ve cut out of the middleman, as they’re in charge of every element when it comes to their products, from packaging to transportation.
However, they’re not only revising the rulebook for retail manufacturers, but Quince also designs some of the most impressive men’s activewear. Many of the winter running pants for men are made from recycled polyester and spandex, with built-in quick dry that will keep you warm and dry for the Winter. If we were to recommend an item, it would have to be the Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Shorts, which promises to move with you with their 4-way stretch. The Flowknit Shorts are also moisture-wicking and antimicrobial.
Price: $49.90
Material: 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex
Oliver Apparel Pursuit Pants
Founded by David Wolfe, Oliver Apparel creates modern-day apparel and premium garments, that are re-shaping the 21st Century. Their well-crafted winter running pants for men will bring more style to your winter workouts. The Bradbury Jogger is designed for those jogs in chilly weather as it’s water repellent and suitable for all weather conditions, hail or shine!
Price: $128
Material: Blend of cotton and merino
Vuori Meta Jogger Pants
Vuori makes premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle; an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear, Vuori’s performance apparel is built to move in but styled for life.
Vuori has a huge range of men’s pants that have been specifically designed for running. Whether you run on the road or on a trail, Vuori’s winter running pants for men are breathable, moisture wicking, and will keep you comfortable and warm while you run.
Price: $150
Material: Polyester
Alo Yoga Conquer Pants
Applauded by Yogi’s everywhere, Alo Yoga is the celeb-approved activewear brand selling fast and it’s easy to see why. They’re offering every style of jogger pants, from recreational pants to leggings to joggers, perfect for high-intensity workouts.
If you’re after sweatpants to wear in the street or on a brisk walk, try one of their super-soft fleece fabric pants, allowing you to feel extra comfy while you stay warm. However, if you’re after specifically designed winter running pants for men, may we suggest the Warrior Compression Pant? The full length pant with ultimate performance nylon spandex for moisture-wicking and mobility. Plus, with an elastic waistband and drawcord, these pants will move with you.
Price: $150
Material: Sueded performance jersey
Lululemon Surge Jogger
Editor’s Pick!
It’s no surprise Lululemon made it onto our list, as they have been pioneering activewear and athleisure for years. Founded by Chip Wilson in British Columbia, Vancouver, the company has become a heavyweight in creating innovative athletic gear. Many of their winter running pants for men come with added lycra fibre for stretch and shape retention. Also, the classic, streamlined fit of their joggers give glutes and thighs breathing room, then tapers to hem.
Price: $118
Material: 79% Recycled nylon, 21% Xtra life lycra® elastane
Tracksmith Session Pants
You may recognise Tracksmith as the brand with an infamous company logo displaying a hare named “Eliot” – a tribute to the legendary Eliot Lounge in Boston.
Tracksmith creates well crafted and authentic products for both workouts and rest days. By incorporating bold colours and fashionable prints into their activewear, you’re sure to make a fashion statement on the track, as much of their apparel is inspired by eighties sports memorabilia. But these winter running pants for men are not just pretty to look at – their split shorts are made from an ultra lightweight and silky mesh that’s moisture wicking and quick drying.
Price: $240
Material: Veloce Blend: 80% Nylon / 14% Elastane, 110 gsm
On Running Sweat Pants
On Running is where high performance meets high aesthetics in men’s performance running clothing, whatever the running occasion. Originating in Switzerland, On Running has become a world-class sports brand, specialising in activewear designed for running and hiking.
Their collection features different styles of pants for all types of weather. For cold weather, the long black compression tights are the perfect winter running pants for men, as they have extra length. Its composition consists of recycled polyamide and elastane for ultimate comfort.
Price: $120
Material: Recycled polyester
Iffley Road Royston Slim-Fit Joggers
They’re the husband and wife team, who funnily enough met through running. Iffley Road always strives for technical excellence as its founders felt for a long time there was very little high quality running kits available.
From running tights to joggers, Iffley Road has you covered. Whether you’re going on a chilly winter run or looking for a casual tracksuit, Iffley Road offers so many different styles of winter running pants for men. Their Royston running tights are an absolute staple in the men’s activewear wardrobe as they provide the same freedom of movement as compression tights do but with additional warmth.
Made from a water repellent technical fleece fabric, the Royston pants have a streamlined fit with secure zipped pockets and long ankle zips.
Price: $130
Material: 85% Meril Tercarra polyamide, 15% Elastane XtraLife
Gymshark Hybrid Woven Joggers
Created in 2012 by teenager Ben Francis and a group of his high school friends, Gymshark has quickly grown from a screen printing operation starting in a garage into one of the most recognisable brands in fitness.
Renowned for their tapered-fit jogging bottoms that are great for running and high-intensity workouts, Gymshark aims for customers to reach their full potential through their performance-enhancing apparel. Their winter running pants for men includes 3/4 full-length leggings that are quick dry, breathable and lightweight, allowing stay you dry and laser-focused.
Price: $60
Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane.
Nike Dri-fit
The American multinational corporation, leading in sports design, development and manufacturing worldwide since 1964. Nike may be one of the most well-known brands on this list, but what may not be well known is how they’re pioneering some ridiculously sleek winter running pants for men, guaranteed to keep you warm on your winter run.
No matter what sports apparel you’re after, Nike has it all, even introducing some of the most eccentric colour schemes the running game has ever seen. One of their highest-selling pants is the Dri-FIT Phenom Run Division Trousers, thanks to its elite level of comfort. It’s made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres, with plenty of pockets to store all your essentials. The breathable fabric will also make you feel light as a feather as you run.
Price: $95
Material: Polyester
Under Armour Sportstyle Joggers
As the name suggests, Under Armour produces some of the best base layer apparel. The Men’s HeatGear Armour is their original performance base layer, the one you put on first and take off last. It’s designed to be extra comfy through its sweat-wicking material that stretches so you can move freely. It also contains super-light HeatGear fabrics, providing you with heaps of coverage without weighing you down.
However, if you’re looking for maximum coverage and warmth, why not try the Men’s UA Fly Fast HeatGear Tights? They’re super flattering and give you that locked-in feel, allowing you to work up a sweat. Perfect for running in the coldest of temperatures.
Price: $60
Material: Polyester
Puma Train Off Season Poly Men's Training Jogger
From the roots of a sibling rivalry, Puma was born. Founded in 1948, the world’s third-largest sportswear brand was founded by Rudolf Dassler. For Puma, it’s paramount they invest in clothing technology geared to make their consumers run faster. Whenever you’re rocking their sportswear, you’ll be performing at your personal best.
Offering an assortment of men’s running tights, PUMA delivers pants providing extra coverage and length for the colder months. Their Cool Adapt winter running pants for men have a ‘dryCELL’ moisture-wicking fabric keeping you dry and comfortable, while Puma’s ‘COOLADAPT’ technology acts like an air-con for your legs.
Price: $60
Material: Polyester
Reebok Performance Pants
Reebok is an English-American footwear and clothing company that has been a subsidiary of German sporting goods company Adidas since 2005. You’ll be able to find exceptional winter running pants for men as Rebook designs products for everybody. With activewear reasonably priced, you’ll be sure to find high end running gear on a budget. Tried and tested by top trainers, retooled, and tested again, Rebook’s customer feedback is always at the forefront of their designs.
Their United By Fitness Athlete Pants are the gold standard for form and function. From the cut lines and stitching, the pants move with you, no matter your running speed.
Price: $65
Material: Speedwick 77% nylon / 12% elastane / 11% polyester double weave
New Balance Q Speed Jogger
New Balance has been paving the way in activewear since 1906. The brand initially cultivated a reputation providing arch support for firefighters and policemen. However, by the late 70s, they began designing workout clothes.
Their winter running pants for men will have you tackling the field with a new level of confidence. New Balance has a collection of tights with built-in moisture-wicking fabrics helping you to stay cool and dry. Their fitted silhouette hugs your body for a streamlined fit, perfect for staying warm in outdoor environments.
Price: $60
Material: 86% recycled polyester, 14% spandex
Ryderwear Overdrive Track Pant
Ryderwear have become a wardrobe essential for serious runners. With pants made from a polyester and cotton blend, they create ultimate comfort. Available in a variety of colours, Ryderwear’s winter running pants for men will also flatter and sculpt your physique. Endurance track pants are amongst some customers favourites as they possess a stretch fabric giving you freedom of movement, not to mention they come with heaps of zip pockets, so you can safely secure your essentials.
Price: $65
Material: 65% Polyester/35% Cotton
Echt Vortex Joggers
At Echt their motto is ‘engineered for the modern athlete’ – which is true, as they are known to produce thoughtful and original designs.
Releasing new styles every week, Echt offers some of the freshest activewear at a relatively low price, without ever comprising on durability or comfort. Their new True series is a must-have while keeping active in the winter. Its fleece-based fabric will keep you warm without overheating you and the ribbed waistband will allow for extra support too.
Price: $55
Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester