Bremont Release Limited Edition Three-Piece Collection To Celebrate Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’

Luxury British watchmakers Bremont has unveiled a limited edition three-piece collection to celebrate the launch of celebrated director Matthew Vaughn’s latest “razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller” Argylle, set for release in cinemas on 2 February.

The Bremont Argylle Limited Edition Watch Collection draws inspiration from the watches worn by the three main protagonists and embodies the qualities of the characters Agent Argylle, played by Henry Cavill; Elly Conway, played Bryce Dallas Howard; and Aidan, played by Sam Rockwell.

Limited to just 200 pieces, The Bremont Argylle is based on the Bremont SOLO 43, a 43mm GMT dress watch forged in stainless steel. Presented in an all-black design, the Argylle’s black dial features a diamond argyle pattern and is complemented by stylish gold detailing and indices to reflect the opulence of the spy genre.

Image: Bremont

Based on the Bremont U-2, the Argylle Jet is a 43mm diameter watch inspired by the British watchmaker’s illustrious heritage and enduring connection to the military and aviation. Limited to just 75 pieces, the Argylle Jet is hand-built to order, boasting a DLC-treated stainless steel construction, a Trip-Tick® case and a jet-black barrel.

On the dial, the Argylle Jet features a minimalist design compared to the other pieces in this collection, with a black Argylle pattern, blue hands coated in vintage Super-LumiNova®, whilst a yellow tip offers a unique contrast for added visibility.

Image: Bremont

The final piece from the Bremont x Argylle Limited Edition Watch Collection is a playful reinterpretation of the Bremont SOLO 34. Presented in a slightly smaller diameter of 34mm, the Elly is the perfect piece for smaller wrists… or for the spy with a secret to conceal. On the dial, the signature Argylle pattern glimmers through the white design with blue hands and yellow diamond-tipped seconds hand-coated Super-LumiNova® for added luminosity.

Image: Bremont

The Bremont x Argylle Limited Edition Watch Collection is available online now, but as each piece is hand-crafted to order the dispatch times may vary.