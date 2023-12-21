12 Best Shaving Creams For Men: Our Guide To A Smooth, Silky, Seamless Shave

Almost every man is locked into the Sisyphean task of shaving. Whether you like it or not, the scrape of the blade and the cool sensation of aftershave application are a compulsory weekly ritual. However, despite indulging so regularly, many men give little care or consideration to the shaving cream they choose to do the job.
Not all shaving creams are made equal — some will leave your skin feeling dry and tight while others might sting and burn — that’s why we’ve compiled our carefully curated list of the very best on the market. How did we decide? We looked at the ingredients, how well they work, how much they cost and what people are saying about them.
If you’re after a good shaving cream that lathers well while hydrating and soothing your skin, look no further; just like a good suit, the right shaving cream isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair and never should be, so we’ve included something for everyone…
What We’re Looking For
- Price: The right shaving cream needs to fit your budget. A high price point does not always guarantee good quality, so we always compare different brands before making a decision.
- Skin type: Different skin types require different things. If you have particularly sensitive skin, look for creams without harsh chemicals.
- Ingredients: While this isn’t a rule set in stone, it’s usually best to opt for those with minimal ingredients. Also avoid products containing parabens, sulphates and artificial colours that might set off an allergic reaction.
- Fragrance: If your skin or senses are sensitive to fragrance, go for fragrance-free formulations. If not, choose one that plays into your unique personality.
- Lather: Look out for creams that produce a rich lather for better razor glide and protection while shaving.
Shaving Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Coming from Australia, Grown Alchemist has been bottling luxury since 2008. With toxin-free ingredients and minimalist packaging, they have a clear focus on cruelty-free products. They’re both functional and sustainable giving you a premium grooming experience.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Tri-peptides help to boost skin elasticity and firmness. Sandalwood soothes the skin and provides a woodsy scent. Coriander seed oil is an antimicrobial and soothing agent that reduces inflammation and redness.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This shaving gel is light as a feather and will glide on your skin easily to give you a polished, freshly shaved look. It goes the extra mile with the addition of peptides to safeguard those sensitive spots from free radicals. For guys with dry skin, this may not be the ideal choice, but if you’ve got oily or combination skin, it’s a clear winner.
Remember to moisten your skin with a splash of water before lathering on the gel, and you’re all set. As simple as that. Take our word for it, the Grown Alchemist Shaving Gel might just earn a permanent spot on your bathroom counter.
Shaving Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Murdock London has everything any man needs to feel his best – from shaving creams and beard oil to colognes and hair pomades. All of their products are made in England and they don’t test on animals, which is awesome. They also offer grooming services in their barbershops throughout London.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Aloe vera juice soothes and reduces any irritation caused post-shave. Panthenol which is a form of Vitamin B5 hydrates the skin to minimise dry and flaky skin. Lavender oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that further ease irritation and it also adds a calming scent.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Aloe vera and glycerin are the good-for-you mainstays here. Designed not just to draw in moisture but to keep it locked in the skin, Panthenol is your newfound GOAT when it comes to keeping clear of nasty bumps. For blokes with dry skin, this one’s a no-brainer thanks to the way it whips up into a nice foam that enhances your razor’s glide. As for the smell, it’s pure luxury/ Barbers of London Shaving Cream is definitely worth a shot and if you’re still nervous about sore or bumpy post-shave skin, throw in the Post-shave balm too.
Supreme Shaving Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Nope, definitely not related to actor Jack Black. This brand was actually started by a pair of pals from Mary Kay cosmetics. Then in 2018, Edgewell snapped them up. They’ve got a ton of products but their shaving cream really steals the show. But hey, don’t miss out on other goodies like moisturisers, grooming products, hair care and more.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Macadamia nut oil softens the skin preventing friction and razor burn. Leontopodium alpinum (Edelweiss) extract works to relieve sensitive skin and rosemary leaf oil contributes towards a more moisturising shave.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
With ingredients like macadamia nut oil and rosemary leaf oil, Jack Black Supreme Shaving Cream offers some of the best protection against skin irritation and redness. You can forget about post-shave inflammation.
It has a thick and creamy consistency but don’t be fooled, it applies like a dream and washes off without any fuss. Add water to work up a good lather for better gliding. Despite being marketed as fragrance-free, it does have a subtle, natural scent to it. It is a nice addition to any man’s grooming ritual. It also comes in a travel size for easy use on the go.
Shaving Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Loved worldwide for their handmade, vegan fragrances, Le Labo is a luxury brand under the Estee Lauder family. Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds happen to be huge fans of the Santal 33. Pretty cool, huh? They’ve got a number of products including shampoos, bodywash, you name it.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Castor seed oil and coconut oil work as moisturisers to keep the skin supple. They help the blade glide smoothly to prevent cuts. Sage leaf has antibacterial properties to prevent and heal infections.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Coming from a fragrance powerhouse, you’d expect a heavily scented product but you actually get a lightly balanced whiff of sage and lavender. Smells heavenly but not overpowering at all. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with your shaving routine.
If you’re expecting tons of foam, this ain’t it. But here’s a tip, prep the skin first with your favourite cleanser. Rub in the cream and work it into the hair and give it some time. Go in with your razor or brush and voila! Great shave every time. Le Labo Shaving Cream contains no parabens or artificial colours, just natural goodness.
Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Starting from a humble NY apothecary, Kiehl’s is now a global presence. Hair, skin, body – they’ve got you. Making use of natural and herbal ingredients, this iconic brand keeps to its promise of changing your skin.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Squalane is a natural moisturiser that keeps the skin hydrated. Sesame seed oil enhances the skin’s elasticity and menthol delivers a refreshing sensation that’s soothing for potential irritation.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Now, while we do have a soft spot for both brushless variants, we’ve got our eye on the White Eagle. The shaving cream is more of a lotion that rubs in effortlessly to give you the smoothest shave ever. The menthol and Camphor surprise you with a refreshing treat for that aftershave coolness.
If you sweat an awful lot, you’ll wanna snag this up as it helps to control excess sebum and oil leaving you fresh as a daisy. While you can use it without water, for best results, do add a bit before the big shave. It’s on the pricier side but we say your skin deserves this level of pampering. You can give the Brushless Shave Cream a try to decide if it’s worth your buck or not. Let’s be honest, you’ll probably wanna throw in the Beard oil for the complete experience.
Cleansing Shave Foam
ABOUT THE BRAND
Born from nature’s bounty and sustainable science, Hunter is an Australian brand hell-bent on encouraging men to use high-quality and safely formulated skincare. Their lineup is made for everyone so you don’t gotta worry about sharing that moisturiser with your partner.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin prevents the skin from drying out which is a common occurrence. Allantoin soothes irritation and Quandong fruit extract acts as an inflammatory agent to soothe acne, bumps and razor burns.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Loaded with Quandong extract which is rich in Vitamin C, this cream will leave your skin looking brighter and softer with consistent use. You can say goodbye to those annoying bunks and dark marks. It also helps stimulate collagen production so you also get smoother skin. Glycerin is important for lubrication and for protecting the skin’s barrier.
The Hunter Lab Cleansing Shave provides a nice decent lather that features a citrusy scent. Overall, it’s a super gentle formula that’s great for both tough and sensitive skin.
Cade Shaving Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Whether you want fancy shower soap, luxury deodorant or a sleek face serum, L’Occitane is the plug. Born in Provence, France in 1976, this brand has come a long way. Their wares might be a tad pricey but it’s the good stuff.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Palmitic acid gives the product its creamy texture and makes it lather. Juniperus oxycedrus wood oil adds a pleasant woody fragrance. Peppermint extract cools the skin.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This one might not be a fan favourite but we sure have something to say about it. First off, texture. It has a very luxurious consistency that can seem intimidating but don’t fret, it loosens up with a bit of water. You don’t wanna slab it on though, a s.amm dollop is more than enough.
At the price point, you’d expect a nice, clean shave and you’d be right. You even get a hydration boost afterwards with zero itching and dryness. The scent is a bit of a toss-up. The Cade fragrance can be a tad strong but we don’t mind it. To put it plainly, you’re either gonna be head over heels for it or, well, not so much. L’Occitane Cade Shaving Gel might not be a crowd-pleaser but it still brings its A-game.
Cream Shave
ABOUT THE BRAND
Clinique is a skincare and fragrance powerhouse nestled under the Estee Lauder umbrella. Operating in over 140 countries, it sits comfortably at the top in terms of sales figures and brand notoriety. It doesn’t matter what your skin type is, Clinique has something to keep you looking and smelling your best.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Stearic acid works as a surfactant to remove oils and dirt. Aloe powder calms irritation and sensitivity while Vitamin E moisturises and repairs the skin post-shave.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
When it comes to men’s skincare, Clinique consistently hits the mark and this shaving cream is no exception. It is designed to make your shaving experience as smooth and effortless as possible. The thick lather steps up as soon as you hit it with some water and it’s perfect for dry skin or cold weather.
Cleanse the skin first to get the most out of that rich lather. You don’t gotta worry about constantly topping up cause a little goes a long way. Beyond just giving a great shave, Clinique Cream Shave hydrates and nourishes the skin. If you want to take it a step further, pair it with the Post-shave soother.
Cooling Shave Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
Even though it was founded in 1987, this brand was made for the modern man. With high-performing skincare products designed to tackle whatever skin concerns you have, Lab Series merges science with tech to give you skin that’s always on point.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Menthol and Peppermint add a cooling sensation and fresh scent to the mix. Galactoarabinan and Algae extract hydrate and reduce the chances of irritation. Murumuru seed butter makes the skin soft and smooth after shaving.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This little beauty packs a punch as it acts as a primer for the skin giving you next-level smoothness. Expect nothing less than a silky finish. Galactoarabinan and Algae extract team up to fight fine lines and blemishes.
Throw in peppermint oil and you’re all set for a chilling shave. It has a very minty scent so if you ain’t a fan, might wanna skip this one. For the rest of us though, the Lab Series Cooling Shave Cream is quality skincare at its finest.
Ice-Cool Foaming Shave Gel
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded in 1990 by Noella Gabriel, Elemis started as an aromatherapy brand and has evolved since then. Dubbed the best in premium skincare by the Sunday Times Style, their products harness the power of nature and work great for many skin issues.
WHAT’S INSIDE
English oak and witch hazel tone the skin, close the pores and reduce inflammation. They also aid in preventing infections and razor burns for a closer shave.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This shaving gel is a saviour for sensitive skin. The combination of aloe vera and witch hazel is next-level skincare. While aloe vera gives much-needed hydration, witch hazel tackles irritation.
If you’re dealing with stubborn acne and hyperpigmentation around your beard, you should get this. Heads up though, you should do a patch test before going all in. Witch Hazel might not agree with everyone. It’s on the pricey end but it’s worth it. Elemis Foaming Shave Gel leaves no residue post wash but don’t forget to slather on some moisturiser afterwards for that added touch.
Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum
ABOUT THE BRAND
Aesop started in a tiny Melbourne Hair salon. Dennis Paphitis, the founder, decided to shake things up. The brand has blossomed with nearly 100 products in its lineup. They’re just a treat for the skin using quality ingredients and formulas.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Sandalwood has a calming effect while Neroli blossom cleanses the skin with antimicrobial properties. Panthenol is included for moisture, quick healing and controlling irritation.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
From shampoos to lotions and everything in between, Aesop always knocks it out of the park. This natural formula cushions your skin against friction. Neroli essential oil replenishes moisture and helps repair sun damage. The light gel comes in a brown bottle with a pump for easy use.
It is great for all skin types cause it contains mostly natural ingredients plus a silky texture that should appeal to most. Keep working in water to keep the lather going and avoid any nicks. A perfect shave should be worth the extra splash, right? While the Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum might not be the most affordable on this list, you’ll find that it lasts you a hot minute. Incorporate the Post-shave lotion into your routine and your skin will love you for it.
Sandalwood Shaving Cream
ABOUT THE BRAND
The Guinness World Records’ granddaddy of barbershops has been doing its thing for over two centuries. Today, Truefitt & Hill are THE go-to for all things grooming. Colognes, aftershaves, hair care, they’ve got it!
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin provides some relief and eases any discomfort and Citronellol adds a rosy scent. Coconut acid enhances the shaving process with its lathering and cleansing properties.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This brand has been around for over 200 years and it shows. The Sandalwood Shaving Cream produces a slick, rich lather that’s here for a good time and a long time. It’s packed with glycerin for a hit of hydration that would make irritation a thing of the past.
The cream has had a few tweaks over the years but it remains a staple in my bathroom. It still retains that bold sandalwood scent, perfect for those who appreciate a classic. For the best experience, go in with a brush and you’ll never look back. The price is a little steep but it’s money well spent. If you wanna explore other hot scents, the Trafalgar and 1805 variants are both fire.