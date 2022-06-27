Want A Superyacht? This One’s Going Cheap

A supreme court has ruled that Axioma, one of the seized Russian superyachts, is to be sold at auction. And it’ll most likely go for a steal…
Many of us dream about one day owning a superyacht of our own. But as they’re notoriously expensive to purchase, not to mention how much the upkeep of a superyacht costs, it sadly just isn’t a reality for most people.
With that being said, if you’re desperately wanting a superyacht, there’s currently a rare opportunity to purchase one for [relatively] cheap.
According to superyacht vlogger, eSysman SuperYachts, Axioma – one of the first superyachts owned by a Russian oligarch to be seized – will be auctioned off.
The Gibraltar Supreme Court, where Axioma has been since it was seized, ruled that the superyacht had to be sold to pay off a $21.5 million loan Pyrene Investments (the company that runs Axioma) currently owes to J.P. Morgan.
And due to the superyacht’s ties to Russia – Axioma’s owner is Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky – and because the superyacht market isn’t exactly booming, it’s likely that Axioma won’t sell for its $75 million market value. In fact, it’ll likely sell for much less.
Axioma is a 236-foot (or 72-meter) vessel that boasts an elegant design and a stylish painted-blue exterior. Axioma also features room to sleep 12 guests, a private cinema, a formal dining room and a pool.
With all those impressive features, if you’ve got a spare few million, why not make a bid at Axioma’s auction? You might walk away with an absolute bargain…
