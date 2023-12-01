Chopard’s Limited Edition Alpine Eagle Brings Australia’s Red Centre To Your Wrist

Chopard’s latest collaboration brings an exquisite limited edition release of the Alpine Eagle that not only serves as a precise, luxury instrument for timekeeping, but also celebrates the rich, natural beauty of the Australian landscape; a genuine work of art that seamlessly blends form and function.

Utilising materials such as the ochre found in Jagun Nature Reserve in NSW, Sydney-based Yugambeh/Bundjalung artist Shaun Daniel Allen, also known as Shal, creates abstract artwork as an expression of his relationship with Australia and the inspiration he draws from country.

It’s why luxury Swiss watchmaker Chopard has collaborated with Shal for a 20-piece limited edition of the Alpine Eagle in dedication to Australia’s rich heritage, with proceeds going to crucial initiatives that support local indigenous Australian communities.

Image: Chopard

The Chopard “Sunburnt Red” is part of the brand’s Alpine Eagle collection; a selection of beautiful timepieces inspired by the vast and changing natural landscape, although Chopard’s latest offering is the first iteration that depicts the rare beauty found in Australia’s red centre.

The Sunburnt Red joins Aletsch Blue, Bernina Greyor and Absolute Black in Chopard’s Alpine Eagle collection, three pieces that all draw inspiration from the transient hues found within the picturesque Alps mountain range and the alluring Swiss landscape.

Chopard’s Australia Limited Edition boasts a colour gradient across the dial, reflecting the changing conditions of the rich Australian landscape as the beating sun travels across the sky, turning day to night; a unique feature, found exclusively on this Alpine Eagle limited edition release that also reflects the artist’s use of textures and vibrant colours.

Image: Chopard

Presented with a 41mm diameter, the Alpine Eagle Australia Limited Edition is made from Chopard’s own Lucent Steel, an ultra-resistant and highly luminous material that dazzles in contrast to the rich red dial that’s rarely seen on the wrist.

Under the hood, Chopard’s 01.01-C automatic movement delivers high precision timing, a bespoke movement that’s certified by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC) adding inherent value and exclusivity as only around 6% of all Swiss watches can claim this certification.

On the caseback, Shal’s signature artwork shines through, evoking organic influences of flowing water, rivers and nature; a fluid energy that’s nestled behind the watch’s perpetually moving mechanics for a striking visual tucked on the other side of the watch… It’s just a shame we have to take this piece off to fully appreciate it.

Image: Chopard

The Chopard Alpine Eagle “Sunburnt Red” retails at $27,500 AUD and is available exclusively at Chopard’s boutiques across Australia, with Chopard dedicating a portion of the profits from sales to funding the many crucial programmes of the Ngunya Jarjum Aboriginal Corporation.