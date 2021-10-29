Everything You Need To Know About Rapid Antigen Tests & Where To Get Them

Ever since the Covid-19 virus became a ‘thing’ and slowly but surely spread across the globe, virtually all of us have had to become accustomed to getting ourselves tested at our local GP, a drive-through test centre or at a hospital.

Getting tested for Covid-19 has been vital for countries to determine how best to navigate the virus to keep their residents safe. This has usually resulted in a halt on domestic and international travel, strict lockdowns, keeping people inside their homes, unable to enjoy the usual freedoms and niceties we now take for granted.

But, while getting tested has the power to tell us if we have contracted the Covid-19 virus or not, the downside to them has been the fact we’ve still had to self-isolate at home until we receive the results. This can take up to 72 hours, which, if you were to return a negative test result, will like especially wasted time.

However, the Australian government has now announced the arrival of rapid antigen tests, which allow you to test yourself at home for the Covid-19 virus, and owing to their ‘rapid’ name, return results in 20 to 30 minutes. There are currently nine rapid antigen tests approved by the Australian Health Department’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, all of which will arrive in stores around Australia from 1st November.

There are still some drawbacks to these at-home rapid antigen test kits, however; you won’t be able to use a result to board an international flight, for example, but on the whole, they offer a much quicker alternative to something such as a drive-through centre.

We’ve compiled a list of all the rapid antigen test kits currently approved for use in Australia, along with all the rules and regulations surrounding them, including what you can and can’t do following a test result.

Fingers crossed the vaccination rates continue to increase so we can eventually say goodbye, or at least, see you later, to this damn virus.

What Is A Rapid Antigen Test?

A rapid antigen test (RAT), is a form of rapid diagnostic test – one that is easy to perform and delivers quick results – that has most commonly been used to detect SARS-CoV-2, otherwise known as Covid-19. Rapid antigen tests have been designed to give a user a test result within as little as five minutes, and a maximum of 30-minutes. They’re also affordable and require very little in the way of medical training in order to be used.

How Do I Use A Rapid Antigen Test?

How you use a rapid antigen test depends entirely on which type of test you buy, as there are a few options. We’ll go into more detail later, but as a general overview, the two types of test that are currently improved require either an oral fluid sample, obtained by spitting into the test tube, or via a nasal swab.

Which Type Of Rapid Antigen Test Is Most Accurate?

If you’ve already been tested for Covid-19, then you’ve most likely been given a nasal swab. This is because nasal swabs have often been considered to deliver far more accurate results than saliva. However, according to The Scientist, Anne Wyllie, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, carried out a study testing the accuracy of both sample methods.

She ultimately found that saliva can be just an effective method of testing for the Covid-19 virus, however, this was in a controlled setting. A further study carried out at the Université de Guyana in French Guiana, which used participants from deep in the South American jungle, as well as small villages, found saliva testing was less sensitive, but results could have been affected by “a person’s viral load.”

Ultimately, a rapid antigen test requiring a saliva sample should still give you an accurate result, and obviously, it’s far more comfortable to perform than a nasal swab. However, it could be worth buying both just to make sure.

Where Can I Buy A Rapid Antigen Test Kit In Australia?

From 1st November 2021, all Australian states, except South Australia and Western Australia, will make rapid antigen tests available for Australians to buy over-the-counter. They will be sold in pharmacies and supermarkets, including Coles and Woolworths.

You can already pre-order testing kits from Woolworths, all of which are the nasal swab variety. These are available in 2-pack, 5-pack and 25-pack options.

How Much Does A Rapid Antigen Test Cost?

Rapid antigen tests are designed to be cost-effective, so you shouldn’t expect to pay too much once they are available nationwide. They will not be available to buy in South Australia and Western Australia.

The nasal swab tests currently available for pre-order at Woolworths cost $30 for a two-pack, $50 for a five-pack and $300 for a 25-pack. Coles has yet to announce its pricing, but we expect prices to be similar.

It’s worth noting that you won’t be able to have the cost of your test covered by Medicare, you’ll have to pay out of your own back pocket.

What Are The Best Rapid Antigen Test Kits?

There are currently nine rapid antigen tests approved by the TGA for use in Australia. Three require a saliva sample, and the remaining six require a nasal swab. These are all the current tests approved in Australia, along with links their instructions, so you can formulate a good idea of which test(s) you’ll want to look out for when they become available.

The various nasal swab tests, for example, require you to rotate the swab inside your nose a varying number of times, and the number of times you need to squeeze the test tube into which it’s placed can vary too. So be sure you know exactly how to use the tests in order to get the most accurate result.

All the rapid antigen tests available in Australia deliver results in a similar fashion. The fluid sample, whether it be from nasal or saliva, is dropped onto a test cassette, which is what gives you your test result. There are markers for a control region (C) and a test region (T).

How Do I Read The Test Result Of A Rapid Antigen Test?

If lines appear next to both the C and T markers, then your result is positive. Even a faint line next to the T can indicate a positive result. You should always take your test result to a health professional for further examination.

If no line appears next to the T marker, but there is a line next to the C marker, then you have returned a negative test result.

If no lines appear next to either the C or the T markers, then the test is regarded as invalid and you will need to complete the test again using a new test cassette.

What To Do If I Get A Positive Test Result?

If your rapid antigen test kit does return a positive result, then the TGA recommends going to an official Covid-19 testing site as soon as possible to have another test performed. As is currently the requirement, you will then need to isolate until the results of this PCR test are returned to you.

Can The Results Of A Rapid Antigen Test Be Used To Travel?

The quick answer to this, is no. Right now, no Australian state that has approved the use of rapid antigen tests will allow someone to travel domestically or internationally, should they return a negative result.