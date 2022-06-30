Breitling’s New 70s-Inspired SuperOcean Is The Grooviest Dive Watch Of 2022

Breitling’s well-known for its pilot’s watches – but the Swiss brand has a long history of producing capable dive watches, too. 2022’s update to their popular SuperOcean collection reflects that history, reviving a fun retro design while adding a wild splash of colour.

Specifically, the new SuperOcean is modelled after the Breitling SuperOcean Slow Motion ref. 2005 of the 1960s and 70s, which features distinctive square indices and a square-tipped minute hand. That original ref. 2005 was a chronograph, while the new SuperOcean is a pure time-only piece – but there’s still plenty going on with this new piece.

For starters, it’s much more water resistance than the original, with 300m of water resistance. Its COSC-certified Breitling Calibre 17 movement (based on the iconic ETA 2824-2) is also far more shock, sand and saltwater-resistant than the modified Venus 188 movement in the Slow Motion.

It also has a scratch-proof ceramic bezel and a subtly cambered, glare-proof sapphire crystal which both looks distinctive and provides added legibility. In short, it’s just way better for diving.

But what we’re really excited about is its looks. It’s a tough dive watch, sure, but it also just looks the business – and it’s available in a veritable rainbow of fun tropical colours straight out of a 70s fever dream. Groovy, baby.

Check out the new Breitling SuperOcean collection above.

Eight colours are available in total across the range: black, blue, brown, green, orange, silver, turquoise and white. Additionally, the new Breitling SuperOcean is available in four case sizes (46, 44, 42, and 36mm) plus three different case metals (steel, two-tone steel + red gold and bronze). There’s more choice than a 70s smörgåsbord.

There are also two strap options, a sporty rubber strap and a new three-row metal bracelet, which both have a folding clasp that allows for micro-adjustments of up to 15mm – perfect for slipping your watch over your wetsuit.

You could even experiment and throw the new SuperOcean on one of Breitling’s Outerknown ECONYL yarn NATO straps for even more of a tool watch look. The world’s your oyster.

Breitling’s also enlisted the help of its Surfer Squad, made up of Sally Fitzgibbons, Stephanie Gilmore and Kelly Slater, to put the new Breitling SuperOcean through its paces. The latter even has his own signature SuperOcean model – which we reckon is the pick of the litter thanks to its eye-catching (and very 70s) orange dial.

Kelly Slater wears his signature, limited-edition Breitling SuperOcean 42 (ref. A173751A1O1S1).

In short, we’re big fans of the new Breitling SuperOcean. Its design is bold yet clean, and even more impressive in person – as is the fit and finish on these things. and the wide range of case sizes and materials really means there’s a SuperOcean for everyone.

Breitling has once again shown that they’re the kings of colour, and the sheer variety of shades available for the new SuperOcean is a rather tantalising prospect, too. At a time when most watch brands play it safe with colour, Breitling stands out from the pack. And that’s what you want from a watch, right?

Check out the new Breitling SuperOcean collection in its entirety at Breitling’s online boutique here.