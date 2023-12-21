12 Best Shaving Creams For Men: Our Guide To A Smooth, Silky, Seamless Shave

Almost every man is locked into the Sisyphean task of shaving. Whether you like it or not, the scrape of the blade and the cool sensation of aftershave application are a compulsory weekly ritual. However, despite indulging so regularly, many men give little care or consideration to the shaving cream they choose to do the job.

Not all shaving creams are made equal — some will leave your skin feeling dry and tight while others might sting and burn — that’s why we’ve compiled our carefully curated list of the very best on the market. How did we decide? We looked at the ingredients, how well they work, how much they cost and what people are saying about them.

If you’re after a good shaving cream that lathers well while hydrating and soothing your skin, look no further; just like a good suit, the right shaving cream isn’t a one-size-fits-all affair and never should be, so we’ve included something for everyone…

What We’re Looking For