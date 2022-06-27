Want A Superyacht? This One’s Going Cheap

A supreme court has ruled that Axioma, one of the seized Russian superyachts, is to be sold at auction. And it’ll most likely go for a steal…

Many of us dream about one day owning a superyacht of our own. But as they’re notoriously expensive to purchase, not to mention how much the upkeep of a superyacht costs, it sadly just isn’t a reality for most people.

With that being said, if you’re desperately wanting a superyacht, there’s currently a rare opportunity to purchase one for [relatively] cheap.

According to superyacht vlogger, eSysman SuperYachts, Axioma – one of the first superyachts owned by a Russian oligarch to be seized – will be auctioned off.

Superyacht vlogger, eSysman SuperYachts sums up why Axioma is up for sale and will likely sell for cheap…

The Gibraltar Supreme Court, where Axioma has been since it was seized, ruled that the superyacht had to be sold to pay off a $21.5 million loan Pyrene Investments (the company that runs Axioma) currently owes to J.P. Morgan.

And due to the superyacht’s ties to Russia – Axioma’s owner is Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky – and because the superyacht market isn’t exactly booming, it’s likely that Axioma won’t sell for its $75 million market value. In fact, it’ll likely sell for much less.

Axioma is a 236-foot (or 72-meter) vessel that boasts an elegant design and a stylish painted-blue exterior. Axioma also features room to sleep 12 guests, a private cinema, a formal dining room and a pool.

With all those impressive features, if you’ve got a spare few million, why not make a bid at Axioma’s auction? You might walk away with an absolute bargain…