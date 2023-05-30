Dior’s $5,400 Luxury Wetsuit Is Strictly For Kooks Only

Written by Jamie Weiss

Surfing can often be an expensive hobby (especially if you have a habit of snapping your boards every other weekend) – but luxury fashion label Christian Dior’s bougie new wetsuit might be a bit of a wipeout.

The iconic French Maison has teamed up with Californian surfwear brand Vissla on a limited-edition full-body wetsuit, which they’re retailing for an eyebrow-raising $5,400 AUD.

Made in Japan and crafted from recycled jersey, an eco-friendly neoprene made with limestone and Parley-branded recycled zip-pulls, it’s quite unlike any other piece in Dior’s collection.

It’s a pretty cool concept – but considering it cost over 10 times the price of the average Vissla wetsuit (and Vissla wetsuits are far from the cheapest wetsuits on the market), we’re really wondering who the target market for this bougie piece of neoprene is. Surfing Saudi sheiks?

WATCH Vissla designer Rob McCarty explain the creation of the Dior x Vissla wetsuit below.

Dior isn’t the only luxury brand to dip their toes into surfing. Back in 2019, Chanel made waves when it released a $13,600 AUD surfboard (examples of which are being sold by Sotheby’s in 2023 for an eye-watering $45,133 AUD).

Saint Laurent is also selling their own take on the luxury surfboard, too – theirs costs $9,200 AUD. Hell, Dior themselves teamed up with Shawn Stussy, founder of the eponymous Stüssy streetwear label, on a limited-edition co-branded surfboard back in 2020, which sold for $20,000 AUD.

We guess kooks have plenty of dough these days.

How do I actually shop for a new wetsuit?

But what if you don’t want to look like a kook? Shopping for a wetsuit can often be a bit of a challenge, particularly if you are genuinely new to surfing.

Never fear: here are a few tips for shopping for a new wetsuit.

The Dior x Vissla wetsuit. Despite what you might think, it’s actually not a bad wetsuit – just wildly expensive.

Determine your needs: Consider the purpose and conditions in which you’ll be using the wetsuit. The water temperature and duration of your sessions will affect the type of wetsuit you need. Also consider if you want a wetsuit just to surf in, or if you want to be able to do other water activities in it, such as skin diving.

Thickness and material: Wetsuits come in different thicknesses, usually measured in millimetres. Thicker suits provide better insulation in colder water, while thinner suits offer more flexibility and comfort in warmer conditions. Choose a material that suits your needs.

Fit is crucial: This might be a bit of a no-brainer, but a well-fitting wetsuit is essential for comfort and functionality. It should fit snugly without restricting your movements or causing discomfort. Pay attention to the size charts provided by the manufacturer and consider trying on multiple sizes to find the best fit for your body type.

Consider the style: Wetsuits come in various styles, including full suits, spring suits (short arms and legs), and tops with separate bottoms. Choose a style that suits your activity and personal preferences.

Notice the thickness indicated in millimetres at the neck of the wetsuit.

Quality and durability: Look for wetsuits from reputable brands known for their quality and durability. A good wetsuit should be able to withstand wear and tear, resist punctures, and retain its flexibility over time.

Seams and construction: Check the seams of the wetsuit. Flatlock stitching is common and suitable for warmer conditions, while glued and blind-stitched seams provide better insulation in colder water by reducing water penetration.

Try it on: Some clothes you can buy online – wetsuits? That’s a bit of a gamble. If possible, try the wetsuit on before purchasing it. Pay attention to the fit around the neck, wrists, and ankles to ensure a proper seal. Bend, stretch, and move around to assess its flexibility and comfort.

Some wetsuits come with extra features like reinforced knee pads, back zippers, or integrated hoods. Again, this is a matter of personal preference.