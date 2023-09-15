Rocky, Lawless, Star Trek; Check Out The Best Movies And Series Leaving Netflix In September

Written by Ben Esden

Can’t think of what to watch on Netflix this weekend? Don’t worry we got you covered in our guide of the best movies and series Leaving Netflix In September.

Whether you’re settling down for a chilled movie night or setting up to binge an entire series, it always feels like there’s too much choice when it comes to these streaming giants.

Each month, the streaming service shuffles its offerings, adding new titles while bidding farewell to others. From timeless cinematic classics featuring Hollywood’s brightest stars to mind-bending sci-fi epics that explore uncharted galaxies and manipulate the very fabric of time itself, there’s bound to be something for you on this list of titles leaving Netflix this month.

Some may have sparked nostalgia, while others might have offered gripping narratives that left you on the edge of your seat. Whatever your viewing habits, this monthly list serves as a guide to help you catch those titles before they disappear from the platform.

Rocky Saga

Image: United Artists

Director: John G. Avildsen

Starring: Sylvester Stallone

Genre: Drama, Sport

Released: 1976

IMDB Rating: 8.1

“Adriaaaaaaan!”

This classic film, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, revolves around Rocky Balboa; the very definition of the underdog boxer fighting out of Philadelphia. Rocky gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fight the heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, and trains like his life depends on it… literally.

One of the great cinematic triumphs, the Rocky franchise went on for four more films, as well as remade for modern audiences starring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo’s son.

Cue the music.

Titanic

Image: Paramount Pictures

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslett

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released: 1997

IMDB Rating: 7.9

101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslett) tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé, while Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) wins third-class tickets aboard the unsinkable ship.

Titanic is the 1997 epic romance and disaster film directed by James Cameron, told from the perspective of one of the few survivors, of the Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and last voyage—on April 15, 1912.

Draw me like one of your French girls.

Star Trek

Image: Paramount Pictures

Director: J.J. Abrams

Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Bruce Greenwood, Eric Bana, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña

Genre: Sci-Fi

Released: 2009

IMDB Rating: 7.9

From J.J. Abrams, science fiction’s favourite filmmaker, comes the 2009 remake of a classic franchise.

It’s always tricky to navigate a reboot, especially when you’re bringing an iconic and beloved movie franchise to a modern audience, whilst simultaneously bringing the loyal fandom with you.

Supported by an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Leonard Nimoy, Abrams’ remake does just that, exploring the early years of the original Star Trek characters, such as James T. Kirk and Spock, before they became the familiar crew of the starship USS Enterprise.

Grab the popcorn and boldly go where no man has gone before.

Kick-Ass

Image: Lionsgate

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Genre: Crime, Action

Released: 2010

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Under the not-so-subtle alias of Kick-Ass, Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes from being an ordinary high school kid, and comic book enthusiast, whose biggest problem was trying to get with girls, to becoming a real-life superhero, despite not having any superpowers.

Together with the lethal Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her father, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), Kick-Ass takes on the city’s criminal underworld and its many shady characters.

Kick-Ass was a huge hit when it was first released, offering a seemingly fresher take on the tired superhero genre. Its unconventional lens, dark humour, graphic violence and top-tier soundtrack gave this movie a rare cult following within its audience.

Lawless

Image: Weinstein Company

Director: John Hillcoat

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Guy Pearce, Jason Clarke, Jessica Chastain

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Released: 2012

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Based on Matt Bondurant’s historical novel The Wettest County in the World, John Hillcoat’s Lawless follows the Bondurant brothers, Forrest (Tom Hardy), Howard (Jason Clarke), and Jack (Shia LaBeouf), as they run an illegal – albeit successful – moonshining operation in rural Franklin County, Virginia, during the Prohibition era of the 1930s.

Starring Hollywood heavy-hitters Hardy, LaBeouf and Gary Oldman, Lawless is the brutal true story about the clashes between tradition and modernity, exploring the lengths that people will go to protect their livelihood and family.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix this month