Bulgari Blends High Fashion With The High-Octane World Of Gran Turismo

Celebrated Italian fashion house Bulgari has released a special edition Aluminum Chronograph in collaboration with one of the world’s most celebrated video games, Gran Turismo, for a contemporary reinterpretation of one of the brand’s timeless classics.

For more than a quarter of a century, Gran Turismo has represented the epitome of the virtual driving experience; it’s undoubtedly, the most realistic driving simulator in the world, requiring the utmost performance and precision to compete, to race and to win.

Just over a year later after its release, luxury watchmakers Bulgari were making a splash of their own, reinventing the concept of “Italian sport-chic” with the now iconic aluminium Chronograph. Integrating premium materials reserved for the high-octane world of motor racing, the Italian luxury fashion house was breaking away from the pack to make significant inroads in the world of haute horology.

Image: Bulgari

It’s no surprise then, that more than 25 years later, Bulgari have once again aligned themselves with the spirit of racing, announcing a limited edition release with the famed video game series, Gran Turismo, at the Gran Turismo World Series Finals in Barcelona.

Released in two iterations, The Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition reflects the brand’s enduring legacy within motorsport, blending the efficacy of lightweight aluminium with high utility rubber on the bezel and strap.

RELATED: Bulgari’s New Capri Edition Watch Has Us Dreaming Of An Italian Summer

Image: Bulgari

Bulgari’s 2023 releases are inspired by the original Chronograph released in 1998; an effortlessly cool iteration that blended chic luxury with the sleek and sporty watches of the day.

Presented with a “just-right” 41mm dial, the first iteration (limited to just 500 pieces) features a bright and bold yellow expression that serves as a nod to the dashboard dials of the legendary Italian Gran Turismo car from the 1990s, whilst the second release (Available in 1200 pieces) boasts a brushed anthracite dial and black subdials that sit below contrasting Super-LumiNova®-coated indices for added visibility.

The crown and caseback feature a durable and lightweight titanium construction that’s treated with a black DLC finish and finished with the 10th Anniversary Vision GT logo.

RELATED: Bulgari’s Incredibly Unique Octo Roma Is Winning The Hearts Of Australian Watch Lovers

Image: Bulgari

Under the hood, Bulgari has introduced a completely reimagined Calibre B381 developed by the Italian brand’s dedicated manufacture; a celebration of precision and accuracy and the perfect self-winding mechanism for timing the unpredictable thrill of the asphalt.

The Bulgari Aluminium x Gran Turismo Special Edition is priced at $7,500 AUD and is presented in an exclusive aluminium and rubber box that celebrates the 10th anniversary of Vision GT.