We all need a car to get from A to B, but sometimes, that A to B involves great distances, an army of children and a boot load of luggage. For instances such as these, SUVs have become the bodystyle of choice for many Australians.

The reality is that most SUVs rarely see a hint of dirt or mud in their life, instead being consigned to a life of school runs and weekly grocery shops. It certainly begs the question, why isn’t the station wagon just as, if not more popular? A favourite of Europeans, station wagons can often provide just as much (if not more) practicality in a bodystyle that is easier to maneuver, is more stable in corners and one that is often more economical.

If anything, they tick more boxes than most other cars, yet rarely see the light of day on Australia’s roads, largely due to their lower-down driving position. We here at DMARGE are big fans of the station wagon (three of the team own one) and would hate for it to become extinct in Australia. We, therefore, felt it time to put together a list of the best station wagons currently available to buy Down Under, many of which combine looks, power, practicality and, ultimately, a fun driving experience.

Audi RS 6 Avant

Fuel Economy: 11.7l/100kms

Cargo Space: 565-litres – 1,680-litres

Price: From AU $233,740 Drive Away

We’re sure many of you will recognise the Audi RS 6 Avant. The fierce, angry looking machine is one of the leading figures in Audi’s RS line-up and boats a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine under the hood – delivering 441 kW of power, a top speed of 305km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 3.6-seconds – and some of the largest fenders we’ve ever seen on a car. Inside, however, the experience is a lot more refined. Audi is known for its high-quality interiors that are both luxurious and user-friendly, and the RS 6 Avant is no exception. Fine leather at the touch of all surfaces, bucket seats that hold you tight, and lashings of the latest technologies make for an incredibly pleasant place to sit.

With 565-litres of space in the back, expandable to 1,680-litres when you’re able to get rid of the kids and put the rear seats down, the Audi RS6 makes for a powerful workhorse. To top it off, you get Audi’s sublime Quattro four-wheel drive technology, meaning you can use the RS 6 all year round, with rain and snow (if you head to the mountains) being no challenge for this impressive German monster.

Mercedes-Benz C 63 S AMG

Fuel Economy: 10.7l/100km

Cargo Space: 460-litres – 1,480-litres

Price: From AU $184,438 Drive Away

The second of the ‘big three’ from Germany, the Mercedes-Benz C 63 S AMG. The majority of Mercedes drivers will tell you, once you drive a Merc, you’ll never want to drive anything else, and it’s easy to see why. The German marque’s ride quality, automatic gear shifts and driving experience is so often unrivalled, and we can’t think of many people who would want to get out of this station wagon in a hurry (unless they’ve been treated to a hot lap around a track).

And AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz is, in our opinion, the only model worth considering, because after all, who doesn’t love a fast estate? And with 375kW of output power, this is one fast estate indeed. Plus, the brutish sound of the V8 engine will be music to the ears of many a petrol head, and one that will put a genuine smile on your face. With enough space for your golf clubs, some luggage or the family dogs, even with the rear seats up, you’ll be at your holiday resort in no time at all.

BMW 330i Touring M Sport

Fuel Economy: 7l/100km

Cargo Space: 500-litres – 1,510-litres

Price: From AU $85,150 Drive Away

Rounding out the German invasion is the BMW 330i. The Munich-based manufacturer doesn’t yet have a bonkers version of its station wagon – although an M3 Touring has been confirmed by the brand – but the ‘standard’ 330i is still a whole lotta car. What was once seen as a car for real estate agents and sales reps who crunch motorway miles, the 330i Touring’s current looks give it a far sportier edge, and one that can be enjoyed by couples and families alike.

Of course, being a BMW, you’re gifted sublime comfort and handling all the while being cocooned in a cockpit that is a practical, ergonomic and relaxing (due to it being incredibly quiet at cruising speed). Full-sized adults will feel well catered for when sitting the back with plenty of leg room, and if you’re planning a trip to the snow, the intuitive 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats means two passengers can still sit in the rear, flanking skis and snowboard equipment.

A cohesive package all-in-all and while BMW’s SUV line-up may prove more popular with consumers, for our money, the Touring is where it’s at.

Volkswagen Golf R Wagon

Fuel Economy: 7.3l/100km

Cargo Space: 605-litres – 1,620-litres

Price: From AU $57,990

Coming in considerably more affordable than other models on this list, yet still offering plenty of practicality and performance, is the Volkswagen Golf R Wagon. From the outside, the Golf R Wagon is certainly more unassuming than its compatriots, especially those of a ‘hotter’ nature, with the only real discernible giveaway as to this station wagon’s speedy credentials is the R designation on the boot lid.

The 2.0l engine gives out 213kW of power, which sure, is far less than the likes of the Audi and Mercedes-Benz, but at around a quarter of the cost, we’re not complaining. You’ll still be pushed back into seat when you press your foot down to the floor even when the rear is full of kids a week’s worth of luggage. Of course, take the Golf R Wagon out for a spin by yourself, and you’ll be rewarded with a thoroughly engaging driving experience. A full suite of driver safety features is available alongside a pumping sound system, making the Volkswagen Golf R Wagon the only car you need on your drive.

Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo

Fuel Economy: 9.7l/100km

Cargo Space: 487-litres – 1,356-litres

Price: From AU $236,457

That’s right, Porsche, the famed Stuttgart sports car manufacturer also has an estate up its sleeve in the form of the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo. Based on the Panamera platform, the Turismo extends the back end to not only provide enough space for four fully-grown adults, but all their luggage too. Of course, you’re not going to buy the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo solely for its luggage-carrying credentials, but also for the fact it’s a damn Porsche.

That means you not only get incredible performance – 243kW power and a top speed of 263km/h – matched with ride quality and handling that more than lives up to the Porsche name, but a cockpit that is finished with some of the most luxurious materials around. It’s a station wagon you’re going to want to sit in time and time again, and it’s a place that lovingly invites you in every time you open the door.

Škoda Octavia RS Wagon

Fuel Economy: N/A

Cargo Space: Approx. 588-litres – 1,718-litres (to be confirmed)

Price: From AU $52,990 Drive Away

Škoda, while being part of the Volkswagen Group, used to be seen as the runt of the pack. That is certainly no longer the case, as the Czech carmaker is now easily on par with its German cousins (along with Spanish brand SEAT), offering quality builds, plentiful features and technologies and great styling to boot. It also, as it the case for the forthcoming Octavia RS Wagon (due on sale in the early part of 2021), is a dab hand at producing a scintillating station wagon.

Škoda’s RS range has so often been revered in the world of hot hatches (and wagons), for their outright performance, especially when you consider the low price you pay for the car itself. Full details for the 2021 model, including fuel economy figures, have yet to be released, but it has been confirmed only petrol and diesel-powered engines will arrive Down Under. Europe will further benefit from a plug-in hybrid option, but this sadly won’t make it to Australia. What we will get is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine outputting 180kW of power.

What we can also be sure of, is that Škoda will once again gift owners with a wealth of intuitive features, such as storage compartments around the cabin that have a genuine purpose in the real world. However, owners of the Octavia have often chosen it for the sheer amount of space offered up in the rear and while official figures haven’t been confirmed for the 2021 model just yet, with between 588- and 1,718-litres on offer in the outgoing model, we expect similar figures to carry over.

Mazda 6 Atenza Wagon

Fuel Economy: 7.6l/100km

Cargo Space: 506-litres – 1,648-litres

Price: From AU $56,156 Drive Away

Like most other Japanese car marques in Australia, Mazda’s primary source of revenue comes from its SUV range. The Mazda6 is the sole wagon variant in its repertoire and can be had in one of four variants. We’ve gone for the range-topping Atenza variant, which gains all the specs and features of the three models beneath it, but adds a larger 7-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats (to keep your tushy cool in summer) and Nappa leather upholstery at every turn.

Elsewhere you get a loud and proud Bose sound system and a shed load of safety technologies. All that in a package that costs less than $60,000. A bargain if you ask us. As for performance, you’ll hardly be left wanting. It obviously won’t rival the performance wagons for outright speed, but for refinement it’s up there with the very best. You’ll appreciate the handling in corners all without the distraction of wind and tyre noise, which are kept to a mind-boggling minimum.

The Mazda brand may not win you as many cool points as some others either, but if you’re on a budget yet need something practical, it’s hard to pass up the opportunity.

Peugeot 508 Sportswagon

Fuel Economy: 6.3l/100km

Cargo Space: 530-litres – 1,780-litres

Price: From AU $64,513 Drive Away

French automaker Peugeot is one that has undergone a dramatic image shift in recent years. What was once seen as perhaps more of a budget brand now comfortably holds its own against the biggest names in the game. With improvements in all areas including design, ride quality and features offered as standard, Peugeot is not one to be overlooked any more.

The 508 Sportswagon is a prime example as to why. If it’s cargo space you’re after, it’s virtually unchallenged, with nearly 1,800-litres of space on offer when the rear seats are folded. A 165kW engine provides enough power to get up to – and cruise at – highway speeds (this isn’t a performance wagon, remember) and with Nappa leather, roof bars and an impressive sound system from fellow French brand Focal to pump tunes around the cabin, you definitely get your money’s worth.

Make no mistake, this is a good looking and cool car, too. Frameless doors mean the roof line can be lowered to give it a much sportier guise, and mean it won’t look out of place when pulling up outside the fanciest of inner-city hotspots.

