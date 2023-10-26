Cosmetic Treatments For Australian Men Are Booming: Here Are The Most Popular Procedures

The longstanding taboo around cosmetic treatments for men is seemingly on its way out. We spoke to one of Australia’s leading cosmetic doctors to find out what tweaks men are making.

This article was written by Dr Stephen Crimston, Medical Director of All-Saint Clinic in Double Bay & Parramatta, and edited by DMARGE’s resident health expert Finlay Mead.



Cosmetic treatments are no longer exclusive to women, with more men open to exploring various procedures that enhance their appearance and address specific cosmetic concerns. Like women, men may have areas of their face and body that they either want to preserve or tweak, and a cosmetic procedure can be a good way for them to achieve their goals without having to go under the knife.

With more advanced treatments coming out onto the market each year, there are a lot of options for those who want to achieve a subtle (or not so subtle) tweak. Here are the treatments that my Sydney customers have been requesting more and more…

Anti-Wrinkle Injections

Anti-wrinkle injections are always popular when it comes to aesthetic treatments. They’re a great starting point for men who may be new to treatments and haven’t visited a cosmetic doctor before. In large part, this is because they’re quick, both in terms of doing the procedure and seeing results from it. They are safe and effective when it comes to reducing fine lines, while also working well to prevent lines and wrinkles from deepening.

Aside from treating facial aging, what some people don’t realise is that anti-wrinkle injections also work wonders for people who frequently suffer from headaches, grind their teeth, or sweat excessively. It’s not at all uncommon for me to inject someone’s armpits to help them minimise unwanted and unsightly sweating.

Radio-Frequency Microneedling

This is a good treatment for those looking to tighten their skin and reduce the appearance of scarring (including acne scars), photo-aging, stretch marks, wrinkles and fine lines. It’s also great for improving the overall texture of the skin.

How does it work? Fine electrodes are mechanically inserted into the skin via microneedling tech. The needling is followed by the discharge of a small amount of radio frequency energy which stimulates collagen production, tightening excessive superficial fat, especially for those who hold it in their jowl or chin.

This treatment has become very popular amongst our male patients as it has a very low downtime as well as being safe and effective in all skin types.

Radio Frequency Microneedling before and after. Image: Ject

PICO Laser

PICO Laser technology is a non-surgical, non-invasive laser skin treatment that can be used to address the majority of common skin imperfections. This includes pigmentation, tattoo removal, acne scar reduction and even overall skin rejuvenation.

Pico is short for ‘Picosecond’ (a 1 trillionth of a second); in this context, that refers to the speed at which the laser pulse is measured. Pico technology is regarded as one of the most advanced laser treatments currently available on the market and its increasing popularity among men can be attributed to its versatility, efficacy, and minimal downtime.

Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty (aka Nose Filler)

It’s not uncommon for someone to have issues with the appearance of their nose, but having surgery is painful, expensive and requires an often unattainable amount of downtime. The good news is that there are now non-surgical rhinoplasty options that provide exceptional results.

The nose is the centre point of the face and has an effect on both an individual’s profile and facial symmetry. As an alternative to Surgical Rhinoplasty, the non-surgical option is becoming very popular thanks to the walk-in walk-out immediate results without the downtime that comes with surgery.

The results speak for themselves. Image: Dr Scott Allison

The procedure involves the careful placement of dermal fillers into the nose in order to correct symmetry and profile. As the field of aesthetic medicine continues to advance, non-surgical rhinoplasty is expected to remain a sought-after option for men looking to refine their appearance while maintaining a natural look.

Bio-Modulator Injections

While these injections are relatively new to Australia, they have been used extensively throughout the UK and Europe for many years. The treatment has gained immense popularity among Australian men due to its ability to improve the overall quality of the skin.

One of the key benefits of bio-modulating injections is its hydrating properties, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin which leads to a plumper and more youthful complexion. Australian men have embraced this treatment for its natural-looking results, which enhance their appearance without an artificial or ‘overdone’ look.

Honourable Mentions

Beyond the above, a few other treatments are on the rise. These include laser hair removal, which can save more hirsute guys a lot of shaving and waxing time. Men are also taking more pride in their teeth and hair, with transplants for the latter becoming hugely popular. Finally, fillers to help achieve a stronger jawline are also skyrocketing.

It’s fair to say that there has been a steady increase in the number of men coming to our clinics each year, which is a testament to the changing social perceptions of aesthetics and skincare. Australian men from across the demographic spectrum are now much more open to exploring options that allow them to maintain a youthful appearance without going under the dreaded knife.

About Dr Stephen Crimston

Dr Stephen Crimston is one of Australia’s leading Cosmetic Doctors with many years of clinical experience in the field of aesthetic procedures including anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, threadlifting and laser.

He is the Medical Director of All-Saint Clinic group and a Key Opinion Leader in the field of Dermal Fillers and their application. Dr Stephen is also a Medical Advisor for Elle Bache Australia and has several degrees and postgraduate fellowships including MBBS, BScN, FRACGP, FCPCA.