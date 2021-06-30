The first breeze of autumn is, unfortunately (for summer lovers), right around the corner meaning that rocking a shirt and shorts at all hours of the day is sadly coming to an end. So, what’s the solution? Windbreakers!

These windproof and (mostly) water-resistant jackets are made from a combination of synthetic and natural fibres, and get their weather-resistant properties from nylon, polyamide, and wool. Windbreakers are normally worn as part of an athletic ensemble, but that’s not to say they’re limited to the running track.

These days, most windbreakers are stylish enough to be worn casually, like to a weekend breakfast, or a late night beach walk, as well as when you’re being athletic on cooler days.

A windbreaker is very lightweight and windproof, and it only resists light rain. Whereas a rain jacket is thicker and heavier, and is completely waterproof to withstand torrential rains.

Therefore, we’ve rounded up the best windbreakers available that will throw you an important lifeline for that trans-seasonal period between summer and autumn.

1 of 9 The North Face The North Face, founded in 1966, has one mission: to provide the best gear for our athletes and the modern day explorer, support the preservation of the outdoors, and inspire a global movement of exploration.



They have a huge range of windbreakers that'll protect you from chilly winds and autumn breezes. The North Face's windbreakers are extremely lightweight but will protect you from the elements, especially when all of the jackets feature drawcord hoods that let you close up against the wind. Several of The North Face's windbreakers are also water-repellent, perfect for adventures in light rain.

Nike Nike needs no introduction. The American sportswear giant is a go-to brand for everyone from professional athletes and wannabe fitness fanatics through to streetwear kids desperate for the latest drops. The brand has become incredibly influential since its founding in 1964, and is now the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes. However, Nike also produces some of the finest sportswear available.



Nike's range of windbreakers is quite big, but they are all specifically designed for sportswear; however there's nothing stopping you from wearing a Nike windbreaker for a non-sports activity, as they're quite stylish looking and will be extra high-performing. All of Nike's windbreakers are ultra-lightweight and are crafted with water-repellent yet breathable fabric.

Adidas Adidas is the apex predator of athletic menswear. Founded in Germany in 1924, Adidas is committed to producing the best sports products worldwide that are high in quality and are sustainable.



Built for training, Adidas' windbreakers feature a mesh lining that's breathable yet wind-resistant and include drawcord hoods for extra protection. Most of their jackets also have a water-repellent coating that dries quickly.

ASOS Design ASOS, the British online retailer was founded in 2000, and since then they have primarily aimed their clothing at young adults. However, older adults can definitely buy from ASOS Design, if they're after a trendier garment that's still well-made and affordable.



ASOS has a practical (and pretty cool) range of men's windbreakers. You'll be all set for unpredictable weather in a lightweight anorak jacket or windbreaker jacket from ASOS Design, that will also add an instant edge to your look.

Tommy Hilfiger Renowned for their signature stripes and preppy style, Tommy Hilfiger is a premium clothing brand that produces high quality and effortlessly stylish clothing, accessories, and footwear.



Tommy Hilfiger's range of windbreakers blend form and function in classic Tommy style. Designed to be light, super versatile, windproof, and water-repellent, a Tommy Hilfiger windbreaker will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you.

Lululemon This Canadian brand has become virtually synonymous with yoga and all things activewear. With the idea of encouraging free-flowing movement running through its veins, Lululemon also has an extensive selection of jackets and outerwear for those who like to keep fit in the great outdoors.



Lululemon's range of windbreakers is on the small side, but the windbreakers they do offer, definitely deliver. Made with stretchy, lightweight fabric that is both windproof and water-repellent, Lululemon's windbreakers are versatile; meaning you can wear them for runs, hikes, or just down to the local coffee shop on a chilly day.

Outerknown World champion surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2014; a brand rooted in environmental sustainability. Outerknown walks the fine line between function, style, & sustainability, and the result is stylish clothing that's created with long-lasting materials and in a way that both protects our natural resources & provides fair wages to factory workers.



Outerknown only has one windbreaker to offer, but it's available in two colours and is most impressive. A lightweight hooded windbreaker that fuses military and sport detailing into a casual top layer for transitional weather, crafted with wind-resistant polyester and organic cotton panels for comfort, and mesh-lined zip pockets for easy ventilation? Yes, please.

Uniqlo Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is an absolute master when it comes to menswear essentials. Not only are their clothes incredibly well made, especially for the price, but some of the fabrics used are genuinely innovative and offer both form and function.



Uniqlo's high-performance windproof jackets are specifically designed to block out chilly winds, and are crafted from lightweight, durable, and water-resistant stretch fabric that's also sweat-wicking, to keep you feeling fresh.