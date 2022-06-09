BMW’s New Race Car Might Be The Prettiest Thing They’ve Ever Made

BMW has just unveiled its new prototype race car for the 2023 endurance car racing season, the M Hybrid V8 – and we reckon it might be the best-looking race car the German brand has ever made. High praise, we know.

Produced in collaboration with Dallara, the BMW M Hybrid V8 is designed to compete in the new GTP class of the IMSA series – which boasts prestigious classics like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring – but it’s also eligible to compete in the World Endurance Championship, which boasts the most famous sports car race of them all, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As the name implies, it’s powered by a V8 petrol engine with an accompanying hybrid system. The powertrain is allowed to output a total of 500kW, although that may change based on how regulators want to balance performance between competitors, CarExpert speculates.

But we almost don’t care about its performance. We just reckon it looks sick. We love the way its design incorporates BMW’s signature kidney grille into a lithe, low-slung prototype sports car design.

Check out a short hype reel for the new BMW M Hybrid V8 above.

Its livery, which incorporates elements of racing camo and liveries raced by BMW throughout its long history of motorsports in North America, also looks amazing.

BMW hasn’t been active in prototype sports car racing for a while. The last big victory for a BMW prototype came back in 1999, when the BMW V12 LMR won Le Mans.

As Car and Driver reports, the battle in endurance racing is heating up, with BMW just the latest major manufacturer to throw their weight behind the motorsport. Other brands getting involved include Acura, Cadillac, Ferrari and Porsche – the latter of which is also making moves to enter Formula 1.