Best Smoking Jackets For A Suave Playboy Look

The smoking jacket, an originally informal men’s jacket initially intended for tobacco smoking, is now an absolute staple to formal wear. Luxurious, lush, and effortless are just some of the words synonymous when it comes to smoking jackets. This design is the perfect balance of elegance and trendiness, as it’s a little more relaxed than your standard tuxedo but more refined than a men’s sports jacket – the perfect intersection of effortless luxe.

Though the smoking jacket is universally loved, its initial conception served a particular purpose, as this piece of outerwear was popularised in the 1850s, when Turkish tobacco rose in Britain. After dinner, a gentleman in need of smoke would pop on a smoking jacket, as it would absorb the smoke from a cigar or pipe while protecting clothing from falling ash. However, the smoking jacket’s earlier incarnation can be traced back to the 1600s, where royals often wore them as silk robes. Today, the fashion industry has embraced both the jacket and the robe as inspiration for modern smoking jackets.

Yes, velvet is one of the best materials to absorb smoke while keeping it off your other garments. If you plan on smoking or being around smokers, velvet is definitely the best material for your formal suit jacket, as the garment will not smell of smoke and prevent your underlayers from smelling like smoke too.

Ideally, a smoking jacket looks best when you've paired it with slim-fit trousers, black dress shoes, and an undone white shirt. However, you can mix and match the smoking jacket with different coloured shirts, so long as you aspire to a more formal look; as smoking jackets are not intended for casual wear.

If you need to upgrade your formal wear with a versatile piece of clothing, a smoking jacket is your best bet, which is why we’ve curated the finest designs going round. From smoking jackets that feature a soft shawl collar to dapper velvet smoking jackets, you’re bound to find something that will truly capture your inner Hugh Hefner.

1/10 Turnbull & Asser Turnbull & Asser is a renowned British shirt-maker brand delivering impeccable formal and smart casual wear since 1885. John Arthur Turnbull joined forces with Ernest Asser, and they opened their very first clothing store on 3 Church Place, St James's in London. The store became hugely popular with their clothes fashioned by royals, world leaders, entertainers worldwide. Today, Turnbull & Asser have three London Stores and their Turnbull Townhouse in Manhattan, New York. The brand continues to build on its rich legacy supplying ready-to-wear, Made to Measure and Bespoke shirts of the highest quality.



If you're looking to add a little sophistication to your wardrobe, make sure you check out their collection of smoking jackets, as Turnbull & Asser have the finest velvet smoking jackets on the market. They offer single-breasted and double-breasted mid-length smoking jackets, ideal for wearing on a formal night out. These smoking jackets have been tailored to perfection and come with heaps of internal pockets so you can safely store away your lighter. Shop Now

2/10 Brooks Brothers It's often said that the Brooks Brothers are the authority on classic American style, as they are one of the oldest apparel brands still producing incredible ready-to-wear men's fashion. This pioneering brand has been around for almost two centuries and still practise their old school techniques. Whenever you shop with Brooks Brothers, you know you're in expert hands.



This collection showcases a great range of smoking jackets cut from cotton with a touch of stretch woven in Italy. These smoking jackets are practical as they are as beautiful, as, unlike other tuxedo jackets, these designs promise to give you a full range of movement, so you'll never feel restricted or rigid. Fully lined, clean aesthetic, peak lapel, you'll struggle to find a better black smoking jacket. Shop Now

3/10 Dolce & Gabbana This iconic fashion brand has been serving the most luxurious menswear since the mid-eighties. When Sicilian design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana began collaborating, they created a line inspired mainly by Mediterranean style, Luchino Visconti's 1963 film 'The Leopard' and the women of Italian realism, sensual and like Italian actress Anna Magnani. Together, Dolce and Gabbana invented a distinct collection that would become a billion-dollar global brand. Dolce & Gabbana continue to fuse their love of Italian culture into all their designs while combining high-end fabrics and materials.



Dolce & Gabbana have a collection of smoking jackets that feature incredible sartorial constructions paired with the most delicate fabrics. Each design has been treated with meticulous care and attention, as each smoking jacket comes with all the finer details, including shawl lapels, internal lining, inner pockets and satin cuffs. These smoking jackets are also available in rich black and navy blue colours. Shop Now

4/10 Indochino Indochino is a high-end brand primarily known for producing custom-made suits. However, aside from tailoring suits from start to finish, Indochino also delivers shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats, to make the modern man look sharper than ever. Indochino is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Dalian, China, and employ over 600 people globally.



What makes Indochino so special is how they add personal touches to your formal wear so that you can create something custom-made for you. Whether you're choosing your lapels, pockets, lining, or you wish you add a monogram to your clothing, Indochino makes shopping feel less like a chore and more of a collaborative process.



Their smoking jackets are seriously impressive as they come in luxurious rich colours, and are guaranteed to make a statement as soon as you walk into any room. These velvet smoking jackets are extremely warm without adding extra bulk, the perfect piece of winter outerwear to create a more polished look. However, if you're looking for a quilted smoking jacket with a pop of colour, Indochino offers the Harford Velvet smoking jacket which comes in a gorgeous burgundy hue. Shop Now

5/10 Charles Tyrwhitt Charles Tyrwhitt has been at the forefront of formal menswear since the mid-eighties. This British multi-channel men's clothing retailer was founded by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler while a student at the University of Bristol. Wheeler began his business as he was convinced he "could make a shirt better than anybody else". 35 years later, his company remains on top, as Charles Tyrwhitt supplies formal clothes that will make you feel like a million bucks.



Their timeless and classic smoking jackets are great for building a formal wardrobe, as these smoking jackets are as striking as they are versatile. Available in burgundy and navy, they promise to go with almost any formal or smart casual attire. These smoking jackets come with a two-button styling, providing a contemporary look which when combined with its velvet material, adds just the right amount of decadence.

6/10 ASOS Design ASOS is the famous UK online store that launched in 2000, offering a diverse range of clothes, selling over 850 brands and its own range of clothing and accessories. If you're after a diverse collection of formal wear available for a great price, then you've come to the right place.



If you're after a silk smoking jacket that's the perfect balance of edge and luxury, make sure you check out their Black Tonal Jacquard dinner jacket. This smoking jacket is the ideal way to incorporate a bit of rock n roll into your formal wear, as this design comes with an eccentric pattern you don't usually see in silk smoking jackets. However, if you're after something a little more relaxed, ASOS also offer robe-inspired smoking jackets, which come with shawl lapels and a tie waist. Shop Now

7/10 MJ Bale Matt Jensen founded this Australian Gentlemen's clothing retailer in 2009. MJ Bale is committed to making garments of integrity for men of the character while naturally sourcing their materials and fabrics for all their clothing. MJ Bale specialises in producing clothing cut from Australian merino wool, promising their line to be of the highest quality and offer next-level warmth. Aside from supplying great menswear, MJ Bale is also the official tailor to the Australian Test cricket side and Wallabies.



Their Giacomo Velvet Jacket is one of the best men's smoking jackets on the market currently, as this design highlights a classic style and clean lines. Crafted from soft, rich velvet with a gentle pile, the Giacomo Velvet Jacket is a bold alternative to a traditional black tuxedo blazer. Pair this stunning suit jacket with a waist coast for a truly elegant look. Shop Now

8/10 Suitsupply Founded Fokke de Jong in 2000, Suitsupply is a member of the Fair Wear Foundation and uses materials sourced from reputable Italian mills, such as Vitale Barberis Canonico and Reda, to create its incredible line of menswear. Suitsupply has stores worldwide in Milan, London, Zurich, Sydney, New York, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong. The brand also has a strong e-commerce platform, offering superior services worldwide, helping men everywhere make a solid first impression.



If you're after a classic smoking jacket that's hugely flattering, have a look at their Black Lazio Tuxedo Jacket. This smoking jacket style is slim-fit and features a slightly curved silk-covered lapel, a silk-covered button and silk-lined jetted pockets. You can also buy this smoking jacket's matching pants to create a suit if you want to be decked out head to toe. Shop Now

9/10 Luxorobes Though this brand is relatively new, its founders are experts in the art of tailoring, as they also founded Duke and Digham, another great luxurious menswear brand. Don't let the name fool you, as though Luxorobes is known for their impressive range of sleep and athleisure; the company also delivers quality men's formal wear with comfort always at the forefront.



If you're looking for a diverse collection of smoking jackets, make sure you check out this range. Luxorobes offer every kind of colour when it comes to smoking jackets; from deep reds to lighter greys, you're bound to find something you love. Also, if you're after a mid-thigh length smoking jacket with a quilted shawl collar, they have heaps of styles that will provide you with additional coverage in the colder months.



