Cartier’s Les Rééditions Tank Cintrée Platinum Is A Collector’s Dream

Cartier celebrates 100 years of the Tank Cintrée with the fourth release of Les Rééditions de Cartier, a rare and precious version of the 1923 platinum iteration.

Cartier’s Tank Cintrée watch was an audaciously beautiful design that first premiered more than 100 years ago; the design, a rectangle, was first established in 1921 by Cartier – a stretched iteration of the classic square and was revolutionary at the time of release.

The Tank Cintrée’s distinct curvature – that has now become synonymous with the French watchmaker – hugs the accents of the wrist for a sophisticated and rounded finish and became one of the most popular watches through the Roaring 20s.

It’s become something of a quintessential look from the French Maison, but what else would you expect from a luxury jeweller that’s unafraid to break tradition?

You’d be lucky to find any of the 1921 Cartier iterations today – remarkable, considering the explosion in popularity through the 20th century. Yet, Cartier’s imagination of the once-prevalent Tank Cintrée is a watch collector’s dream, a highly sought-after re-release of a Cartier classic, that is presented as close as possible to the vintage original.

First launched in 2021, Les Rééditions de Cartier aims to re-introduce lost iterations of some of its most iconic watches, beginning with the Pasha Calendrier Perpétuel and the Tank Cintrée in yellow gold marking 100 years on from its first release.

“The product of Cartier’s singular vision, they represent milestones in its watchmaking history and celebrate both its watchmaking forms and its heritage.”

Today, Cartier’s commitment to Les Rééditions sees another model recreated for the modern wrist: the 2023 Platinum Cartier Tank Cintrée, boasting a return to Roman numerals adorning the watch face, apple-shaped blue hands, an eggshell dial and a pin buckle – and serves as a close reimagination of the 1923 original.

The 2023 model is the fourth edition of Les Rééditions de Cartier, and is produced with the same dimensions as the 1923 original, although a slightly thinner platinum case at just over 6mm thick presents this piece as a more refined modern finish.

Cartier’s combination of a platinum shell and a ruby cabochon on the winding crown is a touch of opulence 100 years on from the original release of the Tank Cintrée, and serves as a nod to the storied heritage of this iconic piece – reflected in the extremely limited release of just 150 pieces made available.