Think Sydney’s Cold? Byron Bay Just Got Covered In ‘Snow’

Byron Bay looks as if it’s been covered in snow after a massive hail storm hit the North Coast town.

Byron Bay, renowned for its stunning beaches and warm weather, was hit by an “unusual” winter thunderstorm last night. According to NBN News, up to 10cm of hail fell during the storm, making the ground look as if it were covered in snow.

WATCH: It looks like snow has fallen in Byron Bay…

My youngest brother works in Byron Bay and this morning it is still covered in ice from a hailstorm last night. pic.twitter.com/6a56A31Tif — Cheese on Toast (@BriarBush) July 12, 2022

Many, unsurprisingly, took to social media to share footage and images of the strange occurrence.

Byron Bay is a tad icy this afternoon ❄️#byronhail pic.twitter.com/zFk0WoniM2 — Scott Henry (@scoopnewsworthy) July 12, 2022

Hopefully, Byron Bay locals got plenty of videos and photos of the ‘snow’ as The Bureau of Meteorology told the ABC that while the storm was “quite impressive” it was extremely uncommon and is unlikely to occur again.