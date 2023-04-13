12 Best Men’s Underwear Brands In Australia: Tested And Ranked By Our Editors

Written by Finlay Mead

When I first embarked on my journalistic journey, I never would have guessed that my investigations would lead me to the world of men’s underwear. It wasn’t something that I had ever considered dissecting or reporting on, but as I delved deeper into this area, I quickly realised just how fascinating it could be…

As I began my research, I found myself ordering countless pairs of boxer shorts from the most popular Australian brands. But what seemed like a simple task quickly turned into a daunting challenge. Finding the right pair of underwear is much harder than it seems – I discovered that it truly is a fine art.

There are numerous factors to consider when selecting the perfect pair of underwear. The fit, support, fabric, comfort, colour, design, and sustainability of both the garment and its packaging all come into play. But there are also a host of more intangible factors to take into account. Sometimes, the vibe of a pair of underwear just isn’t right, and it’s hard to put your finger on why…

Despite these challenges, I was determined to take on the task of handpicking the best men’s underwear and putting them to the test. I wanted to give my readers an honest and detailed analysis of each pair, so that they could make informed decisions when it came to selecting their own underwear.

Each brand has its own unique style and approach, and it takes a discerning eye to determine which pairs truly stand out from the rest. Armed with nothing but my research and experience, I was able to provide a comprehensive guide to the world of men’s underwear that I hope will prove useful to readers for years to come…

Methodology

When it comes to selecting the right pair of men’s underwear, there are various factors to consider, including comfort, style, durability, and functionality. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation, the methodology I utilised for choosing the ultimate Australian men’s underwear involved wearing each pair for approximately 24 hours.

The 24-hour testing period was divided into three main states of activity, which included resting, light movement, and intense exercise.

During the resting state, the underwear was evaluated for its ability to provide comfort and support during periods of extended inactivity. The light movement state involved activities such as working at the office, commuting, or going to the supermarket, which required a moderate level of physical movement.

Finally, the intense exercise state involved activities such as going for a run or to the gym, which placed a high demand on the underwear’s performance in terms of comfort, support, and moisture-wicking ability. It is worth noting that exercise was always the last thing in each 24-hour cycle to prevent any hygiene concerns…

Furthermore, each pair of underwear was evaluated based on a range of criteria, including the quality of the fabric, the fit, the level of support provided, the breathability, and the overall comfort. Factors such as the waistband design, the placement of seams, and the level of elasticity were also taken into consideration.

A Bit About Me – Height, Weight, Dimensions

Let me give you a more in-depth insight into my physical dimensions and how they impact my preference for underwear.

As we all know, finding the perfect pair of underwear can be a daunting task. It involves considering factors such as size, fit, comfort, and personal style, amongst many others. Therefore, I thought it would be beneficial to share some essential information about me to provide a better understanding of my opinions and how they might impact your future purchases…

Height

Standing tall at 6’6″ (198cm), I am a somewhat towering figure, which undoubtedly influences my preference when it comes to the rise of my boxers.

For those who may not know, the rise of the boxers refers to how high up the waistband sits on your body.

Given my height, I prefer boxers with a longer rise to provide adequate coverage, especially as the distance between my hips and balls is probably greater than the average bloke’s.

Weight

I currently weigh approximately 95kg and consider myself fairly fit.

However, as an ex-rugby player, I do carry some extra weight around my thighs, which may impact my underwear choices compared to someone who is skinnier through the waist and leg.

So, while my opinions on underwear should be relevant to everyone in one regard or another, I understand that others may find their experience with the same underwear differing due to differences in body type.

Dimensions

When it comes to sizing, I typically wear a 36″ waist in most bottoms, including underwear. For consistency, I opted to try out all the boxers in a “Large” size, despite the possibility that my opinions may have differed had I tried a size up or down.

In short: understanding a bit about me is vital in comprehending my opinions and preferences when it comes to underwear.

As you read through my reviews, keep in mind that what works for me may not necessarily work for you, and it’s always best to consider your body type and personal preferences when selecting the perfect pair of underwear.

Meet The Best Australian Underwear Brands For Blokes

12. Mitchdowd - Basic Hipster Trunk 1/12 Shop at mitchdowd.com.au Price: $19.95

Sizes: S-3XL

Delivery Time: 3 Days – Morning Delivery In 1987, while Rick Astley topped the charts, artist Mitch Dowd made a splash in the fashion world with his hand-painted boxer shorts. He sold 150 pairs in a week and launched a successful business, which expanded to include sleepwear and socks. His pal Jason joined the business in 1993 and helped it grow. Today, the business remains independent and a leader in the Australian and New Zealand markets, with new designs like the Green range helping MitchDowd to grow into an industry leader. And yet… I think we can all agree that when it comes to underwear, comfort is key. That’s why I was excited to try out these boxer shorts that were advertised as soft and snug-fitting. Upon trying them, I have to say that I was not disappointed in the slightest… at first. The fabric was incredibly soft to the touch and felt great against my skin. The snug fit around the waist and thigh also gave me a sense of security and support that is essential in any good pair of underwear. However, as the day wore on, I started to notice that they were beginning to bunch up considerably. By the end of the day, they had ridden up so much that they felt more like skimpy briefs than actual boxers. Despite this slight inconvenience, I still have to give props to the packaging. It was basic but sustainable, made from recycled materials, some derived from mushrooms. It’s great to see companies making an effort to be environmentally conscious, even when it comes to something as simple as packaging. The bottom line: All in all, I would say that these boxers are definitely worth a try if you’re looking for a soft and snug-fitting pair of underwear. Just keep in mind that they may start to bunch up as the day wears on, but if you don’t mind a little bit of bunching, give these a shot. 11. Stonemen - Essential Boxer Brief 2/12 Shop at stonemen.com Price: $33

Sizes: S-XL

Delivery Time: 5 Days – Morning Delivery Stonemen, a brand that started in a garage in Bondi and is now headquarted in Byron, has undergone a transformation over the last decade. The company specialises in producing curated prints on soft cottons, seamlessly merging function and aesthetic in a long overdue attempt to elevate the concept of underwear. The brand’s product lines are designed in Byron and ethically manufactured in partnership with global associates. Stonemen values customers who prioritise design and quality in all aspects of their lives and claims to maintain an unwavering commitment to quality, from the stitching to the adhesive used on the envelope. Stonemen boxer shorts should be an excellent addition to any underwear collection, given that their standout selling point is their softness. Crafted from a premium blend of 95% supersoft cotton and 5% elastane, these boxers have a luxurious feel that is soft to the touch and comfortable for much of the day. What makes Stonemen unique is their versatility. While many boxers are designed only for daytime wear, these are perfect for lounging around or even sleeping in. However, they may not be ideal for more rigorous activities like exercising or moving around. One potential drawback of these boxers is their sizing. They tend to err on the small side, making them a bit uncomfortable after wearing them for an extended period. Despite this, their premium and sustainable packaging make them an attractive option for those, like me, who value eco-consciousness and luxury undies. The bottom line: Stonemen boxer shorts are a top-of-the-line choice for anyone looking for softness and versatility in their underwear. While they may not be suitable for all activities and their sizing can be a bit tight, their premium materials and packaging make them a stellar choice in the fast-growing world of Australian men’s underwear. 10. Bonds - Guyfront Trunk 3/12 Shop at bonds.com Price: $27.99

Sizes: S-XXL

Delivery Time: 4 Days – Morning Delivery A lot can happen in a hundred years: As Bonds commemorates its 100th anniversary this year, its evident that the company has undergone significant transformations since its inception in 1915. Initially a small producer of women’s hosiery, the brand has evolved to become one of Australia’s most well-known and cherished labels, catering to the requirements (and shapes) of Aussies everywhere – blokes included. Bonds has always embraced a unique approach. Instead of being governed by conventional business norms, it was a company that boasted sports teams, a marching band, a library, and even a hairdresser during its early days. Interestingly, Australia’s first industrial psychologists were an essential aspect of the Bonds team. However, while the Guyfront Trunk may have felt good to the touch, there were certainly some drawbacks to this particular style. In terms of design, the Guyfront Trunk was serviceable but not exceptional. It didn’t have any standout features that really made it sing. In fact, I found the waistband and pouch detailing to be pretty unattractive. When compared to other similar styles on the market, such as the Tradies that feature further down this list, the Guyfront Trunk paled in comparison. Unfortunately, the issues didn’t stop there. The fit of the Guyfront Trunk was less than ideal, which is rightly be a dealbreaker for many. Not only was the rise too short for those who are taller, but they also tended to bunch up and become uncomfortable quickly. However, the final nail in the coffin came from an unexpected source: my partner. Upon seeing me in the Guyfront Trunk, she described the look as “unflattering”. This, combined with the discomfort caused by the fit issues, made it clear that the Guyfront Trunk was not the right choice for me. The bottom line: All in all, while the Guyfront Trunk had some positives, such as a decent feel to the touch, it ultimately fell short in several key areas. For those who prioritize fit and comfort, there may be better options out there. 9. Tradie - Man Front Trunk 4/12 Shop at tradie.com Price: $12

Sizes: S-XXL

Delivery Time: 5 Days – Morning Delivery Founded in 2010 by Ben Goodfellow, Tradie is an Australian family-owned business. The brand began as an underwear company and has since expanded to include various categories for the whole family, such as workwear, boots, babywear, tools, drinks, and beauty products. The company prides itself on its unique culture, which is apparently made up of like-minded individuals who enjoy pushing boundaries to create products for the now-iconic Australian brand. Tradie focuses on providing comfortable, durable, and practical products that look good too, whilst also being committed to sustainability and creating a better future. Upon wearing the Man Front Trunks, the first thing that struck me was the eye-catching design. The brightly coloured waistband in my preferred shade of bright blue, adorned with the brand’s logo, was a standout feature that added a touch of youthful energy to the boxers. The mirrored branding on the fly was also a thoughtful and unique touch that elevated the overall aesthetic of the trunks. However, when it came to other aspects of the Man Front Trunks, they fell short of expectations. While the fit was decent, it wasn’t exceptional. The fabric’s texture and quality were also satisfactory, but not remarkable. More importantly: throughout the day, the trunks tended to bunch up, causing minor discomfort. However, I must admit that I have had the opportunity to compare these trunks to a higher-ranked pair of Tradies, which has likely influenced my opinion. If I had only tried the Man Front Trunks, I might have been more forgiving in my assessment. Overall, while not the best trunks I’ve tried, the Man Front Trunks are still a decent option for those who value design and a youthful edge in their underwear. The bottom line: Despite their shortcomings, the Man Front Trunks have some redeeming qualities that make them worthy of consideration. For instance, the trunks’ vivid waistband and quirky branding make them perfect for those looking to add a playful element to their underwear collection. Moreover, while the fit and feel were not extraordinary, they were still acceptable for everyday wear… but no more than “acceptable”. 8. Sparx - Classic Bamboo Boxer 5/12 Shop at whatsparxyou.com Price: $33

Sizes: XS-3XL

Delivery Time: 11 Days – Morning Delivery SPARX was founded in 2017 by a young entrepreneur who had previously worked as a Deliveroo bicycle rider in Bondi. After almost getting hit by a bus while making deliveries, the entrepreneur decided to step away from the job and pursue a new venture. During their time as a delivery rider, they had always been bothered by uncomfortable underwear that rode up their leg or caused chafing, especially in the Australian heat. With this problem in mind, he set out to design a more comfortable pair of performance underwear… Now, SPARX is experiencing significant growth and moving closer to their goal of building the biggest and best underwear company in Australia. First impressions are key, which is why packaging for underwear – and anything else for that matter – is important: you want to feel good about your purchase from the get-go. When I tried out the SPARX boxers, I was pleasantly surprised by their premium and impressive packaging. Despite a longer-than-expected delivery time, the boxers arrived in a classy black envelope, which immediately caught my attention. Upon opening the envelope, I was pleased to find that the boxers were neatly packaged in three smaller packets, with one for each individual pair. This attention to detail made me feel like I was truly getting a quality product, and my interest was quickly piqued. What sets SPARX apart from other boxers on the market is their unique design, which features a “pouch” built into the boxers. This pouch is designed to provide perfect support for your crown jewels, and to prevent them from making unwanted, chafe-inducing contact with any other body part or piece of clothing. I was initially skeptical about this feature, but after trying the boxers on, I have to admit that it works really well. I was impressed by how comfortable and supportive the pouch felt, and I appreciated that it helped to keep everything in its proper place. However, while the pouch may be functional, it’s not the most attractive feature of the SPARX boxers. In fact, it looks a bit ridiculous and drew comments from my partner, who effectively laughed me out of my own home. While I appreciate the functionality of the pouch, I have to say it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing design. The bottom line: Overall, the fit and softness of the SPARX boxers were decent, but unfortunately, the design was a little too odd-looking to keep them in my regular rotation. While I appreciated the attention to detail in the packaging and the functionality of the pouch, the look just wasn’t for me. That being said, if you’re someone who prioritises comfort and support over aesthetics, the SPARX boxers might be a good choice for you. 7. Bonds - Total Package Trunk 6/12 Shop at bonds.com Price: $27.99

Sizes: XS-XXL

Delivery Time: 4 Days – Morning Delivery For a bit more about the history of the Bonds brand, see the Guyfront boxers higher in this list… safe to say, its pretty interesting stuff. For now, we turn to the boxers in hand: As we delve deeper into the array of longer and sportier-designed boxers on this list, it quickly becomes evident that they tend to rank higher than their cotton counterparts. These boxers not only provide better support, but they also offer a sleeker design that exudes a more premium and impactful look. I found these Bonds boxers to be an excellent fit, providing ample support that prevented them from riding up or causing any discomfort. Unlike other Bonds boxers that I have tried, these didn’t chafe or create any awkward bunching, making them a great option for all-day wear. In terms of design, I personally found these boxers to be quite appealing. The clean and streamlined aesthetic gave off a modern and sophisticated vibe, making me feel confident and put-together throughout the day. However, while these boxers definitely have their merits, I couldn’t help but feel like they were a less refined version of another pair of boxers on this list. Specifically, a pair of Tradies that ultimately rank higher in terms of quality and overall performance. Despite this, I would still recommend these boxers to anyone looking for a comfortable and stylish undergarment. The bottom line: They’re a solid choice that’s sure to please, even if they don’t quite measure up to some of their competitors. 6. Boody - Everyday Boxer 7/12 Shop at boody.com Price: $26.95

Sizes: S-4XL

Delivery Time: 4 Days – Afternoon Delivery According to their website, Boody emerged from the collective passion, drive, and demand for sustainable fabrics that supported an everyday lifestyle. The founding members, David and Neil, embarked on a journey to design better basics by combining their expertise in fashion and pharmacy to bring about sustainable change. Boody has grown to become a team of sustainable changemakers, including their sons Shaun and Elliot. Boody prioritizes quality and simplicity over trends and fads to reduce overconsumption and waste. Based in Sydney, Boody’s sustainable everyday basics are available in 15 countries worldwide and counting. On receiving my package of Boody boxers, I was immediately impressed by the sustainable and minimalist packaging. Although not the most luxurious box, it did boast some enticing claims about the product inside. According to the label, the Boody boxers are hypoallergenic, thermoregulating, antibacterial, and breathable, which had me very intrigued. After trying on the boxers, I can confidently say that they lived up to their claims. Not only were they incredibly comfortable, but they also fit perfectly through the leg and rise, which is something I’ve struggled with in other brands. I wore them throughout the day and didn’t experience any issues with them riding up or bunching. The Boody boxers were so comfortable that I almost forgot I was wearing them. They truly lived up to their promise of being “totally unnoticeable” in the best way possible. However, I did notice that the material felt slightly thinner than some of their competitors, which may make them less durable in the long run. Additionally, the label on the boxers was quite long and threatened to tickle my taint, which was a little more than I’d bargained for. I would highly recommend cutting it off as soon as possible to avoid any irritation… The bottom line: Overall, I would definitely recommend the Boody boxers for anyone looking for a comfortable, high-quality pair of underwear. Despite the thin material and slightly irritating label, they are a great option for those who prioritise comfort and sustainability. 5. Uniqlo - Supima Boxer 8/12 Shop at uniqlo.com Price: $9.90

Sizes: S-XXL

UNIQLO – originally established in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer – has become a global basics brand with over 1000 stores worldwide. The company maintains a strong focus on quality and textiles, a principle that has remained unchanged since its inception. Having spread like wildfire in the last decade or so, UNIQLO is my go-to for so many wardrobe essentials, thanks to the high quality, forward-thinking designs, and – most importantly – inexplicably good value of the garments they offer. Despite all of that, this was my first experience with their underwear range… As we know, when it comes to underwear, comfort and fit are top priorities. That’s why I was pleased to discover that these particular boxers not only fit me well, but were also incredibly comfortable to wear in a variety of settings. From lounging around the house to running errands and even engaging in intense exercise, these boxers proved to be a reliable choice. However, I must admit that I was a bit disappointed with the delivery time and packaging. While the product itself was impressive, the excessive packaging seemed wasteful and unnecessary. Additionally, the delivery took longer than I anticipated, which was a bit of a letdown. Despite these minor drawbacks, I still believe these boxers are incredibly value at only $9.90 a pair. They offer a level of comfort and fit that is hard to find in other brands, and I appreciate that they can be worn in a variety of settings without any discomfort or irritation. Having said that, these boxers may not be the best choice for those who engage in intense exercise on a very regular basis. While they held up well during my workouts, I can see how the softer materials and less athletic fit could be a concern over time. For those who prioritise durability and longevity in their athletic wear, there may be better options available. The bottom line: Overall, I would highly recommend these boxers for anyone who values comfort and fit above all else. They may not be perfect, but they undoubtedly represent excellent value. 4. Knobby - Bamboo Staples Boxer 9/12 Shop at knobby.com.au Price: $32

Sizes: S-3XL

Delivery Time: 5 Days – Morning Delivery In 2011, during a hot and dusty summer, future CEO of Knobby – Rob – lived in the remote far north Queensland town called Chillagoe. He noticed his old underwear lacked imagination and had more holes than a fishing net. This inspired him to create the most comfortable and imaginative underwear in the industry. He founded Knobby in 2014 and started delivering surprise packages of underwear to people’s doors every month. According to their website, Knobby’s mission is to continually surprise and impact people’s lives with originality and creativity by providing monthly underwear deliveries that boost people’s confidence in a sustainable way. On first glance, I was immediately impressed with the premium and sustainable packaging. The effort put into the packaging alone shows how much care and thought went into the creation of the boxers themselves. Not only is the packaging sustainable, but it also looks and feels high-quality. Moving on to the fit of the boxer shorts, I found that they were exceptional in every way. The legs were long enough to provide coverage, and the waistband was strong enough to stay in place without being too tight. The bamboo fabric was incredibly soft and comfortable, and you could tell that it was organic and hypoallergenic from touch alone. One of the standout features of these boxers was the support they offered. The design of the shorts provided the perfect amount of support without being too restrictive or uncomfortable. This made them ideal for wearing during activities that require a lot of movement, such as exercising or playing sport. While I loved almost everything about these boxers, there was one small detail that gave me pause. On the inside of the pouch where your goolies sit, there was a cheeky bit of design work – a neon green leopard print. At first glance, it raised a smile out of me, but I can see how it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Although it felt a little gimmicky, it didn’t detract from the overall quality of the boxer shorts. The bottom line: these boxer shorts were a fantastic purchase that I would highly recommend. The attention to detail in the packaging and design, along with the exceptional fit and support, make them a top-notch product. The only caveat is the cheeky design on the inside of the pouch, which might not be everyone’s taste, but it’s a minor issue when considering their overall quality. 3. Uniqlo - AIRism Boxer 10/12 Shop at uniqlo.com Price: $14.90

Sizes: S-XXL

Delivery Time: 9 Days – Morning Delivery For more on Japanese company UNIQLO’s fascinating history and rapidly-growing future, see my review of their Supima boxers above. For now, we turn to their AIRism variant: As previously mentioned, the delivery time of these boxer briefs was not up to par with expectations. However, even with the extended wait time, the quality and value of these undergarments are unparalleled. Compared to its Supima variant, these boxer briefs have undergone significant improvements. The athletic design, coupled with innovative moisture-wicking, odour-controlling, and decolourising technology, elevates the quality of this undergarment to futuristic heights. Rest assured that these boxer briefs will leave you feeling fresh and comfortable all day long. In fact, these boxer briefs offer the best bang for your buck option in the market. The combination of exceptional quality and affordable pricing sets these boxer briefs apart from other brands. The value for money is unmatched, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find another brand that offers the same level of quality at such an affordable price. The bottom line: despite the minor drawbacks of delivery time and packaging, these premium boxer briefs are an exceptional product, offering premium quality and innovative technology at an unbeatable price point. 2. Lululemon - Built To Move Boxer 11/12 Shop at lululemon.com.au Price: $39

Sizes: XS-XXL

Delivery Time: 3 Days – Afternoon Delivery Lululemon is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company founded in Vancouver, Canada by Chip Wilson in 1998. It started as a design and yoga studio that later became a standalone store in Vancouver. The company aims to create a community hub where people can learn about healthy living, mindfulness, and living a life of possibility. They design clothes for yoga, running, cycling, training, and other sweaty pursuits for both men and women. According to their website, Lululemon’s core values of personal responsibility, entrepreneurship, honesty, courage, connection, fun, and inclusion are at the heart of their unique company culture that encourages leadership and goal setting to empower people to reach their full potential. On receiving my new boxer shorts from Lululemon, I was impressed by how quickly they arrived and the stylish presentation in a translucent zip-bag. Although the packaging didn’t seem to be the most sustainable, it definitely felt exceptionally premium. As I put on the shorts, I was pleasantly surprised by their fit and wearability for various activities, ranging from light exercises to intense workouts. The shorts were long, providing excellent coverage and support, and did not ruck or bunch up during my entire gym session. I could tell that these shorts were designed with performance in mind as they were equipped with all the health tech features that you’d expect from Lululemon. However, I did find the level of support provided by these shorts to be a bit too much for relaxation after a workout. They were so supportive that I wanted to peel them off as soon as I got home. That being said, it was undoubtedly the most comfortable workout I have ever experienced, and I appreciate the attention to detail that went into the design of these shorts. The bottom line: I highly recommend these Lululemon boxer shorts to anyone looking for comfortable and supportive workout gear. The shorts’ high level of functionality and quality materials make them worth the investment. While they may not be the best option for lounging around after a workout, they exceeded all my expectations for performance and comfort. 1. Tradie - No Chafe Boxer 12/12 Shop at tradie.com Price: $18

Sizes: S-6XL

Delivery Time: 5 Days – Morning Delivery For more on Tradie’s short but immense history and rise to Aussie stardom, see my review of their Man Front trunk above. For now, let’s focus on this pair of show-stopping undies: I can confidently say these were winners on every front. From the unparalleled range of sizes and colours to the impressive features, these boxers truly stood out. One of the first things I noticed about these boxers was how lightweight they were. It felt like I wasn’t even wearing any underwear at all, which made them perfect for all kinds of activities. In addition to being lightweight, they were also very long. This is where the “No Chafe” tag comes in – let me tell you, it is wholly accurate. I had no issues with chafing or discomfort, which is always a plus as a big man with big thighs. The waistband is also worth noting. It was strong and provided excellent support throughout the day. Additionally, the double-stitched hems kept the boxers from rucking up or moving around, which is something I’ve experienced with other brands in the past. These boxers truly live up to their promise of being ideal for working, working out, or taking it easy. They’re versatile and comfortable enough to wear for any occasion. As for criticisms, I personally never use the fly on my boxers, so I found it unnecessary. However, this is just a minor issue and doesn’t detract from the overall quality of the product. The bottom line: These boxers provided excellent value and great vibes all round. They are definitely worth the investment for anyone who wants comfort and support all day long. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a new pair of underwear that checks all the boxes.

