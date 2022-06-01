Ultra Rare BMW x Kith M4 Spotted In Sydney Is An Eshay’s Wet Dream

The second-generation BMW M4 is already one of the coolest cars on the market, but this incredibly rare collaborative model that’s surfaced in Western Sydney takes the cool factor to a whole other level.

This BMW M4 Competition x KITH, which was recently spotted going in for a service at Parramatta BMW, is one of only 150 on the planet and more impressively, one of only 2 in Australia. We’re surprised that even 2 made their way Down Under, but there you go.

For those not in the know, KITH is a fashion and sneaker boutique originally founded by streetwear tastemaker Ronnie Fieg. Originally based in New York, KITH has opened up stores across the US and has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, penning collaborations with brands as diverse as Nike, Barbie, Versace, Coca-Cola and of course, BMW.

The BMW M4 Competition x KITH features unique BMW x KITH badging; an exclusive KITH interior with the brand’s logo embossed on the car’s seats and centre console; a carbon fibre roof with a BMW x KITH logo, and was available in matte black, silver or white.

As you can see, this bad boy opted for the matte black – but it’s also got a bunch of aftermarket modifications that make it look even more staunch.

It’s actually a company car for RollingStock, a Sydney-based high-end auto parts outfit, and as of such has been blessed with some of the firm’s tastiest parts.

Not only has it been subtly lowered, but it also has a huge carbon fibre lip, carbon splitter, titanium hardware as well as tinted windows, headlights and taillights. We think Ronnie Fieg would approve.

BMW also teamed up with Ronnie to customise his personal whip, a 1989 BMW E30 M3, which he had customised in Munich by BMW Classic to his exacting specifications. It’s that car that laid the foundations for the KITH M4 collaboration.

When it was available for order back in 2020, the BMW M4 Competition x KITH started at AU$224,900 drive-away, although you’d comfortably assume this car would be worth much, much more than that now. We salute the owner’s good taste – just keep your keys close. This is one whip you wouldn’t want to get rolled for, adlay.