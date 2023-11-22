Bonobos Best Black Friday Deals For Men: Key Pieces At 70% Off

This Black Friday, you can expect killer sales up to 70% off on their signature pants, stylish shirts, and maybe even some sweet bundles.

Bonobos started in 2007 to fix how men’s clothes fit. Its founders, Brian Spaly and Andy Dunn, wanted to solve the problem of ill-fitting pants. From this idea, Bonobos grew into a brand that offers stylish and comfortable clothing for all body parts and all occasions. If you’re after clothes that not only look good but feel better, Bonobos is where it’s at.



Bonobos brings the best of both worlds with their Guideshop concept, blending digital and in-store vibes. It’s like the ultimate solo shopping date where you get the best of online ease and real-world try-ons. The brand is currently on the green train, making strides with sustainability, and doing their part to shrink the fashion industry’s carbon footprint.

This Black Friday, you can nab world-beating discounts across their collection so, if you’re keen on nailing the perfect fit, looking sharp, and supporting a bit of green goodness, come shopping with us.

Our Top Picks From Bonobos This Black Friday:

Hemp Denim Chino

Bonobos is currently offering a 70% discount for the Hemp Denim Chino. If you’re on the hunt for pants that merge the chill vibes of denim and the laid-back comfort of Chinos, look no further. Made from a blend of cotton and hemp, these pants are all about that soft, comfy, and long-lasting feel.

It comes with side pockets, and belt loops to adjust it to your fit and they also have back buttons through welt pockets. For a more relaxed vibe, you can pair these chinos with a button-down or a comfy tee. If you’re going for a more dressy look, maybe something for a work dinner, just throw on a button-down and a blazer, and you’re set.

Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt

Boasting a 19% discount right now, the Bonobos Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt is a must-have. Made from 100% cotton — making it very lightweight and breathable making it perfect for the hot weather — the best part is you can style it in so many ways! Beach day with shorts? Check. BBQ vibes? Double-check.

With over 10 different patterns, from Navy Beckbury Geo to Navy Autumn Micro Floral, and solid colours like Dark Wash Chambray and Blue Black Seersucker, you’ve got options for days. If you’ve been eyeing this shirt for your collection, now’s the moment to get one, or heck, maybe a couple… why not?

Jetsetter Italian Knit Blazer

With a 15% discount, comfort meets style with this stunning blazer. Made from 100% Italian cotton which is wrinkle-resistant, it’s your best option if you’re going for either a formal occasion or even a semi-formal occasion. It’s perfect for every kind of weather. It can be worn with a button-down shirt and chinos for a black tie event or even a wedding ceremony.

The blazer comes with the following features: flap pockets, a 2-button single-breasted design, an unlined interior with binding at seams, sleeve lining, functional buttons at the cuff, a double vent, light construction, interior pockets, and a handy locker loop. Lastly, it comes in a variety of colours and different sizes, so there’s something for everyone.

Everyday Shirt

As the name implies, this is an everyday shirt as it is suitable for any and every occasion. The Bonobos Everyday Shirt is made up of 98% cotton and 2% elastane. It’s a button-down shirt that’s perfect for work, running errands, school or even just lounging at home. It has a front chest pocket and a double-button cuff. This shirt is not only comfy but also stretches for that perfect fit.

They’ve got a bunch of colours and designs – florals, stripes, you name it. You can cop one, two or maybe ten right now without breaking the bank because Bonobos is giving a sweet 22% discount on this beaut.

Diamond Stitch Crew Neck Sweater

Bonobos has the Golden Diamond Stitch Crew Neck Sweater on sale with a massive discount of 62% Made from warm, breathable yarn and features a stylish diamond pattern texture stitch for that extra touch of chic. Trust us, you’re gonna want this in your closet!

With its crew neck design, this sweater features a neckline slightly above the collarbone, complementing almost every body type. And the best part? It’s available in a range of sizes for that perfect fit. When it comes to styling, you can throw this over a shirt or under a jacket.

The Take Home

Grab the chance to spruce up your wardrobe with quality finds at prices that just make sense. We bet looking good has never felt this good on your wallet. You might wanna move quickly, these awesome deals won’t stick around forever.