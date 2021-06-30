The first breeze of autumn is, unfortunately (for summer lovers), right around the corner meaning that rocking a shirt and shorts at all hours of the day is sadly coming to an end. So, what’s the solution? Windbreakers!
These windproof and (mostly) water-resistant jackets are made from a combination of synthetic and natural fibres, and get their weather-resistant properties from nylon, polyamide, and wool. Windbreakers are normally worn as part of an athletic ensemble, but that’s not to say they’re limited to the running track.
These days, most windbreakers are stylish enough to be worn casually, like to a weekend breakfast, or a late night beach walk, as well as when you’re being athletic on cooler days.
Windbreaker FAQs
What's the difference between a windbreaker and a rain jacket?
A windbreaker is very lightweight and windproof, and it only resists light rain. Whereas a rain jacket is thicker and heavier, and is completely waterproof to withstand torrential rains.
You May Also Like:
Therefore, we’ve rounded up the best windbreakers available that will throw you an important lifeline for that trans-seasonal period between summer and autumn.
The North Face
They have a huge range of windbreakers that’ll protect you from chilly winds and autumn breezes. The North Face’s windbreakers are extremely lightweight but will protect you from the elements, especially when all of the jackets feature drawcord hoods that let you close up against the wind. Several of The North Face’s windbreakers are also water-repellent, perfect for adventures in light rain.
Nike
Nike’s range of windbreakers is quite big, but they are all specifically designed for sportswear; however there’s nothing stopping you from wearing a Nike windbreaker for a non-sports activity, as they’re quite stylish looking and will be extra high-performing. All of Nike’s windbreakers are ultra-lightweight and are crafted with water-repellent yet breathable fabric.
Adidas
Built for training, Adidas’ windbreakers feature a mesh lining that’s breathable yet wind-resistant and include drawcord hoods for extra protection. Most of their jackets also have a water-repellent coating that dries quickly.
ASOS Design
ASOS has a practical (and pretty cool) range of men’s windbreakers. You’ll be all set for unpredictable weather in a lightweight anorak jacket or windbreaker jacket from ASOS Design, that will also add an instant edge to your look.
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger’s range of windbreakers blend form and function in classic Tommy style. Designed to be light, super versatile, windproof, and water-repellent, a Tommy Hilfiger windbreaker will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter what the weather throws at you.
Lululemon
Lululemon’s range of windbreakers is on the small side, but the windbreakers they do offer, definitely deliver. Made with stretchy, lightweight fabric that is both windproof and water-repellent, Lululemon’s windbreakers are versatile; meaning you can wear them for runs, hikes, or just down to the local coffee shop on a chilly day.
Outerknown
Outerknown only has one windbreaker to offer, but it’s available in two colours and is most impressive. A lightweight hooded windbreaker that fuses military and sport detailing into a casual top layer for transitional weather, crafted with wind-resistant polyester and organic cotton panels for comfort, and mesh-lined zip pockets for easy ventilation? Yes, please.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo’s high-performance windproof jackets are specifically designed to block out chilly winds, and are crafted from lightweight, durable, and water-resistant stretch fabric that’s also sweat-wicking, to keep you feeling fresh.
New Balance
New Balance has quite a few windbreakers in their jacket range that are very well-made and durable, and are available in a variety of colours and styles. Created with athletic cuts to subtly skim your body without restricting your natural movement, New Balance’s windbreakers are wind-resistant, water-resistant, and extremely lightweight.