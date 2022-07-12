Blancpain Adds A Surprisingly Fancy Touch To Their Toughest-Looking Watch

Blancpain is known for two things: making some of the most refined and dressy watches on the planet, and rather counterintuitively, highly technical and utilitarian dive watches. In a refreshing twist, these two diametrically opposed worlds come together on their latest watch.

The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet – a bit of a mouthful, we know – takes Blancpain’s most minimalist, function-forward dive watch, the Bathyscaphe, and blesses it with one of watchmaking’s most genteel and maximalist complications: a moon-phase display.

Indeed, the Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet features a full traditional complete calendar, with a third date hand plus day and month indicators at 12 o’clock. Despite this, it’s also true to its dive watch roots, with a water resistance rating of 300m, generous smatterings of Super-LumiNova and a unidirectional dive bezel.

It’s a real contradiction of a watch. Hell, it’s even available in titanium – a metal rarely used for traditional calendar watches. (It’s also available in red gold and stainless steel.) It’s the perfect representation of Blancpain as a brand and a rather compelling alternative to the sometimes stuffy traditional complete calendar watch. It’s also a lot tougher, too, which makes it far more wearable.

The Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet in red gold on a sailcloth strap (ref. 5054-3640-O52B) and in titanium on a matching bracelet (ref. 5054-1210-98S).

We’re big fans of how the moon-phase wheel has been executed. It’s a somewhat minimalist take on the classic smiling moon graphic that remains playful and traditional while not coming off as cheesy or incongruous.

The Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet watch in red gold is available with a blue NATO or sailcloth strap, with the latter option also offering a choice between a pin buckle and a folding clasp. The titanium model has the same options as well as the additional option of a titanium bracelet. Again, the idea of a traditional calendar watch on a NATO strap… It’s a bit cheeky.

Prices for the steel start at AU$20,400, the titanium at AU$21,900 and the red gold at AU$41,400 (all on NATO). Find out more about the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Quantième Complet range at Blancpain’s online boutique here.