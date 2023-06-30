Dranked & Ranked: 10 Non-Alcoholic Beers To Drink & Avoid This Dry July

Dry July is upon us, which normally means “all of the calories and none of the fun”… Or does it? We’ve reviewed 10 popular non-alcoholic beers available in Australia to find out which ones you’d actually be happy taking to a party and which you’re better off avoiding.
Non-alcoholic or zero-alcohol beers used to be a bit of a punchline in Australia. No Aussie bloke would be caught dead seen drinking a beer without the alcohol – “what’s the point?” – and truthfully, many of the non-alcoholic beers on the market were pretty nasty.
But we’ve come a long way. These days, not only is it far more acceptable to drink a non-alcoholic beer, as we’ve got a much more mature understanding of moderation and mental health, but non-alcoholic beers themselves have got a damn sight better. You don’t have to feel as if you’re missing out any more by drinking one.
Still, there’s a lot of scepticism around non-alcoholic beers, and with so many on the market, it’s hard to figure out which ones are actually worth drinking. Never fear: we here at DMARGE have wrapped our laughing gears around some of the most popular non-alcoholic beers in the country to find out which are worth your hard-earned dollars.
How did we acquire the beers?
Some of the beers like James Squire and Nort were sent to us, the others were purchased from Dan Murphy’s in Alexandria, Sydney. We did not need our photo ID to purchase these.
How the point system worked
Jamie, Luc, Fin and Ben each tested the beers and gave them a score out of 5. Jamie being Jamie decided to give half points to a few of the beers. The others did not feel the beers warranted such granular scoring.
Which were the top-rated non-alcoholic beers?
The top-rated and overall winner: Little Creatures Flying Low, $20
Second place: Heaps Normal Quiet XPA, $19
Third place: Heineken Zero, $15
Lowest calorie non-alcoholic beer: XXXX Zero, $12
Highest calorie non-alcoholic beer: Carlton Zero, $6
Cheapest non-alcoholic beer: Carlton Zero, $6
Most expensive non-alcoholic beer: Little Creatures Flying Low, $20
Coopers Birell Ultra Light
Price: $9.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 75
Origin: South Australia
Let’s kick things off with a classic, Coopers Birell Ultra Light. If you’ve grown up in Australia, you’ve probably seen this one in your local Coles or Woolies – it’s an absolute stalwart.
It’s a pretty average non-alcoholic beer, coming in the middle of our ratings. It tastes similar to Cooper’s Pale Ale, so if you like those, you’ll like this – but it lacks the panache of some of the other beers we drank.
DMARGE Score Card: 10.5 Points
Nort Non-Alcoholic Refreshing Ale
Price: $13.99 for a six-pack
Calories: 49
Origin: Australia (brewed at multiple locations)
Next up we have the new kid on the block: Nort. Billing itself as a low-calorie, plant-based, non-alcoholic beer, Nort claim to have “crafted beers full of flavour, without the fuzzies.”
Sadly, their good vibes branding doesn’t live up to the hype, with Nort Refreshing Ale tied last in our rankings. Very watery and sweet, Luc describes it as “like a soft drink”.
DMARGE Score Card: 8 Points
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%
Price: $10.80 for a six-pack
Calories: 78
Origin: Italy
Aussies love Peroni Nastro Azzurro, which is one of the most popular imported beers in the country. Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest zero-alcohol take on the Italian beer (replacing Peroni Libera), so we were keen to try it.
Peroni scored pretty well, with Ben giving it a full 5 out of 5. However, Luc – a dyed-in-the-wool Peroni lover – really didn’t like it, scoring it only a 1.
DMARGE Score Card: 12 Points
Little Creatures Flying Low
Price: $20.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 69
Origin: Australia (brewed at multiple locations)
Created by Western Australian brewery Little Creatures, Flying Low was the clear winner of our non-alcoholic beer review, with all the boys scoring it highly and Luc claiming it as his favourite. The consensus was that it’s got a complex yet approachable flavour profile that really tastes like a real full-strength beer but that’s also quite sessionable.
However, Little Creatures Flying Low was also the most expensive non-alcoholic beer we reviewed – costing more than the average six-pack of normal beer. We guess you get what you pay for.
DMARGE Score Card: 17 Points
Carlton Zero
Price: $6.00 for a four-pack
Calories: 93
Origin: Australia (brewed at multiple locations)
Carlton Zero, from Australia’s biggest brewery, is hard to miss with its black can. It also tastes very similar to Carlton Draught – so whether you like it or not will depend very much on how much you like that beer.
Carlton Zero was both the cheapest of the lot (good news) but it also had the highest calories of them all, too. We weren’t huge fans but it wasn’t the worst we tasted.
DMARGE Score Card: 10 Points
Heaps Normal Quiet XPA
Price: $16.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 63
Origin: New South Wales
Heaps Normal has become the non-alcoholic beer of choice for Sydney hipsters thanks to its clever branding… But also thanks to its pretty impressive taste, as we discovered. Fruity, complex and effervescent, it’s a nice beer.
Heaps Normal Quiet XPA was a close second in our rankings, with Jamie giving it the full 5 out of 5, saying “I’d be more than happy to take this to a party.”
DMARGE Score Card: 16 Points
Asahi 0.0%
Price: $14.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 75
Origin: Italy
Funnily enough, Asahi 0.0% is actually brewed in Italy. As Asahi owns Peroni, there’s a good chance both Asahi 0.0% and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% are made in the same factory – although they taste appreciably different.
We didn’t love this zero-alc take on the popular Japanese beer. It doesn’t taste like Asahi Super Dry – it’s almost Vegemite-y.
DMARGE Score Card: 10 Points
James Squire Zero
Price: $16.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 75
Origin: Australia (brewed at multiple locations)
Often called Australia’s largest craft brewery (it’s owned by a foreign company), James Squire makes an impressive range of forward-thinking beers – and now they also make a non-alcoholic drop.
James Squire Zero came in at 5th out of 10 in our rankings. Ben was a fan, but Luc wasn’t as convinced.
DMARGE Score Card: 11.5 Points
XXXX Zero
Price: $12.00 for a six-pack
Calories: 46
Origin: Australia (brewed at multiple locations)
XXXX Zero proved to be the most divisive beer we reviewed, with Jamie absolutely loathing it (typical New South Welshman) and Fin giving it full points, saying “it made him feel like a man”.
Interestingly, this non-alcoholic take on the iconic Queensland beer is also the lowest-calorie beer out of the 10 we reviewed. It’s also a certified carbon-neutral product, which means it’s truly a guilt-free drink.
DMARGE Score Card: 8 Points
Heineken 0.0
Price: $15.49 for a six-pack
Calories: 65
Origin: The Netherlands
Last but not least we have Heineken 0.0, which if you’ve watched a bit of Formula 1 lately, you’ve no doubt seen a lot of ads for. Heineken 0.0 came in third in our rankings, the highest-rated imported non-alcoholic beer we reviewed.
Ben liked it, claiming it reminded him of his years living in Amsterdam, where it’s super popular. Jamie wasn’t as impressed, saying it didn’t taste like normal Heineken (which could be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences).
DMARGE Score Card: 14 Points