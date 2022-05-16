Charles Leclerc Crashes Priceless Vintage Ferrari In Monaco

Charles Leclerc might be leading the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, but he can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to racing in his hometown, it seems.

The 24-year-old Monégasque maestro came a cropper at the 13th Historic Grand Prix of Monaco, which sees heritage automobiles from the annals of Formula racing as well as the history of motorsports more broadly duke it out around the iconic Circuit de Monaco, two weeks before the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc was driving Niki Lauda’s former championship-winning 1974 Ferrari 312T and seemed to be doing a cracking job until spun the legendary race car into the wall at Rascasse, one of the most challenging corners of the famous track.

It wasn’t entirely Leclerc’s fault – the car experienced brake failure and the track was already covered in oil and debris from previous crashes – but it must have been a mortifying moment for the young race winner, especially on home soil.

After the crash, former Ferrari driver Jackie Ickx – who was driving his old 1972 Ferrari 312B2 – made his way over to Leclerc, put his arm around him, and shared some kind words. Class. Thankfully the damage to the car doesn’t seem that bad.

Ironically, another of Niki Lauda’s race-winning cars from 1974 was crashed by another former Ferrari driver, Jean Alesi, at last year’s Historic Grand Prix of Monaco. More on that here. That was a much more dramatic crash than Leclerc’s… But it doesn’t take the sting away.

Leclerc has had particularly poor luck racing in Monaco. Despite growing up so close to the track, the highest he’s ever placed at Monaco throughout has been 18th in both 2017 (in F2) and 2018 (in F1).

Leclerc was forced to retire from the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix and didn’t start the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix thanks to a driveshaft failure after a single in qualifying. – a gutting DNS considering he’d secured pole position.

When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 15, 2022

Ah well. Fingers crossed that the dominant form Leclerc’s displayed thus far this year will help him finally secure a win at his home race.

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix will be held from the 27th to the 29th of May.