The Best Vitamins For Men Wanting Optimal Health

To achieve peak health, consuming key nutrients is vital and what better way to ensure this than by taking a daily dose of essential vitamins to boost wellness. Men’s vitamins can support many men’s health benefits, including heart health, immune health, prostate health and mental health. Also, for athletes, there’s no shortage of premium vitamins for men out there, elevating muscle function, muscle restoration and energy levels to secure performance enhancement.
Even a healthy diet and fitness regimen doesn’t guarantee a sufficient intake of essential nutrients which is why it can be essential to take men’s vitamins. For instance, though Vitamin D is found in foods such as salmon, sardines, milk, cheese and orange juice, taking additional Vitamin D supplements can help absorb calcium, promotes bone health and can prevent colon cancer. Also, according to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), men who suffer from a Vitamin D deficiency were twice as likely to suffer a heart attack than men with normal Vitamin D levels. This is one of the many examples of the health benefits linked to men’s vitamins.
But in a market with so many vitamins on offer, finding trustworthy supplements can be a challenge, which is why we’ve broken down a few crucial elements to look out for…
Features The Best Vitamins For Men All Have
High-Quality Ingredients
This one is really a no brainer, as you want safe and high performing ingredients infused in supplements to achieve the best health results. Ensure your vitamins do not contain harmful chemicals, including parabens and nanoparticles. These ingredients can contribute to many chronic health issues, such as certain types of cancers and problems with the heart and liver. Ingredients must be scientifically supported through extensive testing and research.
Third-Party Testing
Speaking of testing, it’s not enough for the company to test their vitamins and minerals themselves; you want to make sure that supplements have received certification from outside health organisations, making them safe and effective. Men’s vitamins and minerals need to comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations as well as the standards the Food and Drug Administration have set, to help organisations assure the vitamins are the correct identity, strength, purity and quality. Also, these guidelines ensure companies follow responsible and safe manufacturing, so their vitamin formulas don’t contain harmful ingredients or chemicals.
Transparency
To help build trust with customers, vitamin companies need to be highly transparent about their products to ensure safety while promising each product will deliver what the label says. Transparency is established through open communication between companies and their customers, cultivating a space where information is accessed easily. Companies need to reveal their manufacturing methods and the ingredients so each customer knows exactly what they’re putting into their body.
Lastly, we can’t stress enough before taking any vitamins for men, consult a health care provider to make sure these products are suitable for your body and meet all your health goals.
Men’s Vitamins FAQs
Is it better to take men’s vitamins in the morning or at night?
Morning is the best time to take multivitamins and any B vitamins. According to clinical nutritionist Neil Levinhey, these men’s vitamins will help stimulate metabolism and brain functions best utilised during the day instead of night. Taking these supplements at night could overstimulate the brain, making it difficult to relax and sleep. Also, make sure you’ve eaten beforehand, as you can feel very sick taking vitamins on an empty stomach.
Should you take men’s multivitamins every day?
Consume your multivitamins daily to secure better health and wellness. However, if you lead an unhealthy lifestyle, multivitamins won’t act as an insurance policy. Multivitamins need to be consumed alongside a healthy diet and fitness regimen to work properly.
Is it okay to take men’s vitamins?
When taking fat-soluble vitamins, be careful, as excess amounts can lead to headaches, liver damage, and weaker bones. Before taking any men’s vitamins, seek professional medical advice to ensure you’re consuming the appropriate amount.
If you’re looking for the best vitamins for men, these are the best vitamin brands to purchase from that have fantastic ranges of men’s vitamins that are high-quality and effective.
Persona
Persona believes that men’s vitamins aren't a case of one size fits all, which is why their platform offers assessment tests for you to carefully select supplements that will help to reach all your unique health goals. If you’re searching for some of the best vitamins for men on the market, make sure you visit their online store. Also, Persona’s subscribers get unlimited access to qualified nutritionists, taking your diet to the next healthy level. Not to mention these services are also free.
To create your personalised 28-day supply of men’s vitamins, all you have to do is take Persona’s 5-minute assessment test, and you’ll have these supplements delivered to your door in no time. This test was designed by medical experts and a team of nutritionists to ensure you meet all of your health requirements.
You can expect all of Persona’s men’s vitamins and minerals to be of the highest quality, as they work exclusively with suppliers they trust and they test their products continuously. These vitamins for men also meet the cGMP standards set by the FDA.
Klean
Whether you're a beginner or a pro athlete, Klean has a diverse range of vitamins for men to keep up with every athlete's physical demands. Their products have undergone third-party testing by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) Certified For Sport. This not-for-profit organisation offers valid testing of dietary supplements and is recognised for being the golden standard certification program for sports nutrition. Additionally, Klean has also been tested by over 200 professional sports teams and 80 universities, ensuring these supplements secure peak performance without compromising safety or health.
The Klean Multivitamin is the company’s best-seller, as this vitamin provides daily wellness to athletes while supporting post-workout muscle restoration. These tables are Vitamin D3 1000 IU, promising a healthy immune system while ensuring the body makes the most of its cellular energy. It's truly one of the best vitamins for men on the market right now. However, Klean has a whole range of other vitamins for men that will support athletic performance by maintaining health and providing effective metabolism of fats, carbs and proteins to use as extra fuel when training.
Thorne
Thorne has an extensive range of vitamins for men supporting bone health, immune health, energy, athletic performance, stress, metabolism, ageing, heart, blood vessels, and gut health to achieve peak men's health.
Thorne is not only an e-commerce store to pick up supplements, but it’s also a resource where you can learn extensively about health through their tests provided by the multi-omic Onegvity Health Intelligence platform. These tests allow you to understand your body better while helping to curate a health plan securing optimal wellness.
Thorne's vitamins for men are some of the best as the brand invests in high-quality ingredients, extensive testing and responsible manufacturing. Thorne meticulously tests all of their men's vitamins and minerals, with each product being NSF, cGMP, and TGA certified. Each vitamin also undergoes four rounds of testing.
These stages include testing all raw materials in their in-house laboratory, in-process testing to ensure the correct amount of ingredients is used in formulas, finished product testing to confirm the purity of ingredients and ensuring no contamination occurred during manufacturing and stability testing to confirm the vitamin's efficiency. You'll struggle to find a men's vitamin that secures peak health the way that Thorne's vitamins for men do.
Theralogix
Theralogix vitamins and minerals are reviewed by the Medical Advisory Board, multi-disciplinary board of scientists, physicians and faculty members from leading medical schools, making sure each product meets the highest ethical and scientific standards. Theralogix’s manufacturing facilities also exceed the standards of the (cGMP), meaning you can be sure you're getting the best vitamins for men available when shopping from Therologix's site. Also, Theralogix promotes independent testing and transparent labelling to eliminate scepticism and distrust in their customers.
Theralogix supply an extensive range of the best vitamins for men that assist with everyday wellness, bone health, heart health, immune support, male reproductive health, mental health and prostate health. They also have an excellent selection of Vitamin D and Vitamin C minerals which provide an abundance of everyday health benefits.