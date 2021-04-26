The world of high-end horology isn’t exactly left wanting when it comes to companies that hail from Switzerland. To be a watchmaker born in the landlocked European country means to be one of exquisite craftsmanship and the last word in quality. One such brand to exhibit these qualities and more is Rado.
Founded in 1917, originally as Schlup & Co. by brother Fritz, Ernst and Werner Schlup, the fledgling company was initially run out their parents’ home. But, due to the trio’s commitment to quality and a penchant for developing some of the finest watch movements at the time, the Schlup brothers were forced to find new digs. Just 25 years after they registered their business name, they were one of the largest makers of movements in the entire country.
The Rado brand was conceived in 1928, but it didn’t see the light of the day until 1953, and began life by offering consumers automatic watches. Rado’s timepieces, like the parent company’s movements, found favour with customers, and the Rado brand too experienced significant growth throughout the remainder of the 1950s. The Captain Cook family of dive watches, first launched in 1962, proved especially popular for the brand. So much so, that the Captain Cook model name survives today.
Like its peers, Rado was keen to find areas within which to innovate and bring something new to market. That happened in 1962 with the launch of the DiaStar 1, which the company claimed was the world’s first scratch-resistant watch, a feat made possible by its hardened steel case and sapphire crystal.
Further innovations came by way of interesting materials, with high-tech ceramic used for the Integral watch, released in 1986.
Today, Rado is in exceptionally capable hands, being under ownership of the Swatch Group, and it continues to produce models of genuine quality and appeal, especially to those who have either followed the brand since its early days, or value heritage, with the Golden Horse – a model first launched in 1957 – still making the lineup.
These are the best Rado watches to buy in 2021
Case Material: Stainless Steel; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $3,200
As previously mentioned, the Captain Cook name is still in production, having initially been available from 1962 to 1968. Whilst it was seen as a departure for the Rado brand upon its launch – having been known for dress watches – it was certainly well-received.
This model stays true to its original look and feel, although does admittedly get some modern touches, such as the brand’s EasyClip system which allows for quick strap changes. What we particularly love about this model is the green colouring. Green is a huge style statement in the world of watches, with notable and collectible models being available in the eye-catching colour. This Rado Captain Cook represents an affordable, yet prestigious entry into luxury green-dialled watches.
Case Material: Stainless Steel; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $3,500
Another Captain Cook and one that is just as appealing. Along with the green colouring of the model above, the other big colour option that receives plenty of fans is blue, and this blue Captain Cook certainly does the colour justice. Inside beats the ETA C07.611 movement (also shared by other Captain Cook models), which gifts the watch a huge 80-hour power reserve, along with the time and date complication.
While this model arrives on a rather fetching colour-matching NATO strap, it also comes supplied with its own leather travel pouch and a couple of additional straps so you can customise the look to pair better with your outfits. And who said Rado wasn’t generous?
Case Material: Stainless Steel; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $3,200
For those looking for a watch with a little more vintage appeal, check out this brown Captain Cook Automatic instead. Brown dial watches are seeing a rise in popularity in recent months, with many watch lovers choosing them over the sea of imitation black dials. They prove that you’ve put more thought into your watch buying decision than simply grabbing yourself the ‘next best thing’.
Rado has executed the brown dial perfectly on this Captain Cook. The overall aesthetic of the watch, coupled with the fact this modern-day version is based on a vintage design, suits the brown colouring oh so well. The off-white indices and sunray brushed dial work in perfect harmony, and the deliberate use of a black bezel as opposed to colour-matching brown is a perfect choice. The attached leather suede-effect strap only adds to the vintage charm.
Case Material: Bronze; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $4,150
An interesting material that many watch manufacturers turn to is bronze. When polished it gives off an unbelievable shine, but it’s primary use is to better withstand corrosion, particularly when brought into contact with seawater, making it an ideal material for diver’s watches.
While all Captain Cook watches pay homage to their seafaring inspirational figure with water-resistant builds, this bronze version is water-resistant up to 300-metres, making it suitable for scuba diving, if you so wish. This feat is aided by the implementation of a screw-down crown.
Case Material: Bronze; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $4,150
If the red and bronze colour scheme of the previous Captain Cook isn’t for you, then perhaps this green and bronze model will do the trick instead. Once again bronze has been used for its superior durability properties, and you’ll find that over time and with exposure to air and water, the bronze will naturally patina. This means it will begin to show a pattern that is completely unique, which when coupled with the vintage aesthetic of the watch, will leave you with a timepiece that will literally look like it was born in the ‘60s.
Case Material: High Tech Ceramic
Price: AU $3,675
One of the instantly recognisable characteristics of many Rado watches is the high-shine black ceramic material used across several ranges. These watches look almost bracelet-like in their appearance, save for a clock face incorporated into them. Launched in the 1980s and ‘90s, these watches were highly innovative for their time, and continue to stand among the greats today.
The True Square family of watches was only launched in late 2020 and continues to prove Rado’s constant push for innovation. It uses the same high-tech ceramic as seen on previous models, but this time it has been moulded into a monoblock case, an industry first. The Open Heart dial represents a slight shift for Rado, a brand often known for its minimalism, but the skeleton dial adds an extra sense of extravagance which when combined with the gold colouring on the watch face, makes for a flashy, head-turning timepiece. The 38mm case size prevents it from being too ostentatious.
The movement you can see through the dial is the Rado Caliber C07, based on the ETA C07.111 and complete with an 80-hour power reserve.
Case Material: High Tech Ceramic
Price: AU $3,675
Fortunately, if open-heart dials aren’t for you, Rado offers a number of other models of True Square with more conventional dials instead. Take this Diamonds model as an example. Ever so minimalistic in its approach to design, with jet black dial and gold branding, it’s exquisite design in its prime. And, instead of regular indices, Rado has marked each hour with a diamond, for a little extra pizazz. It also makes this watch more unisex than some of the others on this list, as diamonds are a girl’s best friend of course. For guys, they offer the chance to add a little extra bling to their look, without being tacky.
Case Material: Stainless steel; High Tech Ceramic Bezel
Price: AU $2,400
The HyperChrome family of watches is Rado’s answer to the sports watch. With over 70 models to choose from, all are designed to be worn all day everyday, whether it be to work, to the gym, at weekend or even when you don your sports gear, they’re built to withstand daily rigours and offer a series of useful tools.
This chronograph edition is immediately striking thanks to its green dial, matching green sub-dials and green bezel, one of the sportiest colours we can think of. It’s insanely durable too thanks to a monobloc construction, meaning it’s crafted from a single piece of injected ceramic.
Powered by a quartz movement for total accuracy and sub-dials displaying real-time seconds, chronograph split seconds and chronograph minutes, along with a tachymeter around the bezel to measure speed, it’s the ultimate tool watch.
Case Material: Stainless steel; High Tech Ceramic
Price: AU $1,750
A prime example of what can be achieved when dress watches and everyday sport watches combine, the Rado HyperChrome is an incredibly handsome beast. Serving up just the time and date, this non-chronograph model looks and feels elegant on the wrist, and has the quality that belies its incredibly affordable asking price. The combination of blue and stainless steel on this particular watch works wonders in our opinion, and is a perfect advert for blue dial watches as a whole. A must have for any watch collection.
Case Material: Stainless steel; PVD
Price: AU $2,475
Another one for the vintage enthusiast, the Rado Coupole Classic Open Heart Automatic looks like something your grandfather would hand down to you. The combination of brown leather alligator strap and rose gold PVD casing is one of the all-time classics, and Rado pulls off their iteration with aplomb. The open heart dial provides a sneak peek into the inner workings, which in this case is the Swiss-made Rado C07 automatic movement with 80-hour power reserve. The 41mm case dimension puts it in the sweet spot for gents everywhere, and a svelte 11.7mm depth means it will happily slide under a shirt cuff.