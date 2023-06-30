Dranked & Ranked: 10 Non-Alcoholic Beers To Drink & Avoid This Dry July

Written by Luc Wiesman

Dry July is upon us, which normally means “all of the calories and none of the fun”… Or does it? We’ve reviewed 10 popular non-alcoholic beers available in Australia to find out which ones you’d actually be happy taking to a party and which you’re better off avoiding.

Non-alcoholic or zero-alcohol beers used to be a bit of a punchline in Australia. No Aussie bloke would be caught dead seen drinking a beer without the alcohol – “what’s the point?” – and truthfully, many of the non-alcoholic beers on the market were pretty nasty.

But we’ve come a long way. These days, not only is it far more acceptable to drink a non-alcoholic beer, as we’ve got a much more mature understanding of moderation and mental health, but non-alcoholic beers themselves have got a damn sight better. You don’t have to feel as if you’re missing out any more by drinking one.

How did we acquire the beers?

Still, there’s a lot of scepticism around non-alcoholic beers, and with so many on the market, it’s hard to figure out which ones are actually worth drinking. Never fear: we here at DMARGE have wrapped our laughing gears around some of the most popular non-alcoholic beers in the country to find out which are worth your hard-earned dollars.

Some of the beers like James Squire and Nort were sent to us, the others were purchased from Dan Murphy’s in Alexandria, Sydney. We did not need our photo ID to purchase these.

How the point system worked

Jamie, Luc, Fin and Ben each tested the beers and gave them a score out of 5. Jamie being Jamie decided to give half points to a few of the beers. The others did not feel the beers warranted such granular scoring.

Which were the top-rated non-alcoholic beers?

The top-rated and overall winner: Little Creatures Flying Low, $20

Second place: Heaps Normal Quiet XPA, $19

Third place: Heineken Zero, $15

Lowest calorie non-alcoholic beer: XXXX Zero, $12

Highest calorie non-alcoholic beer: Carlton Zero, $6

Cheapest non-alcoholic beer: Carlton Zero, $6

Most expensive non-alcoholic beer: Little Creatures Flying Low, $20