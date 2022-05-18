Bulgari Release Their Sportiest Watch Yet With Famous Italian Motorbike Brand

Seems as if collaborating with a motorbike brand is a growing trend for luxury watchmakers in 2022 – and now Bulgari has thrown its metaphorical hat in the ring with a high-profile new collaboration with Ducati.

It’s a collaboration that makes a lot of sense. Both Bulgari and Ducati are iconic Italian brands known for their flair and innovation. Ducati, too, is perhaps the world’s most premium motorbike brand; they’re like 2-wheeled Ferraris – so teaming up with such a prestigious jeweller and watchmaker is a no-brainer.

The collaboration takes the form of Bulgari’s sportiest and most avant-garde watch ever, the Aluminium Chronograph. Again, it’s a perfect fit: aluminium, titanium and rubber are all materials that are essential to the creation of high-performance motorbikes.

The subtly grey panda dial of the standard Aluminium Chronograph has been swapped out for a bold red dial with sporty black notes – classic Ducati colours. The watch also features numerals at 10, 11 and 12 in a subtle and elegant nod to Ducati motorbike dashboards.

These racy features easily make this the sportiest watch Bulgari has ever made, and we’re all for it. It makes the watch immediately recognisable and eye-catching while keeping the classic design codes of the Bulgari Aluminum intact.

The Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition (ref. 103701).

Just like with superbikes, performance is everything – which is why it’s so good that the Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition’s in-house BVL 130 movement boasts tenth-of-a-second accuracy, 100m of water resistance and a 42-hour power reserve.

In a final, fitting touch, the watch’s DLC-coated titanium caseback is personalised with Ducati’s logo as well as its limited edition number, like plaques that adorn high-end bike or cars. On that note: it’s limited to 1,000 pieces and retails for AU$7,350.

All in all, the Bulgari Aluminium Chronograph Ducati Special Edition is a brand collab done right; a handsome piece that’ll look just as good when you’re gripping the handlebars of a Superleggera or a demitasse of espresso after dinner. Check it out at Bulgari’s online boutique here.

