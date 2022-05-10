Coffee Enemas Are The S***test Health Hack Of 2022

You may not have heard of a coffee enema before, but there are claims online that they can help with fat loss. But are actually any good?

No, it isn’t some strange sexual fetish, some people actually do insert coffee into their rear end instead of the usual method of drinking. But, what is a coffee enema and do they actually work?

We’d wager a good proportion of the world’s population follow a similar morning routine of waking up, making their bed and either making themselves a coffee at home or heading out to their local cafe for their first fix of caffeine.

Not only does the dosage of caffeine stimulate our bodies to help give us some energy to tackle the day ahead, but the various tastes of coffee, depending on the origin of the bean, are pleasant on our taste buds.

So, with such amazing benefits to be had from drinking a coffee, why on earth would you want to shove one up your tuchus?

What is a coffee enema?

According to Healthline, a coffee enema is a “type of colon cleanse used in alternative medicine. During the procedure, a mixture of brewed, caffeinated coffee and water is inserted into the colon through the rectum.”

It’s claimed that German-American doctor Max Gerson was the first to really highlight the purported benefits of coffee enemas, believing “you could detox the body and give it nutrients to heal itself using an organic plant-based diet, raw juices and coffee enemas. His program became known as Gerson therapy.”

And of course, TikTok and Instagram have brought this alternative trend kicking and screaming into 2022.

What are the health benefits of a coffee enema?

Hear Adam Sullivan dispel coffee enemas as being good for fat loss

DMARGE came across a video posted by Adam Sullivan of Evidence Based Training on Instagram, which shows Adam poking fun at another user’s claims that coffee enemas can help to detoxify the liver and improve digestion. The user goes on to say the liver is the main organ in the body that helps to burn fat, so by stimulating it by way of using a coffee enema, you can supposedly speed up fat loss.

However, according to Healthline, no scientific evidence exists to “prove or disprove that coffee enemas are helpful to treat any medical conditions. Evidence for or against the use of coffee enemas is mostly anecdotal.”

The online health publication adds there are a number of claimed benefits, but again, these haven’t been proven. None of the alleged health benefits relate to fat loss.

“Coffee enema supporters claim the procedure provides benefits including boosting immunity, increasing energy, stopping yeast overgrowth, treating autoimmune diseases, removing parasites from the digestive tract, removing heavy metals from the body, treating depression and treating cancer.”

These are just anecdotal claims, however.

Going back to Adam’s video, he adds – quite rightly – that “if you’re willing to [use a coffee enema] to lose fat, I’m pretty sure you have the capacity to follow a structured diet.”

Indeed, Adam has said on many previous occasions, that the best and only real proven method of losing fat is to follow a calorie deficit diet. There may be products on the market that claim to be an easy route to fat loss, such as the Man Shake, but these essentially just replace regular meals, and ultimately cause you to be in a calorie deficit too.

We wouldn’t pretend to be experts on coffee enemas. But we must stress, if you are thinking about it, please please consult a health professional first. And don’t forget the lube.

