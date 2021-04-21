Most of us love celebrating our birthday; what’s not to love? Cake, cocktails, being surrounded by the people you love, those people singing ‘Happy Birthday’ at you while you sit there awkwardly… Okay, that last one’s not a super great experience, but all the other things are awesome; plus you also get gifts! But, I’ll admit it, it’s not awesome getting a gift that you can’t wait to return for store credit. Even worse, is being the person who’s just given a bad birthday gift.

So, if one of the men in your life has a birthday coming up, you can rely on us to provide you with top-notch birthday gift ideas for him, that are guaranteed to be a success (and will NOT be returned for store credit). Whether you’re looking for your dad, your boyfriend, a mate, or a colleague, we’ve curated a list featuring a variety of birthday gifts for men, from unique, to personalised, to romantic.

You’re guaranteed to be the one giving the best birthday gift if you go for one of the cool options below. Trust us, they’ll have a very happy birthday indeed.

1 of 25 Custom Wood Drink Chillers Handmade in Vermont by Jeff and Fiona Chevalier, these drink chillers are crafted from Vermont Hardwood and cork to keep drinks cold. Plus, they can be engraved with a name and brew of your choice making this a perfect personalised birthday gift. Price: US$44. Shop Now

2 of 25 Type 7 Book Type 7, a popular instagram account launched by Porsche in 2018, have curated the best car-related stories, and packaged them beautifully in this hardcover book, completed with rich photography and painted and embossed images. Any car-lover will become so engrossed in this book, he may even leave his own birthday party early. Price: AU$147.75. Shop Now

3 of 25 Hinoki Knives Any knife from Hinoki makes for a great birthday gift, especially for those men who love to cook. All Hinoki knives are put through a 100 step process in family-run workshops, are customizable colour-wise, and are highly refined kitchen implements that'll make chopping and cooking a breeze. Elevate his kitchen for his birthday; he'll love it! Prices start at US$163. Shop Now

4 of 25 DMARGE Bond Girls Artwork There’s a reason James Bond has stood the test of time; men want to be him and women want to be with him. Any room will be given an instant hit of cool with this Bond Girls On The Set Of ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ Artwork. Handmade to order, you can get the perfect sized print and give a birthday gift that’s shaken, not stirred… Price: US$295. Shop Now

5 of 25 Cocktail Porter Negroni Kit There's nothing better than a cocktail on your birthday, so gift him that plus the extra pleasure of creating it himself. Cocktail Porter's kit contains everything he needs to easily make delicious negronis and he'll feel so empowered showing off his bartending skills. Happy birthday indeed. Price: AU$155. Shop Now

6 of 25 Everlane Air T-Shirt Sometimes the best birthday gift, is a classic one. This classic tee from Everlane is made with lightweight cotton and will become a much-used staple of his wardrobe. Available in four timeless colours, this shirt is guaranteed to keep body heat out and let cool breezes in. He'll love it! Price: US$24 or two for US$40. Shop Now

7 of 25 Toyo Tool Box This sleek, minimalistically designed tool box will organise any set of tools, whether he's a seasoned carpenter or just tinkers around with simple home projects. Made with super strong stainless steel, this modern tool box makes a great practical birthday gift for the handyman in your life (even if he's not that handy). Price: US$35. Shop Now

8 of 25 St Hugo Wine When it comes to birthday gifts, you just can't go wrong with a bottle of wine. The DR3 x St Hugo Barossa Valley Shiraz is a beautiful medium-bodied wine with a generous but elegant palate. With floral, blueberry and oak aromas and flavours, this wine will definitely go down a treat. Price: US$65. Shop Now

9 of 25 Miansai Ring Jewellery is arguably the ultimate go-to when it comes to birthday presents. Miansai produces stylish rings made from quality sterling silver and plated in 14 karat gold. Our pick is the Square Step Ring, as it has a classic signet ring style and can be monogrammed with their initials. Price: US$165. Shop Now

10 of 25 Lululemon Training Gear For a gym junkie, they'll love getting premium training gear for their birthday. Lululemon is globally known for their awesome activewear, and you really can't go wrong with anything from their training line. We recommend pairing a top and a bottom, like the Drysense Short Sleeve and T.H.E. Short, for an impressive birthday gift. Prices start from US$68. Shop Now

11 of 25 Timex Watch Timex, which prides itself on quality timekeeping, has been doing so for over 150 years, making it a safe bet when buying a watch. Their watches are expertly crafted and drip finesse but are affordable. The Q Reissue Watch is a stylish option, available in a variety of colour selections, and will make a wonderful birthday gift. Price: US$189. Shop Now

12 of 25 Montblanc Fountain Pen The Meisterstuck Classique Fountain Pen makes an extravagant and classic birthday gift. Made in Germany from black resin and gold-coated rings, he'll write you a thank-you note as an excuse just to use this impeccable pen. Price: US$580. Shop Now

13 of 25 Tom Dixon Whiskey Decanter The Tank Whiskey Decanter by Tom Dixon is a truly neat birthday gift they’ll love. Handmade in Poland with a modern faded black finish and inspired by the functional shapes and volume of scientific glassware, this decanter makes a refined birthday present. Price: US$80. Shop Now

14 of 25 Everdure Barbeque If you want to really spoil him this birthday, look no further: The 3 Burner Gas BBQ from Everdure by Heston Blumenthal, is THE ultimate birthday gift, especially as you'll be invited to many BBQ Parties for years to come. With fast ignition, simple convection cooking and a seamless design, the 3 Burner Gas BBQ provides you with a grill that’ll be ready-to-cook in just 5 minutes, 360 degree circulation around your food for infusing delicious flavours, and an easy-to-clean barbeque that won’t rust! Price: AU$999. Shop Now

15 of 25 G/FORE Golf Glove G/FORE is renowned for its luxury sportswear products, and their Delta Force Camo Golf Glove will make an exceptional birthday gift, especially for a golfer. Precision-crafted from 100% premium AA cabretta leather, this glove boasts unparalleled construction, quality, fit and feel. But the most impressive thing about The Delta Force Camo Glove is its awesome camouflage print on the back complete with a complimenting solid charcoal colouring on the palm which gives it a striking, unique look. Even if they're not an avid golfer, this glove is so cool, they'll love it as a birthday gift anyway. Price: US$40. Shop Now

16 of 25 S'well Water Bottle A water bottle will never go astray in day to day life. S’well water bottles stay cold for 24 hours and stay warm for 12, plus they're available in a variety of cool colours and styles. Stylish and practical, these water bottles make a great birthday gift for anyone, but especially for an environment lover. Prices start at US$25. Shop Now

17 of 25 Oliver Cabell Sneakers White sneakers are having a major moment in the fashion world right now; actually they have been for a while. This makes them a perfect birthday gift as the fashionable man will appreciate a brand new pair to rock, and the not-so fashionable man will enjoy the practicality of them. You can't go wrong with Oliver Cabell when buying white sneakers. Oliver Cabell are committed to fair pricing for top quality and design, and strongly advocates against unethical manufacturing and inflating prices. The result? Hand-crafted, European-made, and affordable premium shoes that are designed to last. Prices start at US$225. Shop Now

18 of 25 Dior Homme Cologne It can be tricky to buy a fragrance as a birthday gift, simply because you don't want to get a smell they hate. You can't go wrong with Dior's Homme as it's a fresh understated fragrance with overtones of grapefruit blossom. Dior likens the smell to a white t-shirt; classic, simple and never goes out of style. Prices start at US$82. Shop Now

19 of 25 Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Any drink-lover will be over the moon with this handsome cask that can age whiskey, rum or bourbon to their desired taste. Handmade in Manassas, Virginia, this cask will make a beautiful centerpiece and will allow him to create his own signature spirit, making it an ideal birthday present. Price: US$75. Shop Now

20 of 25 Courant Charging Pad & Tray What makes this gift awesome is its ability to be both stylish and functional. Courant’s Charging Pad and Tray provides fast wireless charging to any smartphone, and its pebble-grain leather tray provides an opulent home for everyday accessories like keys and watches. This birthday gift will elevate any bedside table, living space, or office, is available in both cream & black, and will be admired for its practicality. Price: US$175. Shop Now

21 of 25 FLIKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace Deep down, we’re all pyromaniacs; the human race undeniably loves fire! So, if you give someone this as a birthday gift, they’ll love it, as they can now enjoy a safe & well-contained fire wherever they please. The Personal Concrete Fireplace provides all the benefits of a regular size fireplace, but comes in a compact and portable design. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, this little fire gives off 50 minutes of burn time and will provide ambience to any setting, making it an ideal gift with a little wow factor. Price: US$95. Shop Now

22 of 25 Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock There is no word to describe this birthday gift other than 'cool'. This alarm clock by Barisieur features stainless steel components and glassware that sit on a walnut timber tray, and will brew a cup of tea or coffee at the time of alarm; meaning this awesome contraption will make a cup of coffee or tea for you, and then wake you up when your beverage is ready. The Coffee Alarm Clock is not just functional, it’s also sleek and sophisticated looking and will add elegance to any bedroom’s night stand. This is truly a remarkable gift that’ll be cherished; and you’ll be tempted to buy one for yourself too. Price: US$473. Shop Now

23 of 25 Aesop Double-Edge Razor For a classic birthday gift, look no further than a quality razor. This Double-Edge Razor from Aesop is handmade by skilled English craftsmen and features a hand-polished & triple-plated collar, and a chrome-plated blade; an immaculate shave is guaranteed. This gift will have him throwing out his supermarket razors for good, and thanking you for his best shaving experience ever. Price: US$105. Shop Now

24 of 25 Amalgam Collection Ferrari Model Car-lovers will appreciate nothing more than this Ferrari Model (well, except for maybe an actual Ferrari; but that’s most likely more than your gift price budget). Ferrari’s contender for the 2019 Formula One World Championship was the SF90, and featured an impressive 1600cc V6 engine that provided over 1000 horsepower, and a radical front wing design that made the SF90 almost aerodynamic. These features can be admired thanks to Amalgam Collection’s 1:12 scale model that was made using the original CAD data from Ferrari’s original drawings which ensures this model is a precise representation of the remarkable SF90. Price: US$280. Shop Now