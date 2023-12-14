Bulgari Blends High Fashion With The High-Octane World Of Gran Turismo

Celebrated Italian fashion house Bulgari has released a special edition Aluminum Chronograph in collaboration with one of the world’s most celebrated video games, Gran Turismo, for a contemporary reinterpretation of one of the brand’s timeless classics.
For more than a quarter of a century, Gran Turismo has represented the epitome of the virtual driving experience; it’s undoubtedly, the most realistic driving simulator in the world, requiring the utmost performance and precision to compete, to race and to win.
Just over a year later after its release, luxury watchmakers Bulgari were making a splash of their own, reinventing the concept of “Italian sport-chic” with the now iconic aluminium Chronograph. Integrating premium materials reserved for the high-octane world of motor racing, the Italian luxury fashion house was breaking away from the pack to make significant inroads in the world of haute horology.
It’s no surprise then, that more than 25 years later, Bulgari have once again aligned themselves with the spirit of racing, announcing a limited edition release with the famed video game series, Gran Turismo, at the Gran Turismo World Series Finals in Barcelona.
Released in two iterations, The Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition reflects the brand’s enduring legacy within motorsport, blending the efficacy of lightweight aluminium with high utility rubber on the bezel and strap.
Bulgari’s 2023 releases are inspired by the original Chronograph released in 1998; an effortlessly cool iteration that blended chic luxury with the sleek and sporty watches of the day.
Presented with a “just-right” 41mm dial, the first iteration (limited to just 500 pieces) features a bright and bold yellow expression that serves as a nod to the dashboard dials of the legendary Italian Gran Turismo car from the 1990s, whilst the second release (Available in 1200 pieces) boasts a brushed anthracite dial and black subdials that sit below contrasting Super-LumiNova®-coated indices for added visibility.
The crown and caseback feature a durable and lightweight titanium construction that’s treated with a black DLC finish and finished with the 10th Anniversary Vision GT logo.
Under the hood, Bulgari has introduced a completely reimagined Calibre B381 developed by the Italian brand’s dedicated manufacture; a celebration of precision and accuracy and the perfect self-winding mechanism for timing the unpredictable thrill of the asphalt.
The Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition is priced at $7,500 AUD and is presented in an exclusive aluminium and rubber box that celebrates the 10th anniversary of Vision GT.