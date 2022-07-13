Think Sydney’s Cold? Byron Bay Just Got Covered In ‘Snow’

Byron Bay looks as if it’s been covered in snow after a massive hail storm hit the North Coast town.
Byron Bay, renowned for its stunning beaches and warm weather, was hit by an “unusual” winter thunderstorm last night. According to NBN News, up to 10cm of hail fell during the storm, making the ground look as if it were covered in snow.
WATCH: It looks like snow has fallen in Byron Bay…
Many, unsurprisingly, took to social media to share footage and images of the strange occurrence.
Hopefully, Byron Bay locals got plenty of videos and photos of the ‘snow’ as The Bureau of Meteorology told the ABC that while the storm was “quite impressive” it was extremely uncommon and is unlikely to occur again.
