The 18 Best Long Sleeve Workout Shirts To Work Up A Sweat

Whether you’re training for an upcoming marathon or heading out for a light jog, having access to high performing activewear is non-negotiable. Especially when training in the colder weather, a great long sleeve workout shirt is an absolute game-changer as it has the power to help regulate body temperature and will keep you warm without compromising your performance.

Investing in a quality long sleeve workout shirt is all about fabric and technology. When searching for high performing activewear, moisture-wicking, anti-odour, quick-drying materials are qualities you need to look out for. Additionally, a long sleeve workout shirt needs to be breathable and highly flexible, providing you with extra coverage but never weighing you down.

Finding a suitable and highly technical workout shirt is undoubtedly a challenge, and during high-intensity workouts, the last thing you want is your activewear holding you back. To help you choose a quality long sleeve workout top, we’ve selected our favourite brands creating designs guaranteed to conquer the cold. From innovative base layers to ventilating hoodies, these styles will last the long run.

1/18 Gymshark A leader in simplicity and minimalism, Gymshark always combine quality materials with game-changing technology to make the highest performing apparel. Each item is meticulously crafted with functionality at the forefront.



Gymshark's collection of long sleeve workout shirts are a tapered fit and super flexible thanks to their soft cotton and elastane construction, giving you a full range of movement. Head to their website now as these shirts are currently on sale.

2/18 Lululemon Lululemon is known for its technical workout clothes that are the perfect balance of functional and stylish. Founded by Chip Wilson in British Columbia, Vancouver, the company has become affiliated with their incredible sports apparel perfect for gym training, running and is universally loved by yogis everywhere.



Lululemon has a diverse selection of long sleeve workout shirts; whether you're looking for something with metal vents or a basic style, you can find it all here. However, if you're after a design slightly more innovative for the winter, they have hoodies that come with Drysense technology, a sweat-wicking fabric so your tops won't smell or cling to the skin during workouts.

3/18 Vuori Influenced by the Californian coastal lifestyle, Vuori created some of the coolest fitness apparel on the market. Vuori has its customer's well-being at the forefront of its designs as producing gear to empower connections with fitness, nature, creativity, and community. Vuori's activewear is highly durable while feeling light, so you can run harder, jump higher, and move quicker.



Vuori offers a selection of styles that come in different colours and technology so that you can find apparel suitable for every kind of workout. These long sleeve workout shirts are moisture-wicking and come with full UPF coverage. However, if you're looking for something a little warmer for those cold morning runs, they also offer high performing pullovers and half zip-up hoodies.

4/18 Alo Alo Yoga is the to-go yogi brand, recognised for its super fashionable leggings, designed for you to feel at peace while releasing your chakras. However, they don't just create yoga apparel, but Alo Yoga also designs some of the most impressive workout clothes, including their stellar range of long sleeve shirts.



Alo has some of the best basic long tees and hoodies that are perfect for winter workouts. Their men's long sleeve shirts come with 4-way stretch fabric and are highly breathable, making them extremely comfortable. Meanwhile, their hoodies are ideal for heavy-duty workouts and are a relaxed fit.

5/18 Under Armour Under Armour produce some outstanding base layers, suitable for all kinds of workouts. Made to empower you, Under Armour is built for performance as its collection is made from light, soft and breathable fabrics.



If you're looking for a high-tech long sleeve workout shirt, you've come to the right place, as each Under Armour design is cut from breathable and sweat-wicking materials. Their compression shirts are guaranteed to feel like a second skin, great for long runs; otherwise, if you're looking for a more relaxed style, check out their seamless long sleeve shirts.

6/18 Barbell Apparel With a team made of gym junkies and fitness enthusiasts, it's easy to see why Barbell Aparell's clothing is high performing even during the most physically demanding tasks. These men's fitted long sleeve shirts are available in different styles and colours so that every athlete can find something that suits. Also, these shirts have Flextek technology built-in, making them highly flexible and easy to move in.

7/18 Rhone Like the Mediterranean Sea it's named after, Rhone is purposeful as it is aesthetically pleasing. With the motto, “inspire one another in the pursuit of progress”, Rhone produces activewear that highlights form and function, fusing the world’s finest fabrics with some cutting edge technology.



Their activewear is suitable for a range of activities; whether you're lounging around, completing a high-intensity workout or combatting the cold, their reign long sleeve workout shirt is highly versatile. This innovative shirt features GoldFusion technology, helping you stay fresh and dry while you work up a sweat. This design is also a soft nylon poly jersey blend that comes with UPF protection and moisture-wicking qualities.



Shop Now

8/18 Oliver's Apparel Founded by David Wolfe, Oliver's Apparel is primarily known for creating the finest modern-day workout gear and premium garments that have revolutionised fitness apparel and its workout shirts are no exception. Oliver's Apparel has a selection of high performing crew necks, henleys and thermals that regulate temperature, minimise odour and reduce sweat. These styles are simple yet refined, stylish enough even to be worn on rest days.

9/18 Ten Thousand Since creating the most incredible men's workout shorts in 2017, Ten Thousand has expanded to include an entire range of highly effective activewear. Their Versatile Shirt is one of the best pieces of fitness apparel on the market, as this design comes with breathable, sweat-wicking and anti-odour materials; what more could you want? Not to mention Ten Thousand also offers free standard shipping and returns.

10/18 Icebreaker Icebreaker creates its products from natural merino wool and was even one of the first companies to establish a long term partnership with merino wool growers in New Zealand. Since launching in 1995, Icebreaker has continued to pave the way for sustainable and ethically made fitness apparel, with a range crafted from natural fibres.



Icebreaker offers some of the best thermals for winter workouts, as their long sleeve workout shirts offer natural, breathable comfort. These thermals also come with thumb holes, providing you with additional coverage as the temperature drops.

11/18 Leorever Leorever fuses luxe with their sporty aesthetic, providing a super stylish selection of activewear, perfect for the modern-day man. Make sure you check out their men's performance long sleeve compression shirt, as this design is highly breathable and flexible, helping you to move seamlessly during your workouts. This long-sleeve workout shirt is a blend of microfibre and poly-spandex available in various bold colours.

12/18 Quince Another premium luxurious athleisure brand favourite is Quince. Quince creates affordable apparel from the finest materials, including Mongolian Cashmere, Italian Leather, Turkish Cotton and Washable Silk.



If you're looking for an extremely soft long sleeve workout shirt, make sure you check out their Recycled Flowknit Long Sleeve Tee. This workout shirt is packed with high technologies such as moisture-wicking fabrics and anti-odour material, helping you stay comfortable during even some of the most gruelling workouts.



Shop Now

13/18 Nike Nike needs no introduction, as this global empire has been a leading producer of sports equipment and apparel since the mid-sixties. Nike has an endless selection of long sleeve workout shirts available in many different colours and styles. If you're looking for a style providing additional warmth, they have a variety of super soft and lightweight hoodies. However, if you're after a great base layer, they have heaps of stylish crewnecks available too.

14/18 Gym King A leader in individuality and modernity, Gym King is a leading sportswear brand offering a diverse collection of apparel, tailored for your workouts. Their selection of zip-up funnel long sleeve workout shirts are incredibly high tech, as these designs are moisture-wicking and feature mesh panelling, keeping you cool in all the right places. These working shirts are also available in many different colours, guaranteed to go with the rest of your fitness apparel.



Shop Now

15/18 Adidas It’s hard to believe this revolutionary sportswear empire began in a small town in Bavaria, Germany. Adidas founder Adi Dassler registered the ‘Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik’, while in his mother’s wash kitchen in 1924. Dassler had one main goal - to provide athletes with the best possible equipment, and it's safe to say Adidas did just that.



These men's long sleeve workout shirts are in a league of their own, as many of these designs are cut from high performing recycled materials and offer Aeroready technology, ensuring you can move with great ease.

16/18 New Balance This American sports footwear and apparel brand established in 1906 serves premium athletic gear, made to move with you. Their selection of men's workout shirts is guaranteed to feel warm without feeling too bulky and heavyweight. Whether you're after a hoodie, a basic or a mock turtleneck, these shirts promise to keep you feeling fresh and dry through their moisture-wicking fabrics.

17/18 On Running On Running is where high performance meets great style, suitable for long-distance running and high-intensity workouts. The company originated in Switzerland in 2010 and quickly rose to prominence for specialising in activewear designed for runners and hikers.



If you're looking for a great basic long tee to accompany you on those winter runs, then look no further, as On Running has you covered. These long sleeve shirts are ultralight and breathable, ideal for cold-weather training.