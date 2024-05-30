Chris Pratt’s Proves You Don’t Need To Spend Hours In The Gym With Insane Superhero Workout

Chris Pratt has established himself as one of the box office’s biggest stars, starring in iconic franchises as a modern-day action hero, and his most recent post proves you don’t need to spend half the day in the gym with this crazy hour-long session.

Fans of the celebrated Parks and Recreation comedy series would struggle to believe that Andy Dwyer, played by the hugely popular Chris Pratt, would one day ditch the role of the jovial office fool and instead don the proverbial cape in one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved movie franchises.

Since making his debut in the Guardians of the Guardian series, Pratt has been one of the most sought-after action heroes in the business, leading iconic film franchises like Jurassic World to usher in a new era of movie star; a departure from the broody profile of classic action heroes for a softer, goofier edge – but that still doesn’t mean Pratt could slack off in the gym.

RELATED: 40-Year-Old Reveals The Trick That Made 4-Month Transformation Easy

Chris Pratt is the modern-day action hero. Image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel the Superhero Maker

Pratt worked hard to maintain an intense discipline in the gym to stay as shredded as possible for his iconic Starlord role, revealing that during his Parks and Rec peak, he weighed 135kg and was cramming in four burgers a day.

“Honestly, there’s no trick or secret to it. It’s about getting after it and being patient and consistent.” Chris Pratt

And it’s not just Pratt, but Marvel stars such as Chris Hemsworth and even Kumail Nanjiani shows that there’s something in the water over in LaLaLand as the biggest stars manage to maintain the biggest rig in the gym… and Pratt’s most recent Memorial Day workout has left him a sweaty mess.

WATCH Chris Pratt suffers through an intense Memorial Day workout below.

Chris Pratt’s Memorial Day ‘Murph’ Workout

Posting to his 45.7 million followers, Pratt cut a sweaty figure after a 50-minute long intense workout that he says he completes each year on Memorial Day. The Garfield and The Super Mario Bros. Movie lead may have spent more time in recording booths than on actual film sets, but that hasn’t stopped him from suffering in the gym, completing a crazy workout consisting of:

1 Mile Run

100 Pull Ups

200 Push Ups

300 Squats

1 Mile Run

The pull-ups, push-ups and squats were broken into three distinct sets of 5, 10 and 15 and completed 20 times through the hour-long session; each segment pushes different muscle groups to their limits, ensuring a comprehensive full-body workout – it’s no wonder he was drenched in sweat by the end of it.

This structure, known as the “Murph” workout in CrossFit, honours Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, a Navy SEAL who was killed in action in Afghanistan, and remembers all the fallen men and women across the U.S. on Memorial Day.

Sometimes, participants can even perform this workout while wearing a weighted vest (20 lbs for men, 14 lbs for women) to simulate the body armour worn by soldiers on the frontline… although judging by the result of Pratt’s workout, that step isn’t for the faint-hearted.